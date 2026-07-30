Chart Cloner

Setting a chart up exactly the way you like it takes a few minutes. Doing it twenty times takes an afternoon.

Chart Cloner opens exact copies of the chart you drop it on. Symbol, timeframe, colours, scale and chart mode always carry across, because that is what makes a copy a copy. You decide whether the attached Expert Advisor, the indicators and the drawn objects come with them.

Point it at your Market Watch instead of a copy count and it opens one chart per symbol, every pair wearing the same template.

What it does

  • Opens up to 100 exact copies of the current chart in one run.
  • Or opens one chart for every symbol in Market Watch, with the same look and layout on each.
  • Carries the attached Expert Advisor with its current settings, the indicators including the ones in sub-panes, and the drawn objects. Each is a separate tickbox, so anything you do not want can stay behind.
  • Puts the copies on a different timeframe if you ask, keeping everything else identical.
  • Writes one summary line per run to the Experts log: how many charts it opened, how many it configured, and what it left behind.

Inputs

  • Number of duplicates to open — how many copies to open. Capped at 100.
  • One chart per Market Watch symbol — opens one copy per symbol in Market Watch and ignores the copy count.
  • Timeframe for the new charts — Current keeps the source chart's timeframe.
  • Copy the attached EA — carries the Expert Advisor, with its current settings, to every copy.
  • Copy indicators — carries the indicators, including the ones in sub-panes. Untick it and the copies come out as clean price charts.
  • Copy drawn objects — carries trendlines, arrows and text.

What it does not do

It does not trade, and it does not touch your open positions or orders. There are no DLL imports, no external program, no internet connection, no account and no key.

It is a script, not an Expert Advisor: drop it on a chart, set the inputs, and it finishes immediately. Nothing stays running afterwards.

Before you run it

With both One chart per Market Watch symbol and Copy the attached EA enabled, the Expert Advisor is attached to a chart for every symbol in Market Watch. If that Expert Advisor trades, it will now trade all of them. Trim Market Watch first, or untick the Expert Advisor. The Experts log warns before this runs.

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4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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