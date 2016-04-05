Three true

Look that is the best trading script that will help you to make good results like in screenshots i built that strategy depend on Envelopes indicator to make that script trading in that area excellent scalping trades and gain maximum good results per trade so i built that strategy manually then I make it auto trading 

so to start use that script add to scripts after you open data folder on mt5 and then mql5 the scripts then add that script 3 true refresh chart open any pair and attach that script to chart and you can keep same parameters or adjust inputs as per you wish lot size and Etc.. 

I mostly like to use with m1 - m5 - m15 but you can use with any pair and any time frame 

so first add Envelopes indicator to chart you will find on indicators then free then trends the Envelopes attach it to chart and make lines big like in screenshots or keep regular then attach script and adjust inputs 

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT5。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |   MT4版本  |   不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT5 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT5 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度交易 确
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
实用工具
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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Bon Bon
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
2 (1)
专家
Bon Bon is strong ai prediction EA working on gold any time frame no minimum equity provided with timing and many excellent inputs that super trading EA will help you to maximize your profits . You can manage parameters easily and you can attach to chart and make time frame current and start trading on any pair also it was developed by using super profitable strategy . if you like to get excellent results go for kono weo it is super sonic machine or Ai lossi or mogo Kio or Donia or the best adva
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Breakout Master trader EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
An amazing EA will help you to make fast profits you can use for any pair and gold and any frame also you can use for scalping and m1 frame for fast results or any frame you like also it has many features you can control take profits and stop loss also you can control risk and number of trades if you keep inputs as it . it will open fast trades you can check on gold frame 1 minute with the original parameters it will make for you so good profits   or you can adjust tp and sl as you wish
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Multi strategy robots
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
multi strategy robots it super ea tool  it have many super strategies  so how to use .. open chart for any pair like btcusd frame m1 or any frame you wish you can apply same for all pairs attach to chart go to inputs double click main strategy then choose strategy goals then go down profit strategy selector double click choose any of these five fantastic strategies also down adjust tp and sl  make use money tp and sl true and apply s in screenshots enjoy hitting targets and relax if you want bet
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Brave EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Brave EA for metatrader 5 is so advanced smart trading robot that will help you to trade multi currency safely and hit your targets you can use for forex pairs and stocks and gold and metals and crypto and indices and you can use smoothly on any time frame also you can adjust parameters and inputs as per your wish all; will be under your control it has super advantage of three different lock profit to hit maximum targets for your trades 
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Max winner scalper project
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Max Winner is an advanced, multi-strategy trading bot designed to optimize profits and manage risk across forex and cryptocurrency markets (forex pairs , gold, stocks, indices, BTCUSD). It offers two primary strategies—Multi Guard Pro (grid-based) and Steady Flow Trader (trend-based)—with features like Martingale, dynamic take-profit, trailing stops, partial position closing, and an interactive trading panel. It’s built for traders seeking automation with robust control over multiple symbols an
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Star hero trader IQ
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
5 (1)
专家
Star hero trader IQ is a mart advanced EA for Mt4 It consists of seven amazing profitable strategies all in one amazing EA so modern strategies like grid, scalping , trend follow, martingale , ARR, SM, VC very new for 2025 and all are accurate with automatic indicators signals. it help traders to make so good profits also so many options like dynamic lots and lot sizing 2025 also tp and sl under your control and number of trades
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Sarah EA MT4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Sarah EA Mt4 Ea is so Unique rich EA with amazing different parameters like lot sizing , auto lot sizing , risk % , maximum lot size slippage in points , tp and sl also maximum spread control , it has many sections in parameters like trading settings , technical settings , strategy settings , risk management and drawdowns also sessions and trading settings also news filter and visual settings it will make trading so easy for you  it has amazing trading recovery  system it works with any pair but
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Advanced Live signal panel
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
实用工具
Advanced Signals Pro v10.0 is a professional-grade, all-in-one trading dashboard that combines 11 powerful technical indicators into a single, elegant interface. Monitor multiple symbols simultaneously, receive instant buy/sell signals with calculated targets, and make informed trading decisions with confidence. adjust parameters as you wish and if you want to see detailed analysis for any pair double click on it you will get tp , sl and support and resistance and accurate signal Whether you're
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DeeoMao
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Super Strong New Mt5 expert advisors that help you to make good results . it use excellent prediction strategy depending on accurate calculation it works on any pair so you can trade any pair also any time frame ..the good thing you can adjust parameters as you wish especially in lot size , drawdown % and tp also sl you have many options also you can leave and trade it is up to you 
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
指标
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Dragon shogun trader
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Dragon shogun trader ea is super mt4 trading bot it help you to make good profits you can use foe forex pairs and gold and you can adjust only tp and sl in pips and it will automatically open orders as per risk and account balance also you van control how many number of orders to trade . it has many strategies like trend follow strategy , and scalping and grid and martingale it works on all time frames 
Lossy MT4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Lossy Mt4 trading expert advisor is rich of parameters that can help you to trade and hit targets it has excellent prediction strategy and many options that serve tp and sl in different shapes like in pips and in money also chart will be shown by arrows and lines and control panel as shown in screenshots you can use for any pair it is multi currency and high quality trend EA 
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Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
Adom Super
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
New super Adom amazing mt4 trading rich Ea. full of so many parameters to enhance trading experience and make trading so easy it is supported by so many options on strategies , risk management Winrate and drawdown control also sessions and many options on trading timing and lot seize it consist of many sections in parameters and nice analysis through visual settings
Mr Tiger Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Mr Tiger mt4 trading bot is so strong bot so rich with different sections in parameters like technical sections , risk management and drawdowns also strategy settings , indicators sections and analysis sections also sessions section you will find so many options you can control also to run on gold or btc  adjust spread according to these pairs also adjust lot sizing minimum and maximum and you have many options for tp and sl in pips and money
Dragon shogun trader EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Dragon Shogun is a versatile, multi-strategy trading bot designed for MetaTrader 5, aimed at conquering forex and other markets with precision and adaptability. Inspired by the ferocity of a dragon and the discipline of a shogun, this EA offers four distinct trading strategies—Dragon Claw (aggressive breakout), Shogun Strike (trend-following), Scalping Dragon (fast scalping), and Shogun Reversal (reversal trading)—to suit various market conditions and trader preferences. It combines automated t
Aaura Plaza Robot
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
fantastic strong mt5 expert advisor (ea) it contains 6 strategy you can switch between them and make high goals like trend follow, scalping , martingale, mean reservation, grid and momentum also it has many advantages like you can control lots and control tp profit and stop loss in pips and in money that ea is super you can trade any pair you like any frame and any kind of strategy best tool to make high goals
Big Forex Robots
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
super power fantastic trading Ea for mt5 it works on all pairs all frames it has many super parameters it have inside 11 high quality strategies you can switch between them it works on trend follow , scalping, martingale, grid, vwma, momentum , volatility, sbnis and adaptive also the best that you can controls tp and stop loss on pips and on money also you can control lots how to use that amazing Ea ? go to inputs parameters you have 11 strategies on that ea double click on strategy then choose
Superstar grid robots
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Super star grid robots is the best robot of five modern different grid strategies that can help you to achieve your targets it works on all pairs any frame forex , gold, crypto , stocks, nasdaq, indices, metal , oil . how to use that super ea after you purchase on EA inputs parameters  click on main strategy then choose super grid strategies then you will found down Grid strategy double click on it then you will find five strong grid strategies choose any of them all are so super then adjust the
KonoWeo
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
High quality new strategy prediction and so profitable mt5 expert advisors it works with all kinds of accounts all time frames all pairs but to hit fast profits run with 1 pair on chart you can run on many pairs many charts but prefer use one chart better start from $100 account it works with any account no minimum you also can adjust lot and tp and sl .. it focus on new candle prediction on secret calculation strategy 
Ai Lossy
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Ai Lossy Is multi currency mt5 amazing trading bot you can use on any pair any time frame it has different kinds of trading ways  also many advantages on tp and sl also has new Ai prediction strategy stand for make excellent results now you can trade easily and maximize your Winrate also have option to control equity balance to trade so you can make equity to start trading as you wish and also drawdown options
Zew Zew Ai
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Great multi currency mt5 trading bot with high quality strategy supporting trading in any pair any time frame high winrates low drawdown also easy to use it is so rich of many advantages that will make you relax and trade well you can use with any balance any equity using smart Ai strategy and have many options in tp and sl and trading timing and also you can control DD and tp and sl you can hide them and so many advantages
Mogo Kio
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Mogo Kio mt5 trading bot Is an AI Driven EA optimized for trading gold and forex trading it has so good advantages that help you to control and smart manage your equity it has risk control , lot control and dynamic options and Winrate targets and profit targets , hidden tp/ sl options also trading timing , trailing stops so smart system to get high accuracy signals and open trades according to it also excellent option you can mange trading system for frequency trades
Donia MT5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Donia is super smart and advanced Mt5 expert advisors it is full of rich parameters that help you to enjoy trading without any pressure also have advantage of symbol loop which help you to open trades for all pairs in market watch by one click it will make ai analysis and enter strong signals also you will control tp and sl and risk% also drawdown and Winrate also lot size and also trading timing and many secret parameters that will help you a lot in trading
Rock Digger
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Rock Digger Mt5 EA is is an automated trading system designed for  forex pairs , gold and also BTC it is using smart Ai advanced strategy to predict market trends by many accurate calculations it is supported by so many options in parameters also it has advantage of symbol loop you can open one chart only apply that ea and add symbols names in inputs it will switch trading between all these pairs by following strong signals
Miranda Ice EA Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Miranada ICe Ea for mt5 is strong multi strategy trading bot it has many super options on parameters that will help you for perfect trades hitting targets and low drawdown control also it has symbol loop to help you open one chart and make that on and choose racon strategy but make number of trades on and make it as you like  3 and make your lot size and run ea also if you want any symbol you can apply on chart but if you like to trade many pairs same time as I did in screenshot open one chart a
Azoza Cream Mt5 EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Most Intelligent Mt5 expert Advisor Using multi strategy and special high Winrate low drawdown AI driven super strategy predict new movement in market and open trades according to it so what you need you will find in that smart ea only attach to your chart choose any pair like gold or forex pairs or stocks and attach ea to chart then choose from strategy AI strategy and click ok and enjoy watching results if you want to adjust lot make it as you wish minimum and maximum also you can adjust timin
Belle Power Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Rich powerful mt5 expert advisor contain 13 super advanced and strong trading strategies you will find all in that amazing ea you can make high Winrate trades less drawdown and control everything through amazing parameters and inputs so long options will be under your control by one click you can use that ea even you are beginner or expert in trading it is so easy to use As advice after you purchase that high quality ea and you want to attach to mt5 go to inputs then double click on strategy sel
Advanced Martingale Grid EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
Super advanced and smart ai trend grid martingale Ai driven ea the best to trade and control drawdown and risk also control number of trades also lock your profit and  will help you to trade any pair you wish any time frame you can use and trade and make so excellent results and hit daily targets it controlled by drawdown and risk control you can adjust as you wish you will find tp and sl in money and so fantastic options also control panel will help you with detailed information about trades
Why EA
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
专家
为什么 MT5 交易机器人如此智能？这个交易系统结合了网格交易、趋势跟踪和剥头皮策略，独具特色，能够帮助您快速最大化账户资金。它不仅在技术上先进，而且设计灵活，适合各种类型的交易者，无论您是新手还是经验丰富的专业人士。MT5 交易机器人支持在任何时间框架上运行，您可以根据市场条件和个人偏好自由调整参数和资金配置，以实现最佳交易效果。该系统兼容任何账户余额或资金规模，只需在参数设置或输入选项中进行相应调整即可轻松适配。这意味着无论您的账户资金是几百美元还是数万美元，系统都能为您量身定制交易策略。 此外，MT5 交易机器人的核心优势在于其高度可定制化。您可以根据自己的风险承受能力和交易目标，调整手数大小、网格级别、回撤限制、每笔交易的盈利目标以及整体篮式目标。这种灵活性让您能够完全掌控交易过程，同时最大限度地降低风险并提升收益潜力。系统内置的智能算法能够分析市场趋势，自动识别最佳入场和出场点，从而减少人为干预的需求，让您可以更轻松地进行交易。 无论您是希望通过短线剥头皮获取快速利润，还是通过长期趋势跟踪实现稳定增长，MT5 交易机器人均能满足您的需求。它支持多种金融市场，包括外汇、股票、
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