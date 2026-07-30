Setting a chart up exactly the way you like it takes a few minutes. Doing it twenty times takes an afternoon.

Chart Cloner opens exact copies of the chart you drop it on. Symbol, timeframe, colours, scale and chart mode always carry across, because that is what makes a copy a copy. You decide whether the attached Expert Advisor, the indicators and the drawn objects come with them.

Point it at your Market Watch instead of a copy count and it opens one chart per symbol, every pair wearing the same template.

What it does

Opens up to 100 exact copies of the current chart in one run.

Or opens one chart for every symbol in Market Watch, with the same look and layout on each.

Carries the attached Expert Advisor with its current settings, the indicators including the ones in sub-panes, and the drawn objects. Each is a separate tickbox, so anything you do not want can stay behind.

Puts the copies on a different timeframe if you ask, keeping everything else identical.

Writes one summary line per run to the Experts log: how many charts it opened, how many it configured, and what it left behind.

Inputs

Number of duplicates to open — how many copies to open. Capped at 100.

— how many copies to open. Capped at 100. One chart per Market Watch symbol — opens one copy per symbol in Market Watch and ignores the copy count.

— opens one copy per symbol in Market Watch and ignores the copy count. Timeframe for the new charts — Current keeps the source chart's timeframe.

— Current keeps the source chart's timeframe. Copy the attached EA — carries the Expert Advisor, with its current settings, to every copy.

— carries the Expert Advisor, with its current settings, to every copy. Copy indicators — carries the indicators, including the ones in sub-panes. Untick it and the copies come out as clean price charts.

— carries the indicators, including the ones in sub-panes. Untick it and the copies come out as clean price charts. Copy drawn objects — carries trendlines, arrows and text.

What it does not do

It does not trade, and it does not touch your open positions or orders. There are no DLL imports, no external program, no internet connection, no account and no key.

It is a script, not an Expert Advisor: drop it on a chart, set the inputs, and it finishes immediately. Nothing stays running afterwards.

Before you run it

With both One chart per Market Watch symbol and Copy the attached EA enabled, the Expert Advisor is attached to a chart for every symbol in Market Watch. If that Expert Advisor trades, it will now trade all of them. Trim Market Watch first, or untick the Expert Advisor. The Experts log warns before this runs.