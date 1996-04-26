### Product Overview

Precision Expiry PRO is an advanced price-action analytical tool designed for MetaTrader 4. It scans multi-candle sequence structures and momentum shifts to generate real-time execution signals with zero repainting.





Equipped with an integrated live backtesting engine, the indicator instantly calculates historical performance metrics across multiple algorithmic strategies directly on your chart.





### Core Features

* Non-Repainting Execution : Signals and historical markers are strictly fixed upon bar close.

* 4 Integrated Strategy Modes:

- Reversal Sequence (Exhaustion)

- Extreme Reversal (Climax)

- Momentum Continuation

- Dynamic Hybrid Pattern

* Multi-Step Martingale Assessment : Evaluates signal durability across G0, G1, and G2 steps with step-by-step chart visual marks (✔ / ✘).

* Fully Centered Visual Engine : Native buffer implementation ensures arrows and markers remain perfectly aligned at candle center regardless of chart zoom.

* Real-Time Performance Dashboard : Displays Total Signals, Step-by-Step Wins, Max Consecutive Wins, and Overall Win Rate %.

* Interactive UI Toggle: Clean up your chart layout with a single-click collapsible dashboard button.

* Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Native Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications, and Email Alerts.





### Recommended Input Parameters

* InpStrategyMode: Select between 4 distinct mathematical patterns according to market conditions.

* InpMaxMartingale: Set to 0 for strict direct bar analysis, or up to 2 steps for sequence evaluation.

* InpLookbackBars: Defines historical data depth for the backtester (Recommended: 2000–3000 bars).

* InpUseRsiFilter / InpUseAtrFilter: Enable/disable volatility and momentum filters to reduce false signals during flat markets.





### Technical Specifications

* Platform: MetaTrader 4

* Compatible Assets: Forex Pairs, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.

* Timeframes: Optimized for M1, M5, and M15 charts.