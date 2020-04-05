InfinityFX Prime Confluence

  • Experts
  • Lucas Pinzetta Schlickmann
    Lucas Pinzetta Schlickmann

    Lucas Pinzetta Schlickmann

    Professional Algorithmic Trader & MQL5 Developer. I create high-quality Expert Advisors, Indicators and Trading Utilities with clean code, optimized performance and professional support. Specialized in Gold (XAUUSD), Forex and Smart Money Concepts.
  • Version: 1.20
  • Activations: 15

https://infinityfxs.vercel.app/

InfinityFX Prime Confluence EA MT5

Professional Trading Automation Based on Multiple Technical Confirmations

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is a professional Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that automates trading decisions by combining multiple technical indicators, market filters, and advanced risk management tools.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA simultaneously analyzes market trend, structure, momentum, volatility, and price positioning to identify high-quality trading opportunities.

Each approved condition contributes points to either the Buy or Sell score. A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user is reached and all operational filters have been satisfied.

The goal is to reduce low-quality entries based on isolated signals while providing a modular, transparent, and fully customizable trading system.

HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

InfinityFX Prime Confluence analyzes the market through multiple confirmation stages:

  1. Detects the primary trend using Moving Averages.

  2. Analyzes market structure through the built-in ZigZag.

  3. Measures trend strength using ADX, +DI, and -DI.

  4. Evaluates market volatility using ATR.

  5. Confirms market conditions through RSI.

  6. Analyzes price position relative to Bollinger Bands.

  7. Confirms market direction using VWAP.

  8. Calculates independent Buy and Sell scores.

  9. Checks spread, trading session, trading days, and risk limits.

  10. Executes a trade only when every configured requirement has been satisfied.

All major filters can be enabled, disabled, and individually customized.

CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

The EA uses a configurable scoring system to organize technical confirmations.

Each indicator contributes points toward a potential Buy or Sell setup.

Example scoring:

  • Moving Averages aligned: +2 points

  • ADX confirmed: +1 point

  • RSI confirmation: +1 point

  • ATR confirmation: +1 point

  • VWAP confirmation: +2 points

  • Bollinger Bands confirmation: +2 points

  • ZigZag structure confirmation: +2 points

A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user has been reached.

This approach allows traders to create either highly selective or more aggressive configurations depending on their trading style and market conditions.

FIVE INDEPENDENT MOVING AVERAGES

InfinityFX Prime Confluence supports up to five independently configurable Moving Averages.

Available methods:

  • EMA — Exponential Moving Average

  • SMA — Simple Moving Average

  • SMMA — Smoothed Moving Average

  • LWMA — Linear Weighted Moving Average

Each Moving Average includes its own configuration for:

  • Period

  • Calculation Method

  • Applied Price

  • Enable / Disable

The EA can also require Moving Average alignment before allowing any new trade.

MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS WITH ZIGZAG

The integrated ZigZag helps identify the current market structure.

The system can analyze:

  • Swing High

  • Swing Low

  • Trend Continuation

  • Pullbacks

  • Structural Changes

  • Significant Highs and Lows

Everything operates internally without requiring external indicators.

ADX, +DI AND -DI FILTER

The ADX filter evaluates the strength of the current trend.

The EA can analyze:

  • ADX value

  • +DI direction

  • -DI direction

  • Trend strength confirmation

  • Trade blocking during weak market conditions

This filter helps reduce trades during low-volatility or sideways markets according to the parameters defined by the user.

ATR VOLATILITY FILTER

ATR can be used both for market analysis and trade management.

Available applications include:

  • Minimum volatility filter

  • ATR-based Stop Loss

  • ATR-based Take Profit

  • ATR-based Break-even

  • ATR-based Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic distance adjustment according to market volatility

This allows protective levels to automatically adapt to changing market conditions.

RSI FILTER

The RSI provides an additional confirmation before opening a position.

Available settings include:

  • RSI Period

  • Buy Levels

  • Sell Levels

  • Minimum confirmation requirements

  • Enable / Disable

This filter helps prevent trades whenever RSI conditions are not aligned with the configured strategy.

BOLLINGER BANDS FILTER

Bollinger Bands can be used as an additional entry confirmation.

Depending on the selected configuration, the EA can work with:

  • Pullbacks

  • Mean Reversion

  • Breakout Confirmation

  • Price Position Relative to the Bands

  • Additional Volatility Confirmation

All parameters can be customized according to the selected symbol, timeframe, and trading style.

VWAP FILTER

VWAP is used to evaluate price positioning relative to the Volume Weighted Average Price.

It can contribute Buy or Sell points according to the detected market direction.

This filter acts as another confirmation layer within the confluence system.

INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT

InfinityFX Prime Confluence provides multiple tools for account protection and trade management.

Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot

  • Automatic Lot

Trade Protection

  • Automatic Stop Loss

  • Automatic Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

Trading Limits

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • Maximum Trades Per Day

  • Maximum Consecutive Losses

  • Minimum Time Between Trades

  • Spread Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Trading Days Filter

Whenever a configured limit is reached, the EA can automatically block new trades according to the selected settings.

PROFESSIONAL ON-CHART PANEL

During execution, the integrated dashboard displays essential trading information in real time.

Displayed information includes:

  • Current Trend

  • Buy Score

  • Sell Score

  • ADX Value

  • RSI Value

  • ATR Value

  • VWAP Status

  • Current Spread

  • Daily Result

  • Open Positions

  • Total Executed Trades

  • EA Operating Status

The panel allows traders to monitor every confirmation before a position is opened.

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

Users have complete control over the main components of the strategy:

  • Moving Averages

  • ZigZag

  • ADX

  • +DI and -DI

  • ATR

  • RSI

  • Bollinger Bands

  • VWAP

  • Scoring System

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Lot Size

  • Maximum Spread

  • Trading Sessions

  • Trading Days

  • Daily Limits

  • Time Between Trades

This modular structure allows users to optimize different configurations using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before trading on a live account.

COMPATIBILITY

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Hedge Accounts

  • Netting Accounts

  • ECN Accounts

  • RAW Accounts

  • VPS Compatible

  • MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

EA behavior may vary depending on broker specifications, symbol characteristics, spread, execution model, number of digits, and market conditions.

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is designed for traders who:

  • Want to automate a technical trading strategy.

  • Prefer multiple confirmations before entering the market.

  • Need complete control over every trading filter.

  • Require integrated risk management.

  • Want to optimize strategies using the Strategy Tester.

  • Prefer monitoring trading conditions directly on the chart.

  • Want a modular trading system instead of relying on a single indicator.

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Before trading on a live account:

  1. Perform Strategy Tester backtests.

  2. Use market conditions similar to those provided by your broker.

  3. Verify spread, commission, slippage, and symbol specifications.

  4. Test the EA on a demo account.

  5. Start with conservative risk settings.

  6. Adjust parameters according to your selected symbol and timeframe.

  7. Consider using a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  8. Avoid using configurations that have not been properly tested.

There is no universal configuration capable of producing identical results across every broker, symbol, timeframe, or market condition.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Multi-confirmation trading strategy.

  • Configurable scoring system.

  • Five independent Moving Averages.

  • Built-in ZigZag market structure analysis.

  • Trend, momentum, and volatility filters.

  • ADX, +DI, -DI, ATR, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and VWAP.

  • Fixed or Automatic Lot sizing.

  • Complete trade management.

  • Daily account protection limits.

  • Spread, session, and trading day filters.

  • Professional real-time dashboard.

  • Compatible with Hedge and Netting accounts.

  • Fully optimized for Strategy Tester.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is an automated trading and technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate the risks associated with financial market trading.

Past performance, backtests, optimizations, and demonstrations do not guarantee future results.

Performance may vary depending on:

  • Selected configuration

  • Trading symbol

  • Timeframe

  • Broker

  • Spread

  • Commission

  • Slippage

  • Latency

  • Leverage

  • Data Quality

  • Market Conditions

  • Selected Risk Management

Always use risk management appropriate to your account size and thoroughly test every configuration before trading with real capital.

InfinityFX Prime Confluence — Advanced Analysis, Intelligent Confirmation, Professional Risk Management, and Automated Trading in a Single Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

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4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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