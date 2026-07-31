Aurum Lion Scalper
- Индикаторы
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Hicham Mahmoud AlmoustafaI am an algorithmic trading enthusiast focused on developing and testing Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
My main area of interest is automated gold trading, including trend-following systems, momentum analysis, tick-volume confirmation, basket management, and risk-control mechanisms.
- Версия: 1.4
- Активации: 20
Aurum Lion Scalper is a professional MT5 indicator designed for fast XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.
It automatically detects trading opportunities and displays clear Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss zones directly on the chart.
Main Features
- Designed specifically for XAUUSD M5
- Automatic Buy and Sell signal detection
- Clear Entry, TP and SL zones
- Built-in trend and market condition filters
- Optional strong Tick Volume confirmation before entry
- Optimized internal trading logic
- Strategy parameters are protected and hidden from the user
- Professional on-chart dashboard
- Tracks total profit points, loss points, and net points
- Built-in virtual Balance and Equity calculation
- High-resolution Equity Curve
- Button to hide or show the Equity panel
- Fixed lot simulation
- Optional automatic lot scaling based on account balance
- Tracks signals until TP or SL is reached, even many candles after entry
- Works with standard XAUUSD symbols and broker suffixes such as XAUUSD.p
- Lightweight calculation method designed for smooth chart performance and faster testing
- Optional popup and push notifications
Aurum Lion Scalper is designed to keep trading decisions simple: the indicator analyzes the market internally and presents the trader with clear levels instead of filling the chart with unnecessary technical information.
The indicator provides trading signals and analysis only. It does not automatically open or manage real trades.