Fractal Forex Scalper

This is an expert advisor which uses FrAMA (Fractal Adaptive Moving Average), RSI (Relative Strength Index), and Bollinger Bands to scalp the market for bullish or bearish trades. The strategy focuses on the bullish and bearish crossover of the FrAMA line with respect to the middle Bollinger band. RSI is used to confirm the price movement momentum prior to reaching overbought or oversold territory.





Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit inputs are also included in the expert advisor.





This EA is ideal for stable currency pairs like EUR/USD.