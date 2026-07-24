FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you

MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per position. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole. And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen.

FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open position across every symbol, swaps and commissions included — and acts the moment that figure reaches the limit you set.

One chart watches the entire account

This is the key difference from similar utilities. FDT Guardian doesn't rely on the ticks of the chart it's attached to. It runs on an internal timer that scans the full account several times per second, whether or not the chart symbol is moving.

Attach it once, to any chart, any symbol, any timeframe. From there it sees everything you have open.

Guardian mode: protection doesn't stop at the first close

Most tools of this kind close your positions and switch off. The problem is that if something keeps opening trades — a copy subscription, a runaway robot — your account fills back up within seconds.

FDT Guardian stays in guardian mode after it fires: every new position that appears is closed immediately. That state holds until you press RESET, and it survives a terminal restart, recompilation and timeframe changes. It never disarms itself.

It tells you when you are NOT protected

A panel showing "protecting" while algorithmic trading is switched off is worse than no panel at all — it creates a false sense of safety.

FDT Guardian detects the five conditions that would stop it from closing positions:

Algorithmic trading button disabled in the terminal

Algo trading permission unchecked in the expert's settings

Account not permitted to trade by the server

Server does not allow expert advisors

Terminal disconnected

Whenever any of these occurs, the panel turns to a flashing red warning stating the exact reason, and sends both a platform alert and a push notification to your phone.

An important detail: if the limit is reached while trading is blocked, the expert does not mark itself as triggered, because nothing was actually closed. It keeps alerting, and the instant you enable trading it closes everything. You never end up with losses still open and the expert believing its job is done.

On-chart control panel

Everything about your account in one place, updated in real time:

Account status: balance, equity, free margin and margin level

balance, equity, free margin and margin level Open exposure: total lots, buy/sell breakdown, net volume, position count and symbol count

total lots, buy/sell breakdown, net volume, position count and symbol count Per-symbol breakdown: net lots and P/L for each pair, sorted worst first, so the symbol bleeding the most is always at the top

net lots and P/L for each pair, sorted worst first, so the symbol bleeding the most is always at the top Limit consumption bar: green, amber or red depending on how far you are from the trigger

green, amber or red depending on how far you are from the trigger Protection status showing the percentage of your limit already used

Seven manual actions

Quick-management buttons, all with confirmation prompts:

Button Action CLOSE ALL Closes every open position on the account CLOSE BUYS Closes long positions only CLOSE SELLS Closes short positions only CLOSE WINNERS Closes positions currently in profit CLOSE LOSERS Closes positions currently in loss REVERSE Closes everything and opens the net volume in the opposite direction RESET Re-arms protection after a trigger

Each one checks that trading is enabled first — if it isn't, it says so on screen instead of failing silently.

REVERSE is the only function that opens positions. It ships disabled by default and always requires explicit confirmation. The positions it creates are unmanaged: no copy provider and no other expert will look after them.

Who it's for

Copy trading accounts. When you copy another trader you inherit their trades but not their risk discipline. You don't know whether they set a stop, whether they'll move it, or how far they're prepared to let a drawdown run. FDT Guardian lets you set your own limit, on your side of the account.

Multi-EA portfolios. If you run five, six or seven robots in parallel, each manages its own risk in isolation and none of them knows what the others are doing. Several moderate simultaneous drawdowns add up to one large drawdown that no expert is watching. FDT Guardian is the missing layer — the one that looks at the total.

Unattended manual trading. A safety limit for positions left open while you're away from the screen.

How to choose your limit

The right limit is not a universal percentage. It depends on how whoever opens the trades in your account actually operates.

If you set a limit below that system's normal drawdown, you aren't protecting it — you'll be cutting trades that would have recovered, paying the spread every time.

The correct reference is the maximum historical drawdown of the trader or expert doing the trading, plus a margin of safety. If the resulting figure exceeds what you're willing to risk, the answer isn't to tighten the limit — it's to reduce your volume until that system's normal drawdown fits inside your tolerance.

Inputs

Protection limit

InpMode — Calculation mode: by money or by percentage

InpValue — Limit value (account currency or percentage, depending on mode)

InpPctBase — Percentage base: current balance or equity at startup

Behaviour

InpKeepGuarding — Stay in guardian mode after triggering

InpDeletePendings — Also delete pending orders

InpMagic — Filter by magic number (0 = all positions)

InpTimerMs — Scan interval in milliseconds

InpSlippage — Maximum slippage on close, in points

Confirmations and alerts

InpConfirmReset — Ask for confirmation before re-arming

InpConfirmButtons — Ask for confirmation on the close buttons

InpAlertPopup — Show platform alert

InpPush — Send push notification to your phone

InpPersist — Keep the triggered state after a terminal restart

Trading-disabled warning

InpWarnNoAlgo — Warn when the expert is unable to trade

InpBlinkWarning — Flashing panel in that state

InpReAlertSec — Repeat the warning every X seconds (0 = once only)

Manual actions

InpEnableReverse — Enable the REVERSE button (disabled by default)

Panel

InpX , InpY — Panel position on the chart

Requirements and usage notes

Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts

and accounts Works on any symbol and any timeframe

Attach to one chart only. A single instance covers the entire account; multiple instances simply duplicate the work

A single instance covers the entire account; multiple instances simply duplicate the work Algorithmic trading must be enabled. If you run several experts and want to stop them, remove them from their charts rather than switching off that button — it's global and would disable this protection too

If you run several experts and want to stop them, remove them from their charts rather than switching off that button — it's global and would disable this protection too The terminal must stay open for monitoring to be active. A VPS is recommended for continuous protection

Test on a demo account first

Disclaimer

FDT Guardian is a risk management utility. It generates no signals, performs no market analysis and opens no trades of its own (with the sole exception of the REVERSE function, which is disabled by default and manually operated).

It does not guarantee that losses will stop at exactly the configured value: during fast markets, thin liquidity or widened spreads, closing execution may occur at a worse level than expected.

Trading leveraged instruments carries the risk of losing your invested capital.