Aegis XAU Extreme Edition
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 10
Aegis XAU Extreme Edition
Overview
Aegis XAU Extreme Edition is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD M1.
Rather than trading throughout the entire day, it focuses only on carefully selected trading sessions identified through extensive historical testing. By avoiding
statistically unfavorable hours, the EA aims to improve overall trading efficiency while maintaining consistent long-term performance.
The strategy combines:
- EMA Trend Filter
- EMA Pullback Entry
- ADX Trend Strength Filter
- ATR Volatility Filter
- ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit
No martingale.
No grid.
No averaging.
Only disciplined trend-following with strict entry conditions.
Long-Term Verification
This EA has been tested across multiple market conditions.
|Period
|PF
|DD
|Trades
|7 Years Forward
|1.95
|16.54%
|269
|7 Years
|1.98
|10.61%
|842
|2 Years
|1.89
|18.10%
|235
|2026
|1.93
|30.88%
|40
The strategy maintains stable profitability across different testing periods without changing the trading logic.
Optimized Trading Sessions
The EA trades only during statistically favorable hours.
Disabled server hours:
00-02, 04-05, 08, 13-16, 19, 22-23
This time filter was developed through extensive optimization and historical performance analysis.
Risk Profile
The trading logic never changes.
Only the lot size changes.
Choose the profile that matches your risk tolerance.
|Lot
|Status
|0.01
|Conservative
|0.08
|Stable
|0.32
|Standard
|0.62
|⭐ Recommended (Balanced)
|1.26
|Growth
|1.87
|Dynamic
|2.45
|Aggressive
|2.80
|👑 Flagship (Extreme)
Recommended Deposit
Recommended minimum deposit:
USD 3,000
At Lot 0.01:
- PF : 1.70
- DD : 9.35%
- Trades : 248
This provides an excellent balance between drawdown and capital efficiency.
Main Strategy
Trend Detection
- EMA Fast = 13
- EMA Slow = 109
Entry Timing
- Pullback EMA = 51
Trend Strength Filter
- ADX(30) > 34
Volatility Filter
- ATR(18) > 0.0051
Risk Management
- Stop Loss = ATR × 3
- Take Profit = ATR × 64
Features
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Grid
✔ ATR Dynamic Stop Loss
✔ ATR Dynamic Take Profit
✔ Trend Strength Filter (ADX)
✔ Pullback Entry Logic
✔ Optimized Trading Sessions
✔ Long-Term Verified
✔ Forward Tested
✔ Multiple Risk Profiles
Important
This EA is designed for XAUUSD M1 only.
Changing the strategy parameters may significantly affect performance.
For most users, Balanced (Lot 0.62) is recommended as it offers the best balance between profitability and drawdown.
Although tested on multiple symbols and timeframes, XAUUSD M1 produced the most robust and statistically significant long-term results.
|Launch Promotion
| This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.