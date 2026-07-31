Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.

It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart.

Main Features

Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5

Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection

Clear Entry, TP and SL zones

Built-in trend and market condition filters

Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry

before entry Optimized internal trading logic

Strategy parameters are protected and hidden from the user

Professional on-chart dashboard

Tracks total profit points, loss points, and net points

Built-in virtual Balance and Equity calculation

High-resolution Equity Curve

Button to hide or show the Equity panel

Fixed lot simulation

Optional automatic lot scaling based on account balance

Tracks signals until TP or SL is reached, even many candles after entry

Works with standard XAUUSD symbols and broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.p

Lightweight calculation method designed for smooth chart performance and faster testing

Optional popup and push notifications

Aurum Lion Scalper is designed to keep trading decisions simple: the indicator analyzes the market internally and presents the trader with clear levels instead of filling the chart with unnecessary technical information.

The indicator provides trading signals and analysis only. It does not automatically open or manage real trades.