Aurum Structure Matrix

Aurum Structure Matrix is a market structure and liquidity indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for XAUUSD.

Pro version 

It combines three timeframes in one chart:

D1 shows the previous day high, previous day low, day open and daily midpoint.

M15 identifies the current structure as bullish, bearish or ranging.

M5 checks momentum, engulfing candles and liquidity sweeps.

The indicator marks confirmed BOS, CHOCH, swing highs, swing lows and liquidity sweeps directly on the chart.

A professional dashboard shows the current market bias, structure event, liquidity condition, spread and Buy/Sell score.

The indicator can also change candle colors according to the M15 trend, making the current direction easier to read.

The optional entry module can display Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit suggestions. It is disabled by default.

Aurum Structure Matrix is an analysis tool only. It does not open or manage trades.

Recommended Use

Attach the indicator to an M5 chart.

Recommended symbol:

XAUUSD

XAUUSDp

Gold symbols with broker suffixes

Main Inputs

Enable Entry Signals — Enables optional Buy/Sell signals and projected Entry, SL and TP.

Minimum Signal Score — Controls the minimum quality required for a signal.

Swing Left/Right Bars — Controls how swing highs and lows are detected.

Break Buffer Points — Adds confirmation distance for BOS and CHOCH.

Near Daily Level Points — Defines how close price must be to PDH or PDL.

Sweep Buffer Points — Controls liquidity sweep sensitivity.

Maximum Spread Points — Blocks signals when the spread is too high.

Risk Reward Ratio — Sets the suggested Take Profit distance.

Show Dashboard — Shows or hides the information panel.

Apply Trend Candle Colors — Changes candle colors according to market direction.

Hide Chart Grid — Removes the chart grid for a cleaner appearance.

Show Line Labels — Displays the names and prices of important levels.

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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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PropTrade Manager - Professional Trade Management Panel for Prop Firm Traders Are you trading a Prop Firm challenge and worried about breaking the rules? PropTrade Manager is a trade management panel built specifically for Prop Firm traders. It automatically protects your account from Daily DD, Max DD, and rule violations while giving you professional one-click execution tools. COMPLETE TRADING GUIDE PROP FIRM PROTECTION ENGINE 7 Built-in Presets: FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader, True
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Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
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Aurum Flow Matrix is an advanced XAUUSD volume intelligence indicator that detects buying, selling, and absorption zones. It displays zone strength, estimated flow, confidence, retest status, market bias, and the nearest active zone through a clean professional dashboard. .  Aurum Flow Matrix provides visual market analysis and potential trade setups directly on the    chart    The indicator does not execute trades automatically; all trading decisions remain under the user's control.          
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