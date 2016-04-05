EA Hedging Trailing Stop Pro MT5
- 专家
-
Phan Van Khoa
- 版本: 1.23
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
EA HEDGING TRAILING STOP PRO — A sophisticated hedging strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that works on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs and any other symbol, with a dynamic trailing stop loss for automatic profit locking.
Built for traders who want active profit protection without constant monitoring, this EA combines two proven techniques: dynamic hedging and a volatility-adaptive trailing stop. It is symbol-agnostic — equally at home on Gold (XAUUSD) charts, EURUSD or any other instrument — and it uses a zero-martingale approach with fixed lots and strict position limits.
How it works
- Dynamic Hedging — opens counter-positions to lock in profits during drawdowns, turning a temporary adverse move into a protected outcome.
- Trailing Stop — a smart trailing stop that adapts to market volatility, so profit locks tighten in calm conditions and give room in volatile ones.
- Risk Management — fixed lot with max position limits keeps exposure predictable on every trade.
- Multi-Symbol — works on any symbol and timeframe, from Gold (XAUUSD) H1 to M15 and everything in between.
Key features
- Dynamic hedging counter-positions to lock profits during drawdown
- Smart trailing stop that adapts to volatility
- Fixed lot with max position limits — no surprise lot sizing
- Zero martingale: no grid, no lot doubling
- Works on any symbol and timeframe, including Gold (XAUUSD)
- Account friendly: safe for $30+ accounts
- Clear logging of every hedge and trail move
Why hedging + trailing stop
- Hedging protects open profit when the market temporarily moves against the position
- The adaptive trailing stop locks in gains automatically without manual management
- Zero-martingale design means risk stays bounded and predictable
Suitable for
- Traders who trade Gold (XAUUSD), Forex or CFDs and want automated profit protection
- Accounts of all sizes — designed to run safely from $30+
- Hedging accounts that support counter-positions
Requirements: MetaTrader 5, a hedging-enabled broker account, VPS recommended for 24/7 operation.
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