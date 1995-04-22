Magaiver

The EA is currently in version 1.0. Updates will be released whenever necessary, and the corresponding configuration files will be made available.
  • Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 and capable of operating on any trading symbol.
  • The provided configuration has been optimized for Gold, XAUUSD, on the M5 timeframe using a day-trading approach.
  • A simple strategy based on channel analysis and the trading frequency of the asset.
  • This strategy is called Cycle Theory and was created by Marcelo Ferreira, the creator of Fimathe.
  • Compatible with mini, micro, and standard contracts.

    All financial metrics displayed on the panel are shown in US dollars.

    IMPORTANT


    After purchasing, send me a private message to receive the .set parameter configuration file.

    Discounted launch price. The price will increase by USD 25 after every 10 sales.

    Final price: USD 497.

    Timeframe and Trading Symbol


    • Recommended timeframe: M5.

    • Target symbol: XAUUSD. Symbol variations are accepted, such as XAUUSD.m, XAUUSD+, and XAUUSD.m+.

    • For other instruments, a preliminary optimization must be performed using the Fast Genetic Optimization method.

    Strategy Logic


    • At the beginning of the configured trading session, the EA defines an Opening Range, referred to as the CA, using the first candles of the day on the M5 chart.

    • The CA is classified into two regimes according to its size:

      • Normal Channel: the EA waits for the CA to be completed, then waits for a breakout candle to form C1. The combination of CA + C1 is used as the trading reference.

      • Split Channel: when the CA exceeds a configurable point threshold, the EA trades the breakout of the CA directly, without requiring the formation of C1.

    • After the channel has been validated, the EA waits for a buy or sell trigger at the levels defined by the strategy.

    • Entries can be executed either as market orders or pending orders, with a pullback level calculated proportionally to the channel.

    • The Stop Loss is positioned on the opposite side of the drawn channel.

    • The Take Profit is calculated as a configurable multiple of the channel height. Separate parameters are available for Normal and Split Channels.

    • If the first trade is stopped out, the EA may automatically execute a reversal trade in the opposite direction, using its own independent parameters.

    Configurable Second Order


    Optional feature.

    • When enabled, the EA opens a second order at a configurable position within the channel, in the same direction as the primary order.

    • The second-order position can be configured between 20% and 80% of the channel width, measured from the broken channel line. A value of 50% corresponds to the midpoint of the channel.

    • The second-order lot size can be defined in three ways: equal to the first order, a fixed lot size, or an independent percentage-based risk.

    • Configurable Take Profit based on a risk-to-reward ratio.

    • Independent break-even setting, measured as a percentage of the distance between the entry price and the Take Profit.

    • The second order can also be included in the reversal-trade system when this option is enabled.

    Level-Based Trailing Stop


    Optional feature.

    • When enabled, the EA moves the Stop Loss in fixed steps as the price advances by multiples of the height of the drawn channel.

    • Separate trailing-stop multipliers can be configured for Normal and Split Channels.

    • The Stop Loss never moves backward. Each adjustment is permanent while the position remains open.

    • It works together with the break-even percentage. Whichever feature first produces the most protected Stop Loss price takes precedence.

    • It can be enabled independently for the initial trade and the reversal trade.

    Risk Management


    • Risk per trade is defined as a percentage of the account balance.

    • The lot size is recalculated when a pending order is activated, considering the actual distance between the pullback entry price and the Stop Loss. This keeps the real exposure aligned with the configured risk percentage.

    • Configurable daily loss limit. Once this limit is reached, the EA ends the trading day and does not open any additional trades.

    • Weekly and monthly limits can also be monitored through the control panel.

    • Controls for the maximum number of trades per day and the maximum number of reversal trades per session.

    • Option to use the broker’s minimum permitted lot size when the risk-based calculation produces a value below the minimum allowed volume.

    Filters and Protections


    • Spread filter: blocks new entries when the current spread exceeds the configured limit.

    • News filter integrated with the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar, with options to block new entries and close open positions before high-impact economic events.

    • Mandatory closing time with a two-stage verification process to ensure that no position remains open after the configured time.

    • Configurable session expiration time, preventing new entries after a specified time of day.

    • Automatic United States Daylight Saving Time adjustment, maintaining a consistent market-time reference throughout the year without requiring manual parameter changes.

    • Symbol validation during OnInit : if the selected instrument is not enabled for trading, the EA will not initialize.

    On-Chart Control Panel


    The visual control panel includes the following sections:

    • Current state-machine status and the latest blocking reason, when applicable.

    • Trading symbol identification, current time, and configured session start time.

    • Drawn channels, including Normal and Split Channels, with the active regime highlighted.

    • Buy and sell trigger prices.

    • Trade information section displaying the calculated lot size, Stop Loss distance, and Take Profit distance in US dollars and as percentages.

    • Results of the primary trade and, when enabled, the second order.

    • Persistent financial section displaying daily, weekly, monthly, and total results, both in US dollars and as percentages of the account balance. Results are filtered by the EA’s Magic Number.

    Manual Channel-Line Adjustment


    • Allows the trader to drag the upper and lower channel lines directly on the chart while the EA is waiting for an entry.

    • The EA validates every adjustment. Invalid changes are automatically reverted.

    • When permitted, the adjustment reclassifies the channel regime as Normal or Split and automatically realigns the entry triggers, projected Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

    • Once an order has been opened, manual channel adjustment is disabled until the next trading day.

    Persistence and Recovery


    • All relevant state parameters are saved to disk.

    • After restarting the trading terminal, chart, or VPS, the EA reconstructs its previous state, reconnects to existing positions and pending orders, and continues the current trading cycle without creating duplicate orders.

    • Automatic reconciliation is included for asynchronous executions from brokers that report completed trades with a delay.

    Usage Recommendations


    • Run the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before using it on a live account. This allows you to observe its behavior under conditions similar to live execution.

    • Adjust the channel, Take Profit, and risk settings according to your broker’s volatility profile and the selected trading instrument.

    • Begin with a demo account until the strategy has been properly validated, including the news filter and mandatory closing-time features.

    • Each broker provides slightly different price charts and trading conditions. Therefore, identical results cannot be guaranteed across different brokers.

    Tested Brokers


    • Infinox

    • Fusion Markets

    The EA can operate with any broker. However, for better performance, it is recommended to optimize the setup so that the parameters are adapted to your broker’s specific price data and trading conditions.

    • Excessively large channels are controlled through the percentage-based risk system, depending on the account balance and risk value selected by the user.

    • Since XAUUSD is a highly leveraged instrument, micro-lot or cent accounts are recommended for traders with smaller capital.

    • With capital of USD 500 or more, a standard account with regular lot sizes may be used, provided that appropriate risk settings are applied.

    Support


    • Questions and support requests can be submitted through the integrated chat system on the MQL5 platform.

    Important Disclaimers


    • The use of this Expert Advisor involves financial risk. No person, strategy, or automated system can eliminate the possibility of losses in financial-market trading.

    • Backtest results and past performance, whether produced by the seller, the user, or third parties, do not guarantee future results.

    • The user is solely responsible for selecting parameters compatible with their risk tolerance, account balance, broker conditions, and trading environment.

    • This Expert Advisor operates based on a strategy that has demonstrated profitability under specific market conditions. However, average channel sizes may change from year to year. Therefore, the EA should not be left operating for several years without periodic parameter reviews and adjustments.

    • This Expert Advisor is not intended for anyone expecting a system that will generate immediate wealth or guaranteed profits overnight.


    The backtest shown in the images below was performed from January 1, 2026, to July 23, 2026, using an initial balance of USD 1,000.
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
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    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.11 (19)
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Pulse Engine
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
    NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Chiroptera
    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
    The Gold Space
    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.52 (21)
    专家
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    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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