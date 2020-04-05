Xauusd tyham

XAUUSD TYHAM

Fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

This EA is not a multi-symbol tool — it is tuned and validated for gold only. Do not attach it to other instruments; signal logic and default values assume XAUUSD price behavior and will not produce reliable results elsewhere.

Key Advantages

  • Built specifically for gold. Every threshold, ATR setting, and signal filter is calibrated for XAUUSD volatility.
  • Full risk control at order level. Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-of-balance risk sizing — the EA calculates the exact lot for you.
  • Two exit models. Fixed price distances or a dynamic ATR-based stop/target with a configurable Reward:Risk ratio.
  • Built-in safety layers. Maximum spread filter, trading-hours filter, position timeout, and a strict one-position-at-a-time mode.
  • Ready-made risk presets. Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive profiles let you start trading immediately without tuning every parameter.
  • Live on-chart status panel. Shows current market regime, exposure, open positions, pending signals, and spread in real time.

Risk & Money Management Parameters

Position Sizing

  • Size ModeFixed Lot or Risk Percent. Determines whether every trade uses the same lot size or a lot calculated from your account balance.
  • Fixed Lot — the lot size used when Size Mode = Fixed Lot (default 0.01).
  • Risk Percent — the percentage of account balance risked per trade when Size Mode = Risk Percent (default 0.50%). The EA converts this into a lot size using the actual stop-loss distance, so risk stays consistent regardless of stop size.
  • Max Lot — a hard ceiling on lot size, applied regardless of sizing mode, to prevent oversized positions during high-balance or high-volatility conditions.

Exit / Stop Management

  • Exit ModelFixed Price (static SL/TP in price units) or ATR M15 (SL/TP calculated dynamically from current M15 volatility).
  • Fixed SL — stop-loss distance in price, used only in Fixed Price mode (default 20.0).
  • Fixed TP — take-profit distance in price, used only in Fixed Price mode (default 40.0).
  • ATR Period — number of M15 bars used to calculate ATR for dynamic stops (default 14).
  • ATR Multiplier — multiplies the ATR value to set stop-loss distance in ATR mode (default 2.0). Larger values = wider stops, smaller position size under Risk Percent mode.
  • Reward:Risk — take-profit distance as a multiple of the stop-loss distance in ATR mode (default 2.0–2.5 depending on preset).
  • Timeout (hours) — automatically closes a position if it has been open longer than this many hours, regardless of profit or loss. Set to 0 to disable.

Exposure Control

  • One Position Only — when enabled, the EA will not open a new trade while one is already active on the symbol/magic number.
  • Allow Long / Allow Short — independently enable or disable buy-side and sell-side trading.
  • Deviation (points) — maximum allowed slippage on order execution.

Account Protection Filters

  • Max Spread (price) — blocks new entries if the current spread exceeds this value. Set to 0 to disable.
  • Use Trading Hours — restricts entries to a defined hour range (server time).
  • Trading Start Hour / End Hour — the allowed trading window when the hours filter is active.

Risk Presets

Preset Sizing Exit Model Reward:Risk
Conservative Fixed lot 0.01 ATR(14) × 2.0 2.0
Moderate Risk 0.50% of balance ATR(14) × 2.0 2.5
Aggressive Risk 1.00% of balance ATR(14) × 2.0 2.5

Selecting a preset overrides the individual risk inputs above with its own fixed values. Choose Custom to set every parameter manually.

General Settings

  • Symbol — leave empty to trade the chart's current symbol (must be XAUUSD).
  • Magic Number — unique identifier for this EA's orders.
  • Order Comment — text attached to every order for identification.
  • Preset — Custom / Conservative / Moderate / Aggressive.
  • Show Status on Chart — toggles the live on-chart information panel.

Signal Configuration Parameters

(Advanced — pre-tuned for XAUUSD; adjust only if you understand the underlying logic)

  • DIDI short/medium/long period and threshold (H1)
  • Vortex period, persistence, and threshold (M15)
  • Consolidation candle count, previous-trend window, direction filter, range threshold, and signal validity window (M15)
  • Structural lookback for regime detection (D1/H4)

Risk Disclaimer

Trading gold with leverage carries a high level of risk. Past backtest or walk-forward results do not guarantee future performance. Test on a demo account before live deployment, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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