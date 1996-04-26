Precision Expiry PRO
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 1.50
- Активации: 5
### Product Overview
Precision Expiry PRO is an advanced price-action analytical tool designed for MetaTrader 4. It scans multi-candle sequence structures and momentum shifts to generate real-time execution signals with zero repainting.
Equipped with an integrated live backtesting engine, the indicator instantly calculates historical performance metrics across multiple algorithmic strategies directly on your chart.
### Core Features
* Non-Repainting Execution: Signals and historical markers are strictly fixed upon bar close.
* 4 Integrated Strategy Modes:
- Reversal Sequence (Exhaustion)
- Extreme Reversal (Climax)
- Momentum Continuation
- Dynamic Hybrid Pattern
* Multi-Step Martingale Assessment: Evaluates signal durability across G0, G1, and G2 steps with step-by-step chart visual marks (✔ / ✘).
* Fully Centered Visual Engine: Native buffer implementation ensures arrows and markers remain perfectly aligned at candle center regardless of chart zoom.
* Real-Time Performance Dashboard: Displays Total Signals, Step-by-Step Wins, Max Consecutive Wins, and Overall Win Rate %.
* Interactive UI Toggle: Clean up your chart layout with a single-click collapsible dashboard button.
* Comprehensive Alert System: Supports Native Pop-up Alerts, Push Notifications, and Email Alerts.
### Recommended Input Parameters
* InpStrategyMode: Select between 4 distinct mathematical patterns according to market conditions.
* InpMaxMartingale: Set to 0 for strict direct bar analysis, or up to 2 steps for sequence evaluation.
* InpLookbackBars: Defines historical data depth for the backtester (Recommended: 2000–3000 bars).
* InpUseRsiFilter / InpUseAtrFilter: Enable/disable volatility and momentum filters to reduce false signals during flat markets.
### Technical Specifications
* Platform: MetaTrader 4
* Compatible Assets: Forex Pairs, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.
* Timeframes: Optimized for M1, M5, and M15 charts.