FX Pro Super Dashboard

All-in-one trading dashboard: one-click Buy/Sell/Close All with TP/SL & trailing stop, plus auto S/R, trendlines, order blocks, CHoCH, and price action alerts.

Full Product Description

FX Pro Dashboard — Your Complete Trading Command Center

Stop switching between manual clicks, separate indicators, and a notepad full of support/resistance levels. FX Pro Dashboard puts everything you need to trade, manage risk, and read market structure directly on your chart — in one clean, collapsible panel.

Whether you trade manually or semi-automate your entries, this tool gives you one-click execution alongside a live, self-updating read of price action, so you spend less time analyzing and more time deciding.

🎛️ One-Click Trading Panel

Buy / Sell / Close All buttons — execute or exit instantly, no order window needed

buttons — execute or exit instantly, no order window needed Configurable Take Profit and Stop Loss applied automatically to every trade

and applied automatically to every trade One-click Trailing Stop toggle — lock in profits as price moves in your favor, no manual adjustment

toggle — lock in profits as price moves in your favor, no manual adjustment Live panel readout: open positions, floating P/L, current lot/TP/SL settings

Collapsible panel — minimize to a thin title bar when you want a clean chart, expand instantly when you need control

📊 Automatic Market Structure

Support & Resistance — auto-plotted from recent swing highs/lows, always current

— auto-plotted from recent swing highs/lows, always current Trendlines — drawn automatically from the latest swing structure

— drawn automatically from the latest swing structure Order Blocks (OB) — highlights the last opposing candle before a strong impulse move, both on your current timeframe and a higher timeframe of your choice (multi-timeframe confluence, built in)

— highlights the last opposing candle before a strong impulse move, both on your current timeframe and a higher timeframe of your choice (multi-timeframe confluence, built in) Change of Character (CHoCH) — flags shifts in market structure the moment price breaks the prevailing swing high/low

🕯️ Price Action Recognition

Automatic candle-pattern scanning: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Pin Bars, Doji

Patterns marked with clear on-chart arrows and labels the moment they close

🔔 Alerts, Your Way

Native MT5 pop-up alerts for every detection (OB, CHoCH, price action patterns)

Optional push notifications to your phone via the MT5 mobile app

to your phone via the MT5 mobile app Optional Telegram alerts — get pinged the instant something happens, even when you're away from the charts

👁️ Full Control Over What You See

Every feature — S/R, trendlines, order blocks, CHoCH, price action arrows, alerts — has its own show/hide toggle. Build the exact visual setup you want; hide the rest.

Why Traders Use It

Saves screen time — structure and price action are mapped for you automatically, updated every new bar

— structure and price action are mapped for you automatically, updated every new bar Faster execution — no order ticket, no typing lot sizes; trade with one click and walk away knowing TP/SL/trailing are already set

— no order ticket, no typing lot sizes; trade with one click and walk away knowing TP/SL/trailing are already set Works on any symbol, any timeframe — forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, wherever your broker offers MT5 trading

— forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, wherever your broker offers MT5 trading Lightweight and non-intrusive — collapse it when you just want to look at price

Recommended Setup

Attach to any chart and enable AutoTrading Set your preferred lot size, TP/SL (in points), and trailing distance in Inputs Choose a higher timeframe for multi-timeframe order block detection (H1 or H4 works well on M5–M15 charts) Toggle on the visual layers you want and (optionally) connect Telegram for off-screen alerts

Important Notice

FX Pro Dashboard is a trade execution and market-visualization tool. It does not generate autonomous entry signals or guarantee profit — all Buy/Sell decisions are made by you, the trader. Structure and pattern detection (S/R, trendlines, order blocks, CHoCH, price action) use rule-based technical methods common in price action trading, intended to support — not replace — your own analysis and risk management.

Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Always test on a demo account before trading live, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.