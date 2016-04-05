EA Hedging Trailing Stop Pro MT5

EA HEDGING TRAILING STOP PRO — A sophisticated hedging strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that works on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs and any other symbol, with a dynamic trailing stop loss for automatic profit locking.

Built for traders who want active profit protection without constant monitoring, this EA combines two proven techniques: dynamic hedging and a volatility-adaptive trailing stop. It is symbol-agnostic — equally at home on Gold (XAUUSD) charts, EURUSD or any other instrument — and it uses a zero-martingale approach with fixed lots and strict position limits.

How it works

Dynamic Hedging — opens counter-positions to lock in profits during drawdowns, turning a temporary adverse move into a protected outcome. Trailing Stop — a smart trailing stop that adapts to market volatility, so profit locks tighten in calm conditions and give room in volatile ones. Risk Management — fixed lot with max position limits keeps exposure predictable on every trade. Multi-Symbol — works on any symbol and timeframe, from Gold (XAUUSD) H1 to M15 and everything in between.

Key features

Dynamic hedging counter-positions to lock profits during drawdown

Smart trailing stop that adapts to volatility

Fixed lot with max position limits — no surprise lot sizing

Zero martingale: no grid, no lot doubling

Works on any symbol and timeframe, including Gold (XAUUSD)

Account friendly: safe for $30+ accounts

Clear logging of every hedge and trail move

Why hedging + trailing stop

Hedging protects open profit when the market temporarily moves against the position

The adaptive trailing stop locks in gains automatically without manual management

Zero-martingale design means risk stays bounded and predictable

Suitable for

Traders who trade Gold (XAUUSD), Forex or CFDs and want automated profit protection

Accounts of all sizes — designed to run safely from $30+

Hedging accounts that support counter-positions

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, a hedging-enabled broker account, VPS recommended for 24/7 operation.

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