FX Pro Super Dashboard

All-in-one trading dashboard: one-click Buy/Sell/Close All with TP/SL & trailing stop, plus auto S/R, trendlines, order blocks, CHoCH, and price action alerts.

Full Product Description

FX Pro Dashboard — Your Complete Trading Command Center

Stop switching between manual clicks, separate indicators, and a notepad full of support/resistance levels. FX Pro Dashboard puts everything you need to trade, manage risk, and read market structure directly on your chart — in one clean, collapsible panel.

Whether you trade manually or semi-automate your entries, this tool gives you one-click execution alongside a live, self-updating read of price action, so you spend less time analyzing and more time deciding.

🎛️ One-Click Trading Panel

  • Buy / Sell / Close All buttons — execute or exit instantly, no order window needed
  • Configurable Take Profit and Stop Loss applied automatically to every trade
  • One-click Trailing Stop toggle — lock in profits as price moves in your favor, no manual adjustment
  • Live panel readout: open positions, floating P/L, current lot/TP/SL settings
  • Collapsible panel — minimize to a thin title bar when you want a clean chart, expand instantly when you need control

📊 Automatic Market Structure

  • Support & Resistance — auto-plotted from recent swing highs/lows, always current
  • Trendlines — drawn automatically from the latest swing structure
  • Order Blocks (OB) — highlights the last opposing candle before a strong impulse move, both on your current timeframe and a higher timeframe of your choice (multi-timeframe confluence, built in)
  • Change of Character (CHoCH) — flags shifts in market structure the moment price breaks the prevailing swing high/low

🕯️ Price Action Recognition

  • Automatic candle-pattern scanning: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Doji
  • Patterns marked with clear on-chart arrows and labels the moment they close

🔔 Alerts, Your Way

  • Native MT5 pop-up alerts for every detection (OB, CHoCH, price action patterns)
  • Optional push notifications to your phone via the MT5 mobile app
  • Optional Telegram alerts — get pinged the instant something happens, even when you're away from the charts

👁️ Full Control Over What You See

Every feature — S/R, trendlines, order blocks, CHoCH, price action arrows, alerts — has its own show/hide toggle. Build the exact visual setup you want; hide the rest.

Why Traders Use It

  • Saves screen time — structure and price action are mapped for you automatically, updated every new bar
  • Faster execution — no order ticket, no typing lot sizes; trade with one click and walk away knowing TP/SL/trailing are already set
  • Works on any symbol, any timeframe — forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, wherever your broker offers MT5 trading
  • Lightweight and non-intrusive — collapse it when you just want to look at price

Recommended Setup

  1. Attach to any chart and enable AutoTrading
  2. Set your preferred lot size, TP/SL (in points), and trailing distance in Inputs
  3. Choose a higher timeframe for multi-timeframe order block detection (H1 or H4 works well on M5–M15 charts)
  4. Toggle on the visual layers you want and (optionally) connect Telegram for off-screen alerts

Important Notice

FX Pro Dashboard is a trade execution and market-visualization tool. It does not generate autonomous entry signals or guarantee profit — all Buy/Sell decisions are made by you, the trader. Structure and pattern detection (S/R, trendlines, order blocks, CHoCH, price action) use rule-based technical methods common in price action trading, intended to support — not replace — your own analysis and risk management.

Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always test on a demo account before trading live, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.


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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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