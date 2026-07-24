FDT Guardian

FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you

MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per position. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole. And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen.

FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open position across every symbol, swaps and commissions included — and acts the moment that figure reaches the limit you set.

One chart watches the entire account

This is the key difference from similar utilities. FDT Guardian doesn't rely on the ticks of the chart it's attached to. It runs on an internal timer that scans the full account several times per second, whether or not the chart symbol is moving.

Attach it once, to any chart, any symbol, any timeframe. From there it sees everything you have open.

Guardian mode: protection doesn't stop at the first close

Most tools of this kind close your positions and switch off. The problem is that if something keeps opening trades — a copy subscription, a runaway robot — your account fills back up within seconds.

FDT Guardian stays in guardian mode after it fires: every new position that appears is closed immediately. That state holds until you press RESET, and it survives a terminal restart, recompilation and timeframe changes. It never disarms itself.

It tells you when you are NOT protected

A panel showing "protecting" while algorithmic trading is switched off is worse than no panel at all — it creates a false sense of safety.

FDT Guardian detects the five conditions that would stop it from closing positions:

  • Algorithmic trading button disabled in the terminal
  • Algo trading permission unchecked in the expert's settings
  • Account not permitted to trade by the server
  • Server does not allow expert advisors
  • Terminal disconnected

Whenever any of these occurs, the panel turns to a flashing red warning stating the exact reason, and sends both a platform alert and a push notification to your phone.

An important detail: if the limit is reached while trading is blocked, the expert does not mark itself as triggered, because nothing was actually closed. It keeps alerting, and the instant you enable trading it closes everything. You never end up with losses still open and the expert believing its job is done.

On-chart control panel

Everything about your account in one place, updated in real time:

  • Account status: balance, equity, free margin and margin level
  • Open exposure: total lots, buy/sell breakdown, net volume, position count and symbol count
  • Per-symbol breakdown: net lots and P/L for each pair, sorted worst first, so the symbol bleeding the most is always at the top
  • Limit consumption bar: green, amber or red depending on how far you are from the trigger
  • Protection status showing the percentage of your limit already used

Seven manual actions

Quick-management buttons, all with confirmation prompts:

Button Action
CLOSE ALL Closes every open position on the account
CLOSE BUYS Closes long positions only
CLOSE SELLS Closes short positions only
CLOSE WINNERS Closes positions currently in profit
CLOSE LOSERS Closes positions currently in loss
REVERSE Closes everything and opens the net volume in the opposite direction
RESET Re-arms protection after a trigger

Each one checks that trading is enabled first — if it isn't, it says so on screen instead of failing silently.

REVERSE is the only function that opens positions. It ships disabled by default and always requires explicit confirmation. The positions it creates are unmanaged: no copy provider and no other expert will look after them.

Who it's for

Copy trading accounts. When you copy another trader you inherit their trades but not their risk discipline. You don't know whether they set a stop, whether they'll move it, or how far they're prepared to let a drawdown run. FDT Guardian lets you set your own limit, on your side of the account.

Multi-EA portfolios. If you run five, six or seven robots in parallel, each manages its own risk in isolation and none of them knows what the others are doing. Several moderate simultaneous drawdowns add up to one large drawdown that no expert is watching. FDT Guardian is the missing layer — the one that looks at the total.

Unattended manual trading. A safety limit for positions left open while you're away from the screen.

How to choose your limit

The right limit is not a universal percentage. It depends on how whoever opens the trades in your account actually operates.

If you set a limit below that system's normal drawdown, you aren't protecting it — you'll be cutting trades that would have recovered, paying the spread every time.

The correct reference is the maximum historical drawdown of the trader or expert doing the trading, plus a margin of safety. If the resulting figure exceeds what you're willing to risk, the answer isn't to tighten the limit — it's to reduce your volume until that system's normal drawdown fits inside your tolerance.

Inputs

Protection limit

  • InpMode — Calculation mode: by money or by percentage
  • InpValue — Limit value (account currency or percentage, depending on mode)
  • InpPctBase — Percentage base: current balance or equity at startup

Behaviour

  • InpKeepGuarding — Stay in guardian mode after triggering
  • InpDeletePendings — Also delete pending orders
  • InpMagic — Filter by magic number (0 = all positions)
  • InpTimerMs — Scan interval in milliseconds
  • InpSlippage — Maximum slippage on close, in points

Confirmations and alerts

  • InpConfirmReset — Ask for confirmation before re-arming
  • InpConfirmButtons — Ask for confirmation on the close buttons
  • InpAlertPopup — Show platform alert
  • InpPush — Send push notification to your phone
  • InpPersist — Keep the triggered state after a terminal restart

Trading-disabled warning

  • InpWarnNoAlgo — Warn when the expert is unable to trade
  • InpBlinkWarning — Flashing panel in that state
  • InpReAlertSec — Repeat the warning every X seconds (0 = once only)

Manual actions

  • InpEnableReverse — Enable the REVERSE button (disabled by default)

Panel

  • InpX , InpY — Panel position on the chart

Requirements and usage notes

  • Compatible with both netting and hedging accounts
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe
  • Attach to one chart only. A single instance covers the entire account; multiple instances simply duplicate the work
  • Algorithmic trading must be enabled. If you run several experts and want to stop them, remove them from their charts rather than switching off that button — it's global and would disable this protection too
  • The terminal must stay open for monitoring to be active. A VPS is recommended for continuous protection
  • Test on a demo account first

Disclaimer

FDT Guardian is a risk management utility. It generates no signals, performs no market analysis and opens no trades of its own (with the sole exception of the REVERSE function, which is disabled by default and manually operated).

It does not guarantee that losses will stop at exactly the configured value: during fast markets, thin liquidity or widened spreads, closing execution may occur at a worse level than expected.

Trading leveraged instruments carries the risk of losing your invested capital.

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One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
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Inakis Srl
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实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
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Bollinger FIlter Pro
Pablo Vallarino
专家
Bollinger Filter Pro es un Expert Advisor de mean-reversion para EURUSD M15 desarrollado por Fans del Trading LAB. Opera mediante grillas de martingala controlada con apertura en las Bandas de Bollinger, filtro de tendencia ADX, filtro horario y stop loss porcentual. Incluye una segunda grilla paralela (Grid B) con stop loss independiente y equity scaling compuesto. El EA ha sido diseñado para operar de forma completamente automatica en MetaTrader 4. Funciona en cuentas Cent, Standard y Raw Spre
FDT Guardian MT4
Pablo Vallarino
实用工具
FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per order. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole . And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen. FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open order across every symbol, swaps and commission
LABPro GOLD Trade Manager
Pablo Vallarino
实用工具
Human opens. Robot manages. Most traders lose money not because they enter badly, but because of what happens after the click. The stop moved too late. The partial nobody took. The position left open over the weekend. The trade that was up 80 pips and closed at break-even because you were asleep. LABPro GOLD does not try to replace your judgement. It is a Trade Manager , not a signal generator. You decide when to enter — from your PC, from MT5 Mobile, from any platform connected to your account
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