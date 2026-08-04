Gold Precision Sniper is an advanced Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold), featuring a strict non-grid, non-martingale trading strategy that executes only one position at a time. The system focuses on precision execution, prioritizing quality over quantity. By design, this Expert Advisor does not trade too frequently. It only enters the market when the required market conditions are met.

Risk management is fully integrated into the system. Every trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss, while profit protection is managed through a dynamic trailing stop mechanism that allows winning trades to develop while securing gains as price progresses.

Unlike ultra-fast scalping systems that rely on execution within seconds, Gold Precision Sniper is not highly sensitive to slippage. Because the system does not depend on opening and closing trades within extremely short periods, normal execution delays have minimal impact on its performance, allowing it to operate reliably on both Standard and ECN accounts.

Live Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379712 Limited Offer: Secure your lifetime license for $399. Prices will continue to rise by $100 every 20 units up to a maximum of $9999. Don't be fooled by trading systems boasting high win rates achieved through huge stop losses. In many cases, these impressive statistics come from allowing trades to float for thousands of points just to secure small profits. While this approach may produce attractive results on paper, it can also expose trading accounts to significant drawdowns. Instead, our trading system employs a logical Risk-to-Reward ratio, ensuring that every trade is backed by a disciplined exit strategy. The focus is not only on profitability but also on sustainable long-term performance.

Key Features

No Grid

No Martingale

No Increasing Lot After Losses



Fixed Stop Loss Protection

Built-in Spread and Slippage Protection

High-impact News Filter

Optional Auto Lot Sizing Based on Account Balance

Trading Philosophy

Gold Precision Sniper is designed as a precision trading system that emphasizes disciplined entries and controlled risk. It actively seeks high-probability setups during favorable market conditions, enabling consistent market participation without overtrading. The objective is to combine precision, efficiency, and steady market participation while maintaining strict risk control.

Recommended Usage

Minimum Deposit: $100

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account Type: ECN or low-spread accounts strongly recommended

Timeframe: M1

Execution: VPS recommended for lower latency and stable performance

Backtesting Mode: Set this option to false for Demo and Live Accounts.



Important Notice

This EA incorporates an external build validation system. Unofficial or unauthorized versions may stop initializing without notice and are not guaranteed to remain compatible with future releases.

To ensure stable operation, ongoing support, and uninterrupted access to future updates, purchase and download this product only through the official MQL5 Market. We provide updates and support exclusively for the original MQL5 Market version.

Copies obtained from unofficial or unauthorized sources are not supported, may permanently lose compatibility with future releases, and are used entirely at the user's own risk.

Support

After purchase, feel free to contact us for setup assistance, optimization guidance, or broker-specific configuration. You will also receive access to the official Telegram channel for update notifications, release announcements, and important product information.