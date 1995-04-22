Aegis XAU Extreme Edition

Aegis XAU Extreme Edition


Overview

Aegis XAU Extreme Edition is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD M1.

Rather than trading throughout the entire day, it focuses only on carefully selected trading sessions identified through extensive historical testing. By avoiding


statistically unfavorable hours, the EA aims to improve overall trading efficiency while maintaining consistent long-term performance.

The strategy combines:

  • EMA Trend Filter

  • EMA Pullback Entry
  • ADX Trend Strength Filter
  • ATR Volatility Filter
  • ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit

No martingale.
No grid.
No averaging.

Only disciplined trend-following with strict entry conditions.


Long-Term Verification

This EA has been tested across multiple market conditions.

Period PF DD Trades
7 Years Forward 1.95 16.54% 269
7 Years 1.98 10.61% 842
2 Years 1.89 18.10% 235
2026 1.93 30.88% 40

The strategy maintains stable profitability across different testing periods without changing the trading logic.


Optimized Trading Sessions

The EA trades only during statistically favorable hours.

Disabled server hours:

00-02, 04-05, 08, 13-16, 19, 22-23

This time filter was developed through extensive optimization and historical performance analysis.


Risk Profile

The trading logic never changes.

Only the lot size changes.

Choose the profile that matches your risk tolerance.

Lot Status
0.01 Conservative
0.08 Stable
0.32 Standard
0.62 ⭐ Recommended (Balanced)
1.26 Growth
1.87 Dynamic
2.45 Aggressive
2.80 👑 Flagship (Extreme)


Recommended Deposit

Recommended minimum deposit:

USD 3,000

At Lot 0.01:

  • PF : 1.70
  • DD : 9.35%
  • Trades : 248

This provides an excellent balance between drawdown and capital efficiency.


Main Strategy

Trend Detection

  • EMA Fast = 13
  • EMA Slow = 109

Entry Timing

  • Pullback EMA = 51

Trend Strength Filter

  • ADX(30) > 34

Volatility Filter

  • ATR(18) > 0.0051

Risk Management

  • Stop Loss = ATR × 3
  • Take Profit = ATR × 64


Features

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ ATR Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ ATR Dynamic Take Profit

✔ Trend Strength Filter (ADX)

✔ Pullback Entry Logic

✔ Optimized Trading Sessions

✔ Long-Term Verified

✔ Forward Tested

✔ Multiple Risk Profiles


Important

This EA is designed for XAUUSD M1 only.

Changing the strategy parameters may significantly affect performance.

For most users, Balanced (Lot 0.62) is recommended as it offers the best balance between profitability and drawdown.

Although tested on multiple symbols and timeframes, XAUUSD M1 produced the most robust and statistically significant long-term results.


Launch Promotion
 This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.

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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
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Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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