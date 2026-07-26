Before any description or explanation, the unique advantage of the Quantum100 expert is that it doesn't trade using networks. It operates real trading based on a realistic strategy with clear targets and stop-losses. It doesn't open more than one trade at a time, and when it reaches its target, it starts a new cycle. This distinction is designed for sustainability; it's long-lasting and achieves excellent returns at the end of the month, semi-annually, and annually. Other bots that trade using network systems are constantly at risk of failure because they treat the market as a matter of probability. Quantum 100 is a professional automated trading program for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to trading the 5-minute Nasdaq. The program utilizes a proprietary trading methodology aimed at capitalizing on high-quality market opportunities with precise risk management. Every trade is executed automatically according to predefined rules, eliminating the need for emotional decisions. Key features include fully automated trading, advanced entry and exit strategies, intelligent trade management, partial profit and loss protection, automatic stop-loss and take-profit orders, and stable performance optimized for use on VPS servers for those requiring continuous operation. The product page provides real screenshots and test results from six months, three years, seven years, and five years, as well as live trading footage. Please review all screenshots and test results before purchasing to understand the program's features and receive advice on using a VPS server and managing risk appropriately for your account size. Caution: Trading involves risk, and future results may vary. Important note: The expert's monthly target is 200%, with a move size of 0.1 and a move value of 0.1. The maximum monthly loss is 50% The base trade size is 0.04 and can be changed from the Quantum 100 dashboard. This system has been designed for continuous monitoring, operation, and development for over two years.