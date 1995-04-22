InfinityFX Prime Confluence

  • Эксперты
  • Lucas Pinzetta Schlickmann
    Lucas Pinzetta Schlickmann

    Lucas Pinzetta Schlickmann

    Профессиональный алготрейдер и MQL5-разработчик. Создаю качественные торговые советники, индикаторы и вспомогательные утилиты с чистым кодом, оптимизированной производительностью и профессиональной поддержкой. Специализируюсь на золоте (XAUUSD), рынке Forex и концепции Smart Money.
  • Версия: 1.20
  • Активации: 15

https://infinityfxs.vercel.app/

InfinityFX Prime Confluence EA MT5

Professional Trading Automation Based on Multiple Technical Confirmations

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is a professional Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that automates trading decisions by combining multiple technical indicators, market filters, and advanced risk management tools.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, the EA simultaneously analyzes market trend, structure, momentum, volatility, and price positioning to identify high-quality trading opportunities.

Each approved condition contributes points to either the Buy or Sell score. A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user is reached and all operational filters have been satisfied.

The goal is to reduce low-quality entries based on isolated signals while providing a modular, transparent, and fully customizable trading system.

HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

InfinityFX Prime Confluence analyzes the market through multiple confirmation stages:

  1. Detects the primary trend using Moving Averages.

  2. Analyzes market structure through the built-in ZigZag.

  3. Measures trend strength using ADX, +DI, and -DI.

  4. Evaluates market volatility using ATR.

  5. Confirms market conditions through RSI.

  6. Analyzes price position relative to Bollinger Bands.

  7. Confirms market direction using VWAP.

  8. Calculates independent Buy and Sell scores.

  9. Checks spread, trading session, trading days, and risk limits.

  10. Executes a trade only when every configured requirement has been satisfied.

All major filters can be enabled, disabled, and individually customized.

CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

The EA uses a configurable scoring system to organize technical confirmations.

Each indicator contributes points toward a potential Buy or Sell setup.

Example scoring:

  • Moving Averages aligned: +2 points

  • ADX confirmed: +1 point

  • RSI confirmation: +1 point

  • ATR confirmation: +1 point

  • VWAP confirmation: +2 points

  • Bollinger Bands confirmation: +2 points

  • ZigZag structure confirmation: +2 points

A trade is executed only when the minimum score defined by the user has been reached.

This approach allows traders to create either highly selective or more aggressive configurations depending on their trading style and market conditions.

FIVE INDEPENDENT MOVING AVERAGES

InfinityFX Prime Confluence supports up to five independently configurable Moving Averages.

Available methods:

  • EMA — Exponential Moving Average

  • SMA — Simple Moving Average

  • SMMA — Smoothed Moving Average

  • LWMA — Linear Weighted Moving Average

Each Moving Average includes its own configuration for:

  • Period

  • Calculation Method

  • Applied Price

  • Enable / Disable

The EA can also require Moving Average alignment before allowing any new trade.

MARKET STRUCTURE ANALYSIS WITH ZIGZAG

The integrated ZigZag helps identify the current market structure.

The system can analyze:

  • Swing High

  • Swing Low

  • Trend Continuation

  • Pullbacks

  • Structural Changes

  • Significant Highs and Lows

Everything operates internally without requiring external indicators.

ADX, +DI AND -DI FILTER

The ADX filter evaluates the strength of the current trend.

The EA can analyze:

  • ADX value

  • +DI direction

  • -DI direction

  • Trend strength confirmation

  • Trade blocking during weak market conditions

This filter helps reduce trades during low-volatility or sideways markets according to the parameters defined by the user.

ATR VOLATILITY FILTER

ATR can be used both for market analysis and trade management.

Available applications include:

  • Minimum volatility filter

  • ATR-based Stop Loss

  • ATR-based Take Profit

  • ATR-based Break-even

  • ATR-based Trailing Stop

  • Dynamic distance adjustment according to market volatility

This allows protective levels to automatically adapt to changing market conditions.

RSI FILTER

The RSI provides an additional confirmation before opening a position.

Available settings include:

  • RSI Period

  • Buy Levels

  • Sell Levels

  • Minimum confirmation requirements

  • Enable / Disable

This filter helps prevent trades whenever RSI conditions are not aligned with the configured strategy.

BOLLINGER BANDS FILTER

Bollinger Bands can be used as an additional entry confirmation.

Depending on the selected configuration, the EA can work with:

  • Pullbacks

  • Mean Reversion

  • Breakout Confirmation

  • Price Position Relative to the Bands

  • Additional Volatility Confirmation

All parameters can be customized according to the selected symbol, timeframe, and trading style.

VWAP FILTER

VWAP is used to evaluate price positioning relative to the Volume Weighted Average Price.

It can contribute Buy or Sell points according to the detected market direction.

This filter acts as another confirmation layer within the confluence system.

INTEGRATED RISK MANAGEMENT

InfinityFX Prime Confluence provides multiple tools for account protection and trade management.

Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot

  • Automatic Lot

Trade Protection

  • Automatic Stop Loss

  • Automatic Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

Trading Limits

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • Maximum Trades Per Day

  • Maximum Consecutive Losses

  • Minimum Time Between Trades

  • Spread Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Trading Days Filter

Whenever a configured limit is reached, the EA can automatically block new trades according to the selected settings.

PROFESSIONAL ON-CHART PANEL

During execution, the integrated dashboard displays essential trading information in real time.

Displayed information includes:

  • Current Trend

  • Buy Score

  • Sell Score

  • ADX Value

  • RSI Value

  • ATR Value

  • VWAP Status

  • Current Spread

  • Daily Result

  • Open Positions

  • Total Executed Trades

  • EA Operating Status

The panel allows traders to monitor every confirmation before a position is opened.

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

Users have complete control over the main components of the strategy:

  • Moving Averages

  • ZigZag

  • ADX

  • +DI and -DI

  • ATR

  • RSI

  • Bollinger Bands

  • VWAP

  • Scoring System

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Lot Size

  • Maximum Spread

  • Trading Sessions

  • Trading Days

  • Daily Limits

  • Time Between Trades

This modular structure allows users to optimize different configurations using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before trading on a live account.

COMPATIBILITY

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Hedge Accounts

  • Netting Accounts

  • ECN Accounts

  • RAW Accounts

  • VPS Compatible

  • MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

EA behavior may vary depending on broker specifications, symbol characteristics, spread, execution model, number of digits, and market conditions.

WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is designed for traders who:

  • Want to automate a technical trading strategy.

  • Prefer multiple confirmations before entering the market.

  • Need complete control over every trading filter.

  • Require integrated risk management.

  • Want to optimize strategies using the Strategy Tester.

  • Prefer monitoring trading conditions directly on the chart.

  • Want a modular trading system instead of relying on a single indicator.

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Before trading on a live account:

  1. Perform Strategy Tester backtests.

  2. Use market conditions similar to those provided by your broker.

  3. Verify spread, commission, slippage, and symbol specifications.

  4. Test the EA on a demo account.

  5. Start with conservative risk settings.

  6. Adjust parameters according to your selected symbol and timeframe.

  7. Consider using a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

  8. Avoid using configurations that have not been properly tested.

There is no universal configuration capable of producing identical results across every broker, symbol, timeframe, or market condition.

MAIN FEATURES

  • Multi-confirmation trading strategy.

  • Configurable scoring system.

  • Five independent Moving Averages.

  • Built-in ZigZag market structure analysis.

  • Trend, momentum, and volatility filters.

  • ADX, +DI, -DI, ATR, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and VWAP.

  • Fixed or Automatic Lot sizing.

  • Complete trade management.

  • Daily account protection limits.

  • Spread, session, and trading day filters.

  • Professional real-time dashboard.

  • Compatible with Hedge and Netting accounts.

  • Fully optimized for Strategy Tester.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

InfinityFX Prime Confluence is an automated trading and technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate the risks associated with financial market trading.

Past performance, backtests, optimizations, and demonstrations do not guarantee future results.

Performance may vary depending on:

  • Selected configuration

  • Trading symbol

  • Timeframe

  • Broker

  • Spread

  • Commission

  • Slippage

  • Latency

  • Leverage

  • Data Quality

  • Market Conditions

  • Selected Risk Management

Always use risk management appropriate to your account size and thoroughly test every configuration before trading with real capital.

InfinityFX Prime Confluence — Advanced Analysis, Intelligent Confirmation, Professional Risk Management, and Automated Trading in a Single Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

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Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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