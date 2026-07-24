LQ Atlas Professional Liquidity Mapping Tool

LQ Atlas

Professional Liquidity Mapping Tool for MetaTrader 5

LQ Atlas is a professional liquidity mapping tool designed for traders who analyze market structure, liquidity, and price action.

Using proprietary price analysis, LQ Atlas identifies and visualizes potential liquidity areas directly on the chart, helping traders understand where liquidity is most likely concentrated.

How LQ Atlas Works

LQ Atlas maps liquidity by analyzing the concentration of liquidity-related market events in real time.

Rather than relying on volume or Level II order book data, it evaluates how price interacts with key market structures, combines these observations into weighted liquidity clusters, and projects the areas where liquidity is currently most concentrated.

This approach allows traders to see the market through the lens of liquidity instead of relying solely on traditional technical indicators.

Important

LQ Atlas does not generate buy or sell signals.

It is an analytical tool designed to provide objective market information, allowing traders to make their own decisions based on their individual trading strategies.

Main Features

Liquidity Boxes
Visualize projected liquidity areas where price may react.

Liquidity Clusters
Identify areas with increased liquidity concentration.

Liquidity Balance
Monitor the current distribution of mapped liquidity above and below the current market price.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis
Analyze liquidity across multiple timeframes simultaneously.

Designed For

• Market Structure Analysis

• Liquidity-Based Trading

• Price Action Traders

• Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

• Personal Trading Systems

Disclaimer

LQ Atlas is an analytical tool.

It does not tell you:

• when to buy

• when to sell

• where to place your Stop Loss

• where to take profit

All trading decisions remain entirely the responsibility of the user.

LQ Atlas provides information, not instructions. The final trading decision is always yours.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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LQ Kill Zones Simple. Clean. Reliable. Trade the most active market sessions with clarity. LQ Kill Zones is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically highlights the most important trading sessions directly on your chart. Whether you trade Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action, or your own strategy, knowing when the market is most active can help you better understand price behavior. Features Automatic Kill Zone visualization Clean and lightweight design Easy-to-read sessio
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