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InfinityFX Prime Confluence EA MT5

Professional Trading Automation Based on Multiple Technical Confirmations

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is a professional Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that automates trading decisions by combining multiple technical indicators, market filters, and advanced risk management tools.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA simultaneously analyzes market trend, structure, momentum, volatility, and price positioning to identify high-quality trading opportunities.

Each approved condition contributes points to either the Buy or Sell score. A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user is reached and all operational filters have been satisfied.

The goal is to reduce low-quality entries based on isolated signals while providing a modular, transparent, and fully customizable trading system.

HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

InfinityFX Prime Confluence analyzes the market through multiple confirmation stages:

Detects the primary trend using Moving Averages. Analyzes market structure through the built-in ZigZag. Measures trend strength using ADX, +DI, and -DI. Evaluates market volatility using ATR. Confirms market conditions through RSI. Analyzes price position relative to Bollinger Bands. Confirms market direction using VWAP. Calculates independent Buy and Sell scores. Checks spread, trading session, trading days, and risk limits. Executes a trade only when every configured requirement has been satisfied.

All major filters can be enabled, disabled, and individually customized.

CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

The EA uses a configurable scoring system to organize technical confirmations.

Each indicator contributes points toward a potential Buy or Sell setup.

Example scoring:

Moving Averages aligned: +2 points

ADX confirmed: +1 point

RSI confirmation: +1 point

ATR confirmation: +1 point

VWAP confirmation: +2 points

Bollinger Bands confirmation: +2 points

ZigZag structure confirmation: +2 points

A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user has been reached.

This approach allows traders to create either highly selective or more aggressive configurations depending on their trading style and market conditions.

FIVE INDEPENDENT MOVING AVERAGES

InfinityFX Prime Confluence supports up to five independently configurable Moving Averages.

Available methods:

EMA — Exponential Moving Average

SMA — Simple Moving Average

SMMA — Smoothed Moving Average

LWMA — Linear Weighted Moving Average

Each Moving Average includes its own configuration for:

Period

Calculation Method

Applied Price

Enable / Disable

The EA can also require Moving Average alignment before allowing any new trade.

MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS WITH ZIGZAG

The integrated ZigZag helps identify the current market structure.

The system can analyze:

Swing High

Swing Low

Trend Continuation

Pullbacks

Structural Changes

Significant Highs and Lows

Everything operates internally without requiring external indicators.

ADX, +DI AND -DI FILTER

The ADX filter evaluates the strength of the current trend.

The EA can analyze:

ADX value

+DI direction

-DI direction

Trend strength confirmation

Trade blocking during weak market conditions

This filter helps reduce trades during low-volatility or sideways markets according to the parameters defined by the user.

ATR VOLATILITY FILTER

ATR can be used both for market analysis and trade management.

Available applications include:

Minimum volatility filter

ATR-based Stop Loss

ATR-based Take Profit

ATR-based Break-even

ATR-based Trailing Stop

Dynamic distance adjustment according to market volatility

This allows protective levels to automatically adapt to changing market conditions.

RSI FILTER

The RSI provides an additional confirmation before opening a position.

Available settings include:

RSI Period

Buy Levels

Sell Levels

Minimum confirmation requirements

Enable / Disable

This filter helps prevent trades whenever RSI conditions are not aligned with the configured strategy.

BOLLINGER BANDS FILTER

Bollinger Bands can be used as an additional entry confirmation.

Depending on the selected configuration, the EA can work with:

Pullbacks

Mean Reversion

Breakout Confirmation

Price Position Relative to the Bands

Additional Volatility Confirmation

All parameters can be customized according to the selected symbol, timeframe, and trading style.

VWAP FILTER

VWAP is used to evaluate price positioning relative to the Volume Weighted Average Price.

It can contribute Buy or Sell points according to the detected market direction.

This filter acts as another confirmation layer within the confluence system.

INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT

InfinityFX Prime Confluence provides multiple tools for account protection and trade management.

Position Sizing

Fixed Lot

Automatic Lot

Trade Protection

Automatic Stop Loss

Automatic Take Profit

Break-even

Trailing Stop

Trading Limits

Daily Profit Target

Daily Loss Limit

Maximum Trades Per Day

Maximum Consecutive Losses

Minimum Time Between Trades

Spread Filter

Trading Session Filter

Trading Days Filter

Whenever a configured limit is reached, the EA can automatically block new trades according to the selected settings.

PROFESSIONAL ON-CHART PANEL

During execution, the integrated dashboard displays essential trading information in real time.

Displayed information includes:

Current Trend

Buy Score

Sell Score

ADX Value

RSI Value

ATR Value

VWAP Status

Current Spread

Daily Result

Open Positions

Total Executed Trades

EA Operating Status

The panel allows traders to monitor every confirmation before a position is opened.

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

Users have complete control over the main components of the strategy:

Moving Averages

ZigZag

ADX

+DI and -DI

ATR

RSI

Bollinger Bands

VWAP

Scoring System

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break-even

Trailing Stop

Lot Size

Maximum Spread

Trading Sessions

Trading Days

Daily Limits

Time Between Trades

This modular structure allows users to optimize different configurations using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before trading on a live account.

MetaTrader 5

Hedge Accounts

Netting Accounts

ECN Accounts

RAW Accounts

VPS Compatible

MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

COMPATIBILITY

EA behavior may vary depending on broker specifications, symbol characteristics, spread, execution model, number of digits, and market conditions.

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is designed for traders who:

Want to automate a technical trading strategy.

Prefer multiple confirmations before entering the market.

Need complete control over every trading filter.

Require integrated risk management.

Want to optimize strategies using the Strategy Tester.

Prefer monitoring trading conditions directly on the chart.

Want a modular trading system instead of relying on a single indicator.

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Before trading on a live account:

Perform Strategy Tester backtests. Use market conditions similar to those provided by your broker. Verify spread, commission, slippage, and symbol specifications. Test the EA on a demo account. Start with conservative risk settings. Adjust parameters according to your selected symbol and timeframe. Consider using a VPS for uninterrupted operation. Avoid using configurations that have not been properly tested.

There is no universal configuration capable of producing identical results across every broker, symbol, timeframe, or market condition.

Multi-confirmation trading strategy.

Configurable scoring system.

Five independent Moving Averages.

Built-in ZigZag market structure analysis.

Trend, momentum, and volatility filters.

ADX, +DI, -DI, ATR, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and VWAP.

Fixed or Automatic Lot sizing.

Complete trade management.

Daily account protection limits.

Spread, session, and trading day filters.

Professional real-time dashboard.

Compatible with Hedge and Netting accounts.

Fully optimized for Strategy Tester.

MAIN FEATURESIMPORTANT INFORMATION

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is an automated trading and technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate the risks associated with financial market trading.

Past performance, backtests, optimizations, and demonstrations do not guarantee future results.

Performance may vary depending on:

Selected configuration

Trading symbol

Timeframe

Broker

Spread

Commission

Slippage

Latency

Leverage

Data Quality

Market Conditions

Selected Risk Management

Always use risk management appropriate to your account size and thoroughly test every configuration before trading with real capital.

InfinityFX Prime Confluence — Advanced Analysis, Intelligent Confirmation, Professional Risk Management, and Automated Trading in a Single Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.