XAUUSD TYHAM

Fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

This EA is not a multi-symbol tool — it is tuned and validated for gold only. Do not attach it to other instruments; signal logic and default values assume XAUUSD price behavior and will not produce reliable results elsewhere.

Key Advantages

Built specifically for gold. Every threshold, ATR setting, and signal filter is calibrated for XAUUSD volatility.

Every threshold, ATR setting, and signal filter is calibrated for XAUUSD volatility. Full risk control at order level. Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-of-balance risk sizing — the EA calculates the exact lot for you.

Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-of-balance risk sizing — the EA calculates the exact lot for you. Two exit models. Fixed price distances or a dynamic ATR-based stop/target with a configurable Reward:Risk ratio.

Fixed price distances or a dynamic ATR-based stop/target with a configurable Reward:Risk ratio. Built-in safety layers. Maximum spread filter, trading-hours filter, position timeout, and a strict one-position-at-a-time mode.

Maximum spread filter, trading-hours filter, position timeout, and a strict one-position-at-a-time mode. Ready-made risk presets. Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive profiles let you start trading immediately without tuning every parameter.

Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive profiles let you start trading immediately without tuning every parameter. Live on-chart status panel. Shows current market regime, exposure, open positions, pending signals, and spread in real time.

Risk & Money Management Parameters

Position Sizing

Size Mode — Fixed Lot or Risk Percent. Determines whether every trade uses the same lot size or a lot calculated from your account balance.

— Fixed Lot or Risk Percent. Determines whether every trade uses the same lot size or a lot calculated from your account balance. Fixed Lot — the lot size used when Size Mode = Fixed Lot (default 0.01).

— the lot size used when Size Mode = Fixed Lot (default 0.01). Risk Percent — the percentage of account balance risked per trade when Size Mode = Risk Percent (default 0.50%). The EA converts this into a lot size using the actual stop-loss distance, so risk stays consistent regardless of stop size.

— the percentage of account balance risked per trade when Size Mode = Risk Percent (default 0.50%). The EA converts this into a lot size using the actual stop-loss distance, so risk stays consistent regardless of stop size. Max Lot — a hard ceiling on lot size, applied regardless of sizing mode, to prevent oversized positions during high-balance or high-volatility conditions.

Exit / Stop Management

Exit Model — Fixed Price (static SL/TP in price units) or ATR M15 (SL/TP calculated dynamically from current M15 volatility).

— Fixed Price (static SL/TP in price units) or ATR M15 (SL/TP calculated dynamically from current M15 volatility). Fixed SL — stop-loss distance in price, used only in Fixed Price mode (default 20.0).

— stop-loss distance in price, used only in Fixed Price mode (default 20.0). Fixed TP — take-profit distance in price, used only in Fixed Price mode (default 40.0).

— take-profit distance in price, used only in Fixed Price mode (default 40.0). ATR Period — number of M15 bars used to calculate ATR for dynamic stops (default 14).

— number of M15 bars used to calculate ATR for dynamic stops (default 14). ATR Multiplier — multiplies the ATR value to set stop-loss distance in ATR mode (default 2.0). Larger values = wider stops, smaller position size under Risk Percent mode.

— multiplies the ATR value to set stop-loss distance in ATR mode (default 2.0). Larger values = wider stops, smaller position size under Risk Percent mode. Reward:Risk — take-profit distance as a multiple of the stop-loss distance in ATR mode (default 2.0–2.5 depending on preset).

— take-profit distance as a multiple of the stop-loss distance in ATR mode (default 2.0–2.5 depending on preset). Timeout (hours) — automatically closes a position if it has been open longer than this many hours, regardless of profit or loss. Set to 0 to disable.

Exposure Control

One Position Only — when enabled, the EA will not open a new trade while one is already active on the symbol/magic number.

— when enabled, the EA will not open a new trade while one is already active on the symbol/magic number. Allow Long / Allow Short — independently enable or disable buy-side and sell-side trading.

— independently enable or disable buy-side and sell-side trading. Deviation (points) — maximum allowed slippage on order execution.

Account Protection Filters

Max Spread (price) — blocks new entries if the current spread exceeds this value. Set to 0 to disable.

— blocks new entries if the current spread exceeds this value. Set to 0 to disable. Use Trading Hours — restricts entries to a defined hour range (server time).

— restricts entries to a defined hour range (server time). Trading Start Hour / End Hour — the allowed trading window when the hours filter is active.

Risk Presets

Preset Sizing Exit Model Reward:Risk Conservative Fixed lot 0.01 ATR(14) × 2.0 2.0 Moderate Risk 0.50% of balance ATR(14) × 2.0 2.5 Aggressive Risk 1.00% of balance ATR(14) × 2.0 2.5

Selecting a preset overrides the individual risk inputs above with its own fixed values. Choose Custom to set every parameter manually.

General Settings

Symbol — leave empty to trade the chart's current symbol (must be XAUUSD).

— leave empty to trade the chart's current symbol (must be XAUUSD). Magic Number — unique identifier for this EA's orders.

— unique identifier for this EA's orders. Order Comment — text attached to every order for identification.

— text attached to every order for identification. Preset — Custom / Conservative / Moderate / Aggressive.

— Custom / Conservative / Moderate / Aggressive. Show Status on Chart — toggles the live on-chart information panel.

Signal Configuration Parameters

(Advanced — pre-tuned for XAUUSD; adjust only if you understand the underlying logic)

DIDI short/medium/long period and threshold (H1)

Vortex period, persistence, and threshold (M15)

Consolidation candle count, previous-trend window, direction filter, range threshold, and signal validity window (M15)

Structural lookback for regime detection (D1/H4)

Risk Disclaimer

Trading gold with leverage carries a high level of risk. Past backtest or walk-forward results do not guarantee future performance. Test on a demo account before live deployment, and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.