Three true

Look that is the best trading script that will help you to make good results like in screenshots i built that strategy depend on Envelopes indicator to make that script trading in that area excellent scalping trades and gain maximum good results per trade so i built that strategy manually then I make it auto trading 

so to start use that script add to scripts after you open data folder on mt5 and then mql5 the scripts then add that script 3 true refresh chart open any pair and attach that script to chart and you can keep same parameters or adjust inputs as per you wish lot size and Etc.. 

I mostly like to use with m1 - m5 - m15 but you can use with any pair and any time frame 

so first add Envelopes indicator to chart you will find on indicators then free then trends the Envelopes attach it to chart and make lines big like in screenshots or keep regular then attach script and adjust inputs 

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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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