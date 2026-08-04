Quantum100

Before any description or explanation, the unique advantage of the Quantum100 expert is that it doesn't trade using networks. It operates real trading based on a realistic strategy with clear targets and stop-losses. It doesn't open more than one trade at a time, and when it reaches its target, it starts a new cycle. This distinction is designed for sustainability; it's long-lasting and achieves excellent returns at the end of the month, semi-annually, and annually. Other bots that trade using network systems are constantly at risk of failure because they treat the market as a matter of probability. Quantum 100 is a professional automated trading program for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to trading the 5-minute Nasdaq. The program utilizes a proprietary trading methodology aimed at capitalizing on high-quality market opportunities with precise risk management. Every trade is executed automatically according to predefined rules, eliminating the need for emotional decisions. Key features include fully automated trading, advanced entry and exit strategies, intelligent trade management, partial profit and loss protection, automatic stop-loss and take-profit orders, and stable performance optimized for use on VPS servers for those requiring continuous operation. The product page provides real screenshots and test results from six months, three years, seven years, and five years, as well as live trading footage. Please review all screenshots and test results before purchasing to understand the program's features and receive advice on using a VPS server and managing risk appropriately for your account size. Caution: Trading involves risk, and future results may vary.  Important note: The expert's monthly target is 200%, with a move size of 0.1 and a move value of 0.1. The maximum monthly loss is 50% The base trade size is 0.04 and can be changed from the Quantum 100 dashboard. This system has been designed for continuous monitoring, operation, and development for over two years.
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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