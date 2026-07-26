LQ Kill Zones

LQ Kill Zones

Simple. Clean. Reliable.


Trade the most active market sessions with clarity.

LQ Kill Zones is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically highlights the most important trading sessions directly on your chart.

Whether you trade Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action, or your own strategy, knowing when the market is most active can help you better understand price behavior.

Features

✔ Automatic Kill Zone visualization

✔ Clean and lightweight design

✔ Easy-to-read session boxes

✔ Fully customizable colors

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

✔ Suitable for all trading instruments

Why use LQ Kill Zones?

Trading sessions often bring increased volatility and liquidity. Instead of manually marking session times every day, LQ Kill Zones does it automatically, allowing you to focus on market analysis.

Simple.

Clean.

Reliable.

Works with:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

• Indices

• Commodities

Looking for advanced liquidity analysis?

Discover LQ Atlas — a professional liquidity mapping tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to objectively map liquidity, identify liquidity clusters, and visualize market balance.

Map Liquidity. Find Advantage. Execute.


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Индикаторы
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