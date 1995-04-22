AeroScalp Pro Interactive Panel

AeroScalp is a state-of-the-art semi-automated trading panel designed for professional scalpers. Trade directly from the chart with Drag & Drop lines, dynamic risk management, smart averaging (DCA), and Auto-BreakEven logic. Take full control of your trading without the emotional stress.



🚀 Master the Markets with AeroScalp

AeroScalp is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a premium semi-automated trading terminal built for traders who want the precision of manual trading combined with the flawless execution of an algorithm.

Whether you are a scalper or a day trader, AeroScalp transforms your MetaTrader 5 chart into a professional command center. Plan your entries, drag and drop your levels, and let the EA handle the rest—from smart averaging to mathematical risk management.

🔥 Core Features

🎯 1. Interactive On-Chart Trading Panel Say goodbye to complex input menus. AeroScalp features an intuitive, modern UI right on your chart. Modify Lots, Risk (in $), Profit targets (in $), and BreakEven levels on the fly with a single click.

🖱️ 2. Visual Drag & Drop System Plan your trades visually. Simply click the Long or Short button to preview your setup. Drag the Entry, Take Profit, and Stop Loss lines directly on the chart. The EA automatically calculates your lot size and risk based on the exact distances.

🛡️ 3. Absolute Risk Management Never blow an account again. Input your maximum accepted loss in USD, and AeroScalp calculates the exact lot sizes, even when placing up to 12 averaging orders. It features a strict Daily Drawdown Limit to protect your capital from bad days.

📈 4. Smart Averaging (DCA) The market went against you? AeroScalp's intelligent grid system deploys pending orders (both in favor and against your position) at predefined tick distances.

🔒 5. Dynamic Auto-BreakEven Protect your profits automatically. Set your BreakEven target in USD, and once your total floating profit hits the mark, AeroScalp mathematically calculates the combined "Weighted Price" of all your open trades and moves your Stop Loss to exactly $0 risk. Once secured, it’s strictly locked.

⚙️ 6. Failsafe State Protection Power outage? Terminal crash? No problem. AeroScalp continuously saves its exact state locally. Upon restart, it seamlessly reconnects to your running trades and pending orders as if nothing happened.

💡 How to Use It: