AeroScalp Pro Interactive Panel

AeroScalp is a state-of-the-art semi-automated trading panel designed for professional scalpers. Trade directly from the chart with Drag & Drop lines, dynamic risk management, smart averaging (DCA), and Auto-BreakEven logic. Take full control of your trading without the emotional stress.


🚀 Master the Markets with AeroScalp

AeroScalp is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a premium semi-automated trading terminal built for traders who want the precision of manual trading combined with the flawless execution of an algorithm.

Whether you are a scalper or a day trader, AeroScalp transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a professional command center. Plan your entries, drag and drop your levels, and let the EA handle the rest—from smart averaging to mathematical risk management.

🔥 Core Features

🎯 1. Interactive On-Chart Trading Panel Say goodbye to complex input menus. AeroScalp features an intuitive, modern UI right on your chart. Modify Lots, Risk (in $), Profit targets (in $), and BreakEven levels on the fly with a single click.

🖱️ 2. Visual Drag & Drop System Plan your trades visually. Simply click the Long or Short button to preview your setup. Drag the Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss lines directly on the chart. The EA automatically calculates your lot size and risk based on the exact distances.

🛡️ 3. Absolute Risk Management Never blow an account again. Input your maximum accepted loss in USD, and AeroScalp calculates the exact lot sizes, even when placing up to 12 averaging orders. It features a strict Daily Drawdown Limit to protect your capital from bad days.

📈 4. Smart Averaging (DCA) The market went against you? AeroScalp's intelligent grid system deploys pending orders (both in favor and against your position) at predefined tick distances.

🔒 5. Dynamic Auto-BreakEven Protect your profits automatically. Set your BreakEven target in USD, and once your total floating profit hits the mark, AeroScalp mathematically calculates the combined "Weighted Price" of all your open trades and moves your Stop Loss to exactly $0 risk. Once secured, it’s strictly locked.

⚙️ 6. Failsafe State Protection Power outage? Terminal crash? No problem. AeroScalp continuously saves its exact state locally. Upon restart, it seamlessly reconnects to your running trades and pending orders as if nothing happened.

💡 How to Use It:

  1. Attach the EA to your chart.
  2. Type your maximum Risk ($), desired Profit ($), and BreakEven target.
  3. Click 'Buy Limit' or 'Sell Limit' to spawn the visual lines.
  4. Drag the lines to your desired levels.
  5. Click 'Execute' and let the EA manage the trade to completion!
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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