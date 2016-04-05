Three true

Look that is the best trading script that will help you to make good results like in screenshots i built that strategy depend on Envelopes indicator to make that script trading in that area excellent scalping trades and gain maximum good results per trade so i built that strategy manually then I make it auto trading

so to start use that script add to scripts after you open data folder on mt5 and then mql5 the scripts then add that script 3 true refresh chart open any pair and attach that script to chart and you can keep same parameters or adjust inputs as per you wish lot size and Etc..

I mostly like to use with m1 - m5 - m15 but you can use with any pair and any time frame

so first add Envelopes indicator to chart you will find on indicators then free then trends the Envelopes attach it to chart and make lines big like in screenshots or keep regular then attach script and adjust inputs