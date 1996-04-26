Gsl Oil H4 Smart Sell System

Gsl Oil H4 Smart Sell System is an advanced technical analysis indicator engineered exclusively for Crude Oil (USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD) price dynamics.

Purpose-built for swing traders focusing on the H4 timeframe, this system utilizes structural market detection and price-action confirmation technology to identify high-probability short opportunities. It is fully functional as a standalone trading tool for oil traders who prefer focused, timeframe-specific strategies.

💡 KEY FEATURES:

  • Smart Sell Signals: Algorithmic Short entry signals designed to identify potential structural top reversals on Crude Oil charts.

  • 100% Non-Repainting (Bar Close Lock): Signal arrows lock permanently upon candle completion. Absolutely zero recalculation, zero historical shifting, and zero disappearing arrows.

  • Volume & Spread Calibration: Optimized to filter out noise and adapt to standard liquidity, tick dynamics, and institutional price action behavior.

  • Structural Target Zones: Helps traders visually identify key potential levels for logical take-profit placement and manual trade management.

⚙️ OPERATING PARAMETERS:

To ensure the highest accuracy, this specific algorithm is hard-coded with the following strict parameters:

  • Supported Symbol: USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD strictly.

  • Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) strictly.

  • Signal Type: On-chart visual arrows (MT4 Mobile Push Alerts and Automated Buy Cover exits are part of our multi-asset architecture, available separately).

For traders looking for multi-asset compatibility (Gold, Forex, Indices) and multi-timeframe flexibility (M15 to D1), please check my MQL5 Profile for full-suite systems.

🛠️ HOW TO INSTALL & USE:

  1. Download the indicator directly via your MT4 Terminal -> Market Tab.

  2. Open a USOIL, WTI, or XTIUSD chart on MetaTrader 4.

  3. Switch the timeframe strictly to H4 (4-Hour).

  4. Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart. Wait for the candle to close to confirm the signal.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading Commodities and Financial CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals generated by this software are for technical analysis and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply strict risk management and use proper stop-loss levels.


Рекомендуем также
FusionAlert StochRSI Master Indicator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Индикаторы
FusionAlert StochRSI Master is an indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, it is a combination of RSI & Stochastic indicator which provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions combined for both indicators, results in more precise and accurate signals to be used as a wonderful tool, in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Jo
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
TPX Connect All
TPX
Индикаторы
После приобретения индикатора Tpx Dash Supply Demand вам необходимо загрузить этот индикатор, который будет связываться с индикатором Tpx Dash Supply Demand и передавать рыночные данные, предоставляя все ценовые сигналы спроса и предложения, ATR Stop, VAH и VAL, значения тренда с ADX, а также цены и местоположения точек подтверждения (POC) на рынке. Просто загрузите его, и Dash найдет индикатор для получения информации!
FREE
HLHB Trend Catcher System
William Jidekene Igwe
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
If you trade or wish to trade the popular HLHB Trend-Catcher System, then this indicator is for you! It detects when the HLHB system entry rules are met and sends out an alert in the form of notifications to your mobile phone and to your pc. By automatically sending you notifications, this indicator lessens your trading work load as you don't have to sit in from of your pc all day checking all the chats for when the entry rules are met. This indicator does all the dirty work for you. When the si
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Индикаторы
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY   WITH THIS INDICATOR.   Triple RSI   is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is   to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The   triple RSI   strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, i
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
Greasy scalper
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Greasy scalper  - индикатор для скальпинга. Показывает в каком направлении сейчас с большой вероятностью будет движение цены. Это может быть движение на несколько пунктов, или на несколько десятков пунктов. Но скорее всего это движение произойдет с большой долей вероятности. И чем больше таймфрейм, тем больше вероятность, что цена пойдет в направлении стрелки. Зная эту информацию, мы можем использовать ее для получения выгоды. Мы можем открывать короткие сделки в направлении стрелки. Как только
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Индикаторы
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор создан для поиска предполагаемых разворотных точек цены символа. В его работе используется небольшой разворотный свечной паттерн в совокупности с фильтром экстремумов. Индикатор не перерисовывается! В случае отключения фильтра экстремумов, индикатор показывает все точки, в которых есть паттерн. В случае включения фильтра экстремумов, работает условие – если в истории на Previous bars 1 свечей назад, были более высокие свечки и они дальше чем свеча Previous bars 2 – то тогда тако
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MASi Three Screens основан на торговой стратегии Доктора Александра Элдера. Данный индикатор является сборником алгоритмов. Алгоритмы основаны на анализе графиков нескольких таймфреймов. Вы можете применить любой из предоставленных. Список версий алгоритмов ThreeScreens v1.0 - Простая реализация, с анализом MACD линии; ThreeScreens v1.1 - Простая реализация, с анализом MACD гистограммы; ThreeScreens v1.2 - Совмещение двух первых алгоритмов в одной версии; ThreeScreens v1.2.1 - В алгоритм внедре
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Индикаторы
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Индикаторы
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
Williams Precision Prime
Steffen Reinhold Noll
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Williams Precision Prime – Когда точность становится легендой Williams Precision Prime — это высокоэффективный трендовый индикатор, который объединяет проверенную временем логику Ларри Вильямса с современными алгоритмическими фильтрами и эксклюзивным дизайном Peak Precision . Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые ценят четкость, стабильность и математически обоснованные точки входа. Система использует три динамических уровня EMA (100, 50 и 21) для выявления импульсных сетапов ("Cross-Mo
FREE
Super Trend Analyzer
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Индикаторы
A powerful trend analysis tool for traders of all levels Super Trend Analyzer is a technical analysis tool that uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average (MA) indicators to identify trends in the market. It is a versatile tool that can be used by traders of all levels of experience. How does it work An uptrend begins when the main trend line and the auxiliary trend line cross from below and the lower minor oscillator is on the rise. A downtrend begins when the main trend line an
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
UJ Keltner Range M15 Strategy Mt4
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
USDJPY Keltner Range M15 Strategy is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 strategy designed to capture structured breakout opportunities on USDJPY using daily directional confirmation, Keltner Channel reference levels, volatility-buffered pending STOP entries and simple fixed-risk management. The strategy is designed for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe. Its goal is to participate when the market shows directional intent through daily high or daily low behavior, while using Keltner Channel structure and
FREE
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
Fractal Trend Finder MT4
John Davis
1.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Вы бы хотели мгновенно узнавать, какой сейчас тренд? Как насчет качества этого тренда? Поиск тренда на графике может быть субъективным. Индикатор Fractal Trend Finder анализирует график и определяет текущий тренд на основе объективных критериев. При помощи Fractal Trend Finder вы сможете легко понять, торгуете ли вы по тренду или против него. Он также обозначает время, когда на рынке отсутствует тренд. Теоретически, вы можете торговать по тренду при наличии сильного тренда, и торговать против тр
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Бесплатная версия индикатора   Hi Low Last Day MT4 . Индикатор    Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4   показывает максимум и минимум прошлого торгового дня. Доступна возможность изменения цвета линий. Попробуйте полную версию индикатора    Hi Low Last Day MT4 , в которой доступны дополнительные возможности индикатора: Отображение минимума и максимума второго прошлого дня Отображение минимума и максимума прошлой недели Звуковое оповещение при пересечении макс. и мин. уровней Выбор произвольного звук
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
ATR with Bands
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi
Индикаторы
После 7 лет работы я решил бесплатно предоставить некоторые из своих собственных индикаторов и экспертных советников (EA). Если они вам полезны, пожалуйста, поддержите 5-звездочным рейтингом! Ваш отзыв мотивирует меня продолжать предлагать бесплатные инструменты. Ознакомьтесь с моими другими бесплатными инструментами здесь . _________________________________ Индикатор ATR с полосами для улучшенного анализа волатильности рынка Представляем индикатор ATR с полосами, разработанный в M
FREE
The Day Scalping System
Anton Iudakov
3 (5)
Индикаторы
Индикатор для скальпинга. Учитывает волатильность, движение цены на локальном промежутке, направление текущего тренда. Рекомендуется таймфрейм - М5. Преимущества: Низкая волатильность при появлении сигнала обеспечивает минимальное движение против открытой позиции. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Есть оповещения сигналов. Это отличный инструмент для внутридневной торговли. Подпишись на мой telegram канал,   ссылка в контактах   моего профиля . Настройки: Наименование Описание Period Пе
FREE
Trend Reversal Prop
Abdulkarim Karazon
Индикаторы
Trend Reversal pro is a histogram type indicator that give long and short signals, the indicator can be traded on its own with following entry rules . Buy Rule, histogram gives green bar. Sell Rule, histogram gives red bar. This indicator doesn't repaint or back paint, this indicator signals are not delayed. -------------------------------------------------------
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Эксперты
Доступна новая версия 8.00. В этой версии я постарался учесть пожелания пользователя. Каждый из вас также может принять участие в улучшении этого советника. В настройках по умолчанию советник открывает сделки при пробитии точки экстремума   стандартного индикатора   ЗигЗаг. При пробое верхней точки экстремума зигзага - открывает сделку на покупку, а при пробое нижней точки экстремума зигзага - открывает сделку на продажу. По мимо стандартного индикатора ЗигЗаг, который имеется в терминале, возм
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Индикаторы
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown — это простой и точный инструмент, который показывает оставшееся время до закрытия текущей свечи прямо на графике. Когда вход зависит от момента закрытия свечи, даже несколько секунд имеют значение. Этот индикатор позволяет видеть точное время и принимать решения без спешки и догадок. Индикатор для точного контроля времени закрытия свечи. Индикатор показывает: время до закрытия текущей свечи текущее серверное время спред Stop Le
FREE
Reversal 2
Murodil Eminjonov
Индикаторы
Индикатор " REVERSAL" это стрелочный индикатор без перерисовки и запаздывания. Индикатор " REVERSAL" показывает на графике наиболее лучшие точки входа по тренду.  Лучше его использовать в паре с другими трендовыми индикаторами в качестве фильтра. Индикатор показывает хорошие результаты на всех таймфреймах  Сигнал генерируется после закрытия свечи и появляется в виде стрелок синего и красного цвета.  Если уменьшить амплитуду то вы можете торговать в стиле  скальпинга
FREE
Ava Dragon Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in D1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of D1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe D1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Smart FVG для MT4 – Продвинутое определение Fair Value Gap для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор Smart FVG для MetaTrader 4 обеспечивает профессиональное обнаружение, мониторинг и оповещение о Fair Value Gap (FVG) прямо на ваших графиках. Он сочетает фильтрацию на основе ATR со структурно-ориентированной логикой, чтобы убрать шум, адаптироваться к ликвидности и оставлять только наиболее значимые дисбалансы для точных торговых решений. Ключевые преимущества Точное обнаружение FVG: находит реальн
FREE
Ava Swan Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in M30 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of M5 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exa
FREE
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Lite
Afsal Meerankutty
4.52 (23)
Индикаторы
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its unique trading strategy, the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows. SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW SCREENSHOTS AND WATCH VIDEO ________________________________________________________________ Trading using CyberZingFx Trend Reversal is Simple Using the CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator is ea
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Другие продукты этого автора
Smart Reversal Recovery
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER: First 5 copies available at $59! Next price will increase to $149! GSL Smart Gold & Silver PRO is an institutional-grade, rule-based technical indicator custom-engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver) . By combining advanced trend tracking with dedicated Smart Sell and Buy Cover logic, this system filters out false market noise and delivers clear, actionable market structure signals. Key Advantages & Features 100% Non-Repaint Gua
GSL Smart Bottom Adaptive Recovery
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER: First 5 copies available at $59! Next price will increase to $149! -------------------------------------------------- GSL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery System GSL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery is a professional chart analysis tool engineered for traders who target high-probability market bottoms, trend continuation entries, and active risk mitigation. Instead of leaving you stranded when a support level breaks, this system provides clear buy alerts alo
GLS Oil Smart Bottom Recovery
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER: First 5 copies available at $59! Next price will increase to $149! ️ GSL USOIL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery System (H4) GSL USOIL Smart Recovery is a professional chart analysis tool engineered specifically for trading WTI Crude Oil (USOIL) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe . It is designed for traders targeting high-probability structural market bottoms while maintaining active downside risk mitigation. Instead of leaving you stranded when an oil support level
Gls Oil Complete Pro System No Repaint
Van Sy Nguyen
Индикаторы
# Gsl Oil Complete Pro System **Gsl Oil Complete Pro System** is a specialized, institutional-grade signal tool engineered exclusively for **Crude Oil (USOIL / WTI / XTIUSD)** trading, optimized specifically for **Exness** execution, low spreads, and price action. Designed to master full Oil market cycles, this Pro System combines high-probability **Smart SELL** trend entries with an intelligent **BUY Cover (Recovery & Exit)** algorithm and instant mobile push notifications straight to your
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв