LQ Atlas Professional Liquidity Mapping Tool

Professional Liquidity Mapping Tool for MetaTrader 5

LQ Atlas

LQ Atlas is a professional liquidity mapping tool designed for traders who analyze market structure, liquidity, and price action.

Using proprietary price analysis, LQ Atlas identifies and visualizes potential liquidity areas directly on the chart, helping traders understand where liquidity is most likely concentrated.

How LQ Atlas Works

LQ Atlas maps liquidity by analyzing the concentration of liquidity-related market events in real time.

Rather than relying on volume or Level II order book data, it evaluates how price interacts with key market structures, combines these observations into weighted liquidity clusters, and projects the areas where liquidity is currently most concentrated.

This approach allows traders to see the market through the lens of liquidity instead of relying solely on traditional technical indicators.

Important

LQ Atlas does not generate buy or sell signals.

It is an analytical tool designed to provide objective market information, allowing traders to make their own decisions based on their individual trading strategies.

Main Features

✔ Liquidity Boxes

Visualize projected liquidity areas where price may react.

✔ Liquidity Clusters

Identify areas with increased liquidity concentration.

✔ Liquidity Balance

Monitor the current distribution of mapped liquidity above and below the current market price.

✔ Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Analyze liquidity across multiple timeframes simultaneously.

Designed For

• Market Structure Analysis

• Liquidity-Based Trading

• Price Action Traders

• Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

• Personal Trading Systems

Disclaimer

LQ Atlas is an analytical tool.

It does not tell you:

• when to buy

• when to sell

• where to place your Stop Loss

• where to take profit

All trading decisions remain entirely the responsibility of the user.

LQ Atlas provides information, not instructions. The final trading decision is always yours.