Quant Shield Quant Order flow
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Witold Jacek HerrmannHi, I'm the developer behind Quant Trading. With over [12] years of active market experience, my mission is simple: to bridge the gap between institutional-grade orderflow trading and the MetaTrader environment, without the clutter.
- 版本: 24.23
- 更新: 9 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Quant Shield PRO - Orderflow & SMC Scalper
Description / Text: 🚀 Welcome to Quant Shield PRO – The Ultimate Institutional Scalping Terminal
Tired of lagging indicators and fake breakouts? Quant Shield PRO is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed for Prop Firm Traders (FTMO, Apex, etc.) and serious intra-day scalpers.
Built perfectly for Indices (US30, NAS100, DAX) and major Forex pairs, it combines the power of real-time Orderflow (CVD), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and dynamic VWAP tracking into one ultra-clean, non-repainting chart.
💎 LAUNCH PROMO: The first 20 copies are available for $99! (Regular Price: $199).
🔥 CORE FEATURES:
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True Orderflow & Absorption Engine: The system calculates Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) in real-time. It detects hidden institutional volume and prints [ABS] (Absorption) on your chart when smart money traps retail traders.
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Smart Money Concepts (SMC): Automatically draws unmitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL), and ICT Killzones (London & NY) – with perfect right-edge text alignment.
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Dynamic Session POCs & VWAP: Live tracking of the Point of Control (POC) for Asia, London, and USA sessions. Fully integrated VWAP with adjustable Standard Deviation Bands.
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Advanced Statistics Dashboard: Know your exact edge! The panel tracks your real-time Win-Rate, current Daily PnL, MTF Trend Matrix, and market pace.
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"Zen-Mode" Smart HUD: Click the minimize button to hide the main panel and activate the "Smart HUD" for a 100% clean, distraction-free chart while keeping vital flow data visible.
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Built-in Equity Manager: Set daily profit targets and max consecutive loss limits to protect your funded accounts.
🎯 HOW TO USE IT (The Setup):
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Check the MTF Matrix on the dashboard for higher-timeframe trend alignment.
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Wait for the price to reach a key level (VWAP Band, POC, Killzone, or FVG).
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Look for the [ABS] (Volume Absorption) or [D] (CVD Divergence) signal on the chart.
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Enter the trade with sniper precision.
Note: Quant Shield is a visual analytical tool. It does not place automated trades.