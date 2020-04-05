MomentumMax FX

🔥 MomentumMax FX – High-Precision Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold)!

Proven Historical Performance (3+ Years Backtest)

Download the EA, then send me a direct message on MQL5 to receive the optimized .set file!



Are you struggling to capture consistent profits in the highly volatile XAUUSD (Gold) market? Stop risking your account with emotional decisions, bad entries, and unexpected market spikes!

MomentumMax FX is specifically engineered to turn Gold’s aggressive volatility into your trading advantage. Powered by an advanced algorithmic engine, it detects breakout momentum and high-probability market entries with millisecond execution speed—capturing market moves with surgical precision.

🌟 Why Choose MomentumMax FX?

  • Precision Entry System: Combines custom indicators and price action mechanics to avoid liquidity traps, entering trades right as momentum accelerates.

  • 🛡️ Strict Risk Management: No surprises! Every single trade is protected by built-in Stop-Loss and Take-Profit logic to safeguard your equity against sudden market crashes.

  • 📈 Emotionless Execution: Eliminates common trading pitfalls like FOMO, panic closing, or over-trading. You get a disciplined system working for you 24/7.

  • 🚀 Plug & Play Setup: Skip the headache of complex settings. Comes with pre-optimized default parameters—simply drag and drop onto your chart!

  • 💼 Prop Firm & VPS Ready: Optimized for low latency, fully compatible with 7/24 VPS deployment, and meets standard risk limits.


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4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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TRPatternTrend
Hasim Yilmaz
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Welcome to the PatTrendTR Signal Service PatTrendTR is a fully automated algorithmic trading system specially developed to detect trend breakouts and momentum movements in the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Proven and Realistic Test Results In 3.5 years of historical backtest simulations , PatTrendTR achieved a maximum drawdown of only 5.81% , demonstrating a strategy structure focused on risk management and capital preservation. Download the EA, then send me a direct message on MQL5 to receive th
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