HN Sentinel Pro

HN Sentinel Pro

Precision Grid Trading with Advanced Risk Control

HN Sentinel Pro is a professional Grid & Hedge Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize disciplined execution, structured trade management, and risk control.

Built specifically for XAUUSD, the EA combines intelligent grid execution, margin monitoring, equity management, and flexible basket handling within a single automated trading system.

WARNING:
Only a few copies remain at this price!
Every 10 purchases, the price increases by $199.
Current price: $999

Key Features

Intelligent Grid & Hedge Engine

Structured grid execution with optional hedge management to support different market conditions.

Margin Control System

Available margin is verified before new orders are placed. Pending orders can be managed automatically when margin conditions become restrictive.

Equity Monitoring

Continuous equity tracking with user-defined drawdown and account management parameters.

Dynamic Lot Scaling

Flexible position sizing based on account capacity and selected risk settings.

Advanced Basket Management

Includes:

• Average Profit Exit
• Break-Even Basket Close
• Virtual Trailing Functions
• Equity Lock Management

ADX Trend Filter

Optional trend filter designed to reduce entries during weaker market conditions.

Trading Session Control

Enable or disable trading during specific sessions, days, or custom market conditions.

Trading Philosophy

HN Sentinel Pro is built around four core principles:

Structure

Trades are executed using predefined grid logic rather than arbitrary entries.

Risk Control

Balance, equity, and margin conditions are evaluated before execution.

Trade Management

Integrated basket and position management tools assist with handling open exposure.

Discipline

Focus on controlled execution instead of excessive trading activity.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 / M15

Account Type: Hedge

Minimum Deposit: $500

Recommended Deposit: $1,000+

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Broker Type:
• ECN
• RAW Spread
• Low Spread Brokers

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Who Is This EA For?

HN Sentinel Pro is suitable for traders who:

• Prefer disciplined risk management

• Understand grid-based trading strategies

• Want structured trade management tools

• Value consistency and controlled execution

Installation

After purchase, please send a private message to receive:

• Installation Guide

• Recommended Settings

• Configuration Instructions

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

HN Sentinel Pro is designed to assist with automated trade execution and risk management; however, no automated trading system can eliminate market risk or guarantee profitability.

Always test any automated trading system on a demo account before deploying it on a live account.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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