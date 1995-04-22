InfinityFX Prime Confluence
- 专家
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Lucas Pinzetta Schlickmann專業演算法交易者與 MQL5 開發者。我致力於開發高品質的智慧交易系統（EA）、技術指標及交易輔助工具，確保程式碼整潔、效能卓越並提供專業的技術支援。專攻黃金（XAUUSD）、外匯及「聰明錢概念」（Smart Money Concepts）交易策略。
- 版本: 1.20
- 激活: 15
https://infinityfxs.vercel.app/
InfinityFX Prime Confluence EA MT5
Professional Trading Automation Based on Multiple Technical Confirmations
InfinityFX Prime Confluence is a professional Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that automates trading decisions by combining multiple technical indicators, market filters, and advanced risk management tools.
Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA simultaneously analyzes market trend, structure, momentum, volatility, and price positioning to identify high-quality trading opportunities.
Each approved condition contributes points to either the Buy or Sell score. A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user is reached and all operational filters have been satisfied.
The goal is to reduce low-quality entries based on isolated signals while providing a modular, transparent, and fully customizable trading system.HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS
InfinityFX Prime Confluence analyzes the market through multiple confirmation stages:
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Detects the primary trend using Moving Averages.
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Analyzes market structure through the built-in ZigZag.
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Measures trend strength using ADX, +DI, and -DI.
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Evaluates market volatility using ATR.
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Confirms market conditions through RSI.
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Analyzes price position relative to Bollinger Bands.
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Confirms market direction using VWAP.
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Calculates independent Buy and Sell scores.
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Checks spread, trading session, trading days, and risk limits.
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Executes a trade only when every configured requirement has been satisfied.
All major filters can be enabled, disabled, and individually customized.CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM
The EA uses a configurable scoring system to organize technical confirmations.
Each indicator contributes points toward a potential Buy or Sell setup.
Example scoring:
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Moving Averages aligned: +2 points
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ADX confirmed: +1 point
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RSI confirmation: +1 point
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ATR confirmation: +1 point
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VWAP confirmation: +2 points
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Bollinger Bands confirmation: +2 points
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ZigZag structure confirmation: +2 points
A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user has been reached.
This approach allows traders to create either highly selective or more aggressive configurations depending on their trading style and market conditions.FIVE INDEPENDENT MOVING AVERAGES
InfinityFX Prime Confluence supports up to five independently configurable Moving Averages.
Available methods:
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EMA — Exponential Moving Average
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SMA — Simple Moving Average
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SMMA — Smoothed Moving Average
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LWMA — Linear Weighted Moving Average
Each Moving Average includes its own configuration for:
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Period
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Calculation Method
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Applied Price
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Enable / Disable
The EA can also require Moving Average alignment before allowing any new trade.MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS WITH ZIGZAG
The integrated ZigZag helps identify the current market structure.
The system can analyze:
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Swing High
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Swing Low
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Trend Continuation
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Pullbacks
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Structural Changes
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Significant Highs and Lows
Everything operates internally without requiring external indicators.ADX, +DI AND -DI FILTER
The ADX filter evaluates the strength of the current trend.
The EA can analyze:
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ADX value
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+DI direction
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-DI direction
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Trend strength confirmation
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Trade blocking during weak market conditions
This filter helps reduce trades during low-volatility or sideways markets according to the parameters defined by the user.ATR VOLATILITY FILTER
ATR can be used both for market analysis and trade management.
Available applications include:
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Minimum volatility filter
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ATR-based Stop Loss
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ATR-based Take Profit
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ATR-based Break-even
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ATR-based Trailing Stop
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Dynamic distance adjustment according to market volatility
This allows protective levels to automatically adapt to changing market conditions.RSI FILTER
The RSI provides an additional confirmation before opening a position.
Available settings include:
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RSI Period
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Buy Levels
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Sell Levels
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Minimum confirmation requirements
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Enable / Disable
This filter helps prevent trades whenever RSI conditions are not aligned with the configured strategy.BOLLINGER BANDS FILTER
Bollinger Bands can be used as an additional entry confirmation.
Depending on the selected configuration, the EA can work with:
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Pullbacks
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Mean Reversion
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Breakout Confirmation
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Price Position Relative to the Bands
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Additional Volatility Confirmation
All parameters can be customized according to the selected symbol, timeframe, and trading style.VWAP FILTER
VWAP is used to evaluate price positioning relative to the Volume Weighted Average Price.
It can contribute Buy or Sell points according to the detected market direction.
This filter acts as another confirmation layer within the confluence system.INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT
InfinityFX Prime Confluence provides multiple tools for account protection and trade management.
Position Sizing
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Fixed Lot
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Automatic Lot
Trade Protection
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Automatic Stop Loss
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Automatic Take Profit
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Break-even
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Trailing Stop
Trading Limits
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Daily Profit Target
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Daily Loss Limit
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Maximum Trades Per Day
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Maximum Consecutive Losses
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Minimum Time Between Trades
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Spread Filter
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Trading Session Filter
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Trading Days Filter
Whenever a configured limit is reached, the EA can automatically block new trades according to the selected settings.PROFESSIONAL ON-CHART PANEL
During execution, the integrated dashboard displays essential trading information in real time.
Displayed information includes:
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Current Trend
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Buy Score
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Sell Score
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ADX Value
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RSI Value
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ATR Value
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VWAP Status
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Current Spread
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Daily Result
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Open Positions
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Total Executed Trades
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EA Operating Status
The panel allows traders to monitor every confirmation before a position is opened.FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
Users have complete control over the main components of the strategy:
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Moving Averages
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ZigZag
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ADX
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+DI and -DI
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ATR
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RSI
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Bollinger Bands
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VWAP
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Scoring System
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Break-even
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Trailing Stop
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Lot Size
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Maximum Spread
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Trading Sessions
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Trading Days
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Daily Limits
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Time Between Trades
This modular structure allows users to optimize different configurations using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before trading on a live account.COMPATIBILITY
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MetaTrader 5
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Hedge Accounts
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Netting Accounts
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ECN Accounts
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RAW Accounts
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VPS Compatible
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MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
EA behavior may vary depending on broker specifications, symbol characteristics, spread, execution model, number of digits, and market conditions.WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
InfinityFX Prime Confluence is designed for traders who:
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Want to automate a technical trading strategy.
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Prefer multiple confirmations before entering the market.
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Need complete control over every trading filter.
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Require integrated risk management.
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Want to optimize strategies using the Strategy Tester.
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Prefer monitoring trading conditions directly on the chart.
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Want a modular trading system instead of relying on a single indicator.
Before trading on a live account:
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Perform Strategy Tester backtests.
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Use market conditions similar to those provided by your broker.
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Verify spread, commission, slippage, and symbol specifications.
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Test the EA on a demo account.
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Start with conservative risk settings.
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Adjust parameters according to your selected symbol and timeframe.
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Consider using a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
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Avoid using configurations that have not been properly tested.
There is no universal configuration capable of producing identical results across every broker, symbol, timeframe, or market condition.MAIN FEATURES
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Multi-confirmation trading strategy.
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Configurable scoring system.
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Five independent Moving Averages.
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Built-in ZigZag market structure analysis.
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Trend, momentum, and volatility filters.
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ADX, +DI, -DI, ATR, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and VWAP.
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Fixed or Automatic Lot sizing.
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Complete trade management.
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Daily account protection limits.
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Spread, session, and trading day filters.
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Professional real-time dashboard.
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Compatible with Hedge and Netting accounts.
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Fully optimized for Strategy Tester.
InfinityFX Prime Confluence is an automated trading and technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate the risks associated with financial market trading.
Past performance, backtests, optimizations, and demonstrations do not guarantee future results.
Performance may vary depending on:
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Selected configuration
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Trading symbol
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Timeframe
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Broker
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Spread
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Commission
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Slippage
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Latency
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Leverage
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Data Quality
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Market Conditions
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Selected Risk Management
Always use risk management appropriate to your account size and thoroughly test every configuration before trading with real capital.
InfinityFX Prime Confluence — Advanced Analysis, Intelligent Confirmation, Professional Risk Management, and Automated Trading in a Single Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.