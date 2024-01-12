UlcerTrend



The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD H1 based on UlcerIndex and stop orders that are based on a multiplier of the Triple Exponential Moving Average. It has been backtested on over 20-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 1000 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized.





Check my other products. They work well in combination with in TitanIchimoku.





There is no need in using a large account. I recommend trading from 300 USD with 0.01.





Test Workflow



- IS/OOS testing, dividing the testing period into 10 parts.

- Testing on a different time frame (30M).

- Recency testing.

- Monte Carlo simulation.





Features



– Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Take Profit)

– Fixed lot is used

– No martingale, no grid

– No excessive consumption of CPU resources

– The long-term timeframe is H1

– User-friendly settings

– All settings optimized







