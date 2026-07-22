A0 Break Quality

A0 Break Quality is a free educational indicator for traders who want to understand how price interacts with support and resistance instead of following an unexplained buy or sell arrow.

The indicator evaluates confirmed swing levels using closed candles. It separates a simple touch from a wick sweep, a weak close, a body break, follow-through, a retest hold and a failed break. The chart panel explains the latest state in plain English and shows the currently tracked support and resistance.

Main features

- Confirmed swing support and resistance
- Closed-bar, non-forward-looking classification
- Touch and wick-sweep recognition
- Strong and weak close-break separation
- Follow-through, retest-hold and failed-break states
- Two-sided volatility warning
- Abnormal range and spread-stress context
- Bounded and spaced historical chart labels with density controls
- Optional popup, push and sound alerts
- Works on different symbols and chart timeframes

What this indicator does not do

A0 Break Quality never opens, modifies or closes trades. It is not a signal service, it does not promise profitability and it does not replace independent analysis or risk management.

Suggested learning workflow

1. Attach the indicator to a chart or run it in the Visual Strategy Tester.
2. Observe how price behaves near the displayed swing levels.
3. Compare wick sweeps with body-close breaks.
4. Check whether a break receives follow-through, holds a retest or fails.
5. Write down which states belong to your own trading rules before risking capital.
Рекомендуем также
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Будьте на шаг впереди рыночного импульса с помощью Pip Movement Alert MT5 — универсального мультивалютного индикатора, предназначенного для отслеживания и оповещения трейдеров о точных движениях в пунктах по нескольким символам, идеально подходящего для торговли на рынках форекс, акций, криптовалют и сырьевых товаров. Высоко ценится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечен в обсуждениях на Investopedia и TradingView за способность выявлять внезапные рыночные
FREE
Turtle Trade Channels Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Индикаторы
1. Overview The Turtle Trade Channels is a comprehensive technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, based on the core principles of the classic Turtle Trading system. This indicator is designed to help traders identify significant price movements by plotting dynamic price channels that highlight potential channel breakouts and reversals. The methodology is based on channel breakouts: An upward channel breakout is indicated when the price breaks above the upper channel. A downward channel breakout
FREE
Currency Strength Monitor
Wael Tahar
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Monitor is a professional multi-currency strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes and displays the relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CAD) in real-time. The indicator calculates strength values by aggregating price movements across 28 currency pairs and normalizing them using ATR, providing traders with a clear visual representation of which currencies are strengthening or weakening. Key Features: Multi-Currency Analysis — Monit
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Индикаторы
Moving Spread – Мониторинг рыночной стоимости в реальном времени Отслеживайте средний спред в режиме реального времени и избегайте торговли в периоды высоких затрат. Что делает этот индикатор? Moving Spread измеряет среднее значение спреда (в пунктах) рынка в режиме реального времени, показывая, как он меняется со временем. Это незаменимый инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят понять, когда стоимость входа слишком высока, так как это может снизить прибыль ещё до открытия сделки. Почему э
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Индикаторы
Знание о силе и слабости каждой из валют очень важно для каждого трейдера, торгующего на рынке форекс. Данный индикатор силы валют измеряет силу восьми основных валют (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) на основе индикатора индекса относительной силы (Relative Strength Index, RSI). Индикатор PipTick Currency Strength в простой и доступной форме показывает, когда валюта находится в зоне перекупленности, перепроданности или в "нормальном состоянии". Так вы с легкостью можете определить, какая
FWS Currency Strength Meter Multi Timeframe
Maya Roma Oberholzer
Индикаторы
️ FWS Currency Strength - 8-Currency Multi-Timeframe Meter See which currency is strongest - and which pair to trade right now. Currency Strength ranks all 8 G8 currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD, CHF) from strongest to weakest using true cross-pair averaging across 5 timeframes (M5/M15/H1/H4/D1). It then auto-suggests the best pair to trade - the strongest currency vs the weakest. Compact on-chart panel plus a stunning browser dashboard. Part of the Forex Weather Station suite.
Nika Session Spread Intelligence
Nik Andersen
Индикаторы
Nika Session Spread Intelligence — лёгкий индикатор на графике, который показывает, когда рынок открыт, сколько времени до закрытия, и отображает все торговые сессии в компактной тёмной панели прямо на графике. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов сессий, этот инструмент считывает реальное расписание сессий вашего брокера через de>SymbolInfoSessionTrade, поэтому время всегда точное для вашего инструмента и сервера — будь то форекс, индексы, товары или криптовалюта. Основные возможности > Статус
FREE
Symbol1 2Changer Free
JIHUN NAM
Индикаторы
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. The free version only can change major pairs which are "AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD" The full version can add your symbols. FULL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71173?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating005#description Also, can change the TimeFrame as well. Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbo
FREE
TerminalBridge Account Analytics
Weite Yu
Индикаторы
TerminalBridge Account Analytics is an on-chart account statistics indicator for MetaTrader 5. It organizes closed trading activity into day, week, month, quarter and year views. Account-wide records include all symbols by default. Main features - Live floating profit or loss - Recorded daily maximum floating loss - Floating-loss percentage, occurrence time and data status - Today, All, Last 1 Month, Last 3 Months and Custom history ranges - Built-in calendar for custom date selection - Filt
FREE
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Индикаторы
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Shadow System Candles
Tomoaki Mizutani
Индикаторы
Shadow System Candles - AI Trend Visualization Concept "Stop trading in the dark. Equip your chart with Night Vision." Shadow System Candles is the visual core of the "Shadow Operation" project. It eliminates market noise and visualizes the true direction of the trend using AI-based logic (ADX + MA integration). Note: This tool does not generate buy/sell arrows. It is designed to train your eyes to recognize "Active Trends" and "Dangerous Ranges. Key Features ・AI Logic Coloring[/b]: Automat
FREE
Spread Monitor Pro
Simon Draxler
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DRX SPREAD MONITOR — это профессиональная утилита для визуализации и анализа спредов брокера в реальном времени. Она помогает трейдерам выявлять скрытые издержки, вызванные расширением спреда во время новостей, ролловерa или низкой ликвидности. Этот инструмент необходим скальперам и трейдерам на золоте (Gold), которым важно контролировать качество исполнения и избегать входа в рынок, когда торговые издержки слишком высоки. Ключевые функции Гистограмма в реальном времени: Отображает историю спред
FREE
Average Session Range
Tien Long Tu
Индикаторы
Average Session Range: Calculate and Average the Sessions High-Low Range of Specific Time Sessions Over Multiple Days. The Session Average Range is a sophisticated and precise tool designed to calculate the volatility of specific time sessions within the trading day. By meticulously analyzing the range between the high and low prices of a defined trading session over multiple days, this tool provides traders with a clear and actionable average range. **Note:** When the trading platform is closed
FREE
Account Statistics
TPS Akademie UG
Индикаторы
Account Statistics – Панель мониторинга торговой статистики в MetaTrader 5 Account Statistics — это инструмент анализа и отчетности для MetaTrader 5. Он отображает ключевые показатели вашего торгового счета непосредственно на графике и позволяет структурированно оценивать вашу производительность за различные периоды времени. Продукт предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят системно анализировать свои результаты и документировать их в понятной форме. Функции Встроенная панель отображает основн
FREE
KS Fair Value Gap Alert
Kulvinder Singh
Индикаторы
FVGs + Alerts — это индикатор для обнаружения и визуализации разрывов справедливой стоимости (Fair Value Gaps), разработанный специально для платформы MetaTrader 5. Он помогает трейдерам выявлять и отслеживать ценовые дисбалансы (Fair Value Gaps), которые в рамках торговых концепций Smart Money (SMC) и ICT часто выступают в качестве ключевых уровней поддержки/сопротивления или зон реакции. Что такое Fair Value Gap (FVG)? Классический FVG, формируемый тремя свечами, возникает при возникновении
FREE
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4! Это руководство научит вас использовать этот мощный инструмент для определения торговых возможностей с высокой вероятностью на основе первого 4-часового диапазона открытия рынка. Независимо от того, новичок вы или опытный трейдер, эта система поможет вам торговать с большей уверенностью и стабильностью. ЭТО ДЕМО-ПРОДУКТ. СРОК ДЕЙСТВИЯ ИСТЕКАЕТ ЧЕРЕЗ 30 ДНЕЙ С ДНЯ УСТАНОВКИ. Полная версия доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/prod
FREE
TradeInfos
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Индикаторы
Track your spread and all position PnLs (Buy & Sell) in real-time – stay in control of your trades at a glance! Features: Real-time spread display (in pips) Total Buy position PnL Total Sell position PnL Clean, non-intrusive display layout Works with all symbols and timeframes Perfect for: Scalpers needing quick spread awareness Day traders monitoring long/short performance Risk managers optimizing exposure No need to switch tabs or rely on external tools — everything you need is visible at
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Индикаторы
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini – это бесплатный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 , который в реальном времени показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) в виде понятной и быстрой к чтению панели. Цель: за несколько секунд определить сильные и слабые валюты, чтобы сформировать целевой watchlist (например, выбрать пары, где сильная валюта противостоит слабой). Что
FREE
AZ session scalper
Yurii Shvechikov
Индикаторы
AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
FREE
Mtf WPR Screener MT5
Sergey Batudayev
Индикаторы
MTF  WPR Screener — скринер по Williams’ %R MT5 Компактный MTF-дашборд, который переводит Williams’ %R (WPR) в понятный сигнал NOW: BUY/SELL с процентом уверенности , показывает лучший ТФ для входа , а также даёт простую оценку волатильности . Возможности Сигнал “NOW” каждую секунду: BUY / SELL + % уверенности Best Entry TF: рекомендуемый таймфрейм для входа по текущему направлению MTF-таблица (опционально): значения WPR по всем ТФ (кнопка Details ) 2 режима отображения: STRICT: направление толь
FREE
Phoenix Vision
Nigel Nii Darku Narnor Darko
Индикаторы
The Phoenix Vision indicator is a sophisticated High-Frequency HUD (Heads-Up Display) and Price Projection Tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It transforms a standard chart into a data-rich command centre by merging real-time candle analytics with automated mathematical forecasting. 1. Trader Benefits & Strategic Advantages Eliminates Analysis Paralysis: By centralising Tick Volume, Pip Range, and EMA-based Trend Direction into a single black-box HUD, it prevents you from constantly switching betw
FREE
Multi Stochastic Dashboard
Andrii Palchevskyi
Индикаторы
Multi Stochastic Dashboard Многовалютный сканер на основе Stochastic. Мониторит до 12 инструментов на всех таймфреймах одновременно — всё в одной панели прямо на графике. Для кого Для трейдеров которые используют Stochastic и устали переключаться между десятками графиков в поисках входа. Панель показывает полную картину рынка — одним взглядом. Как это работает На графике появляется таблица: инструменты по вертикали, таймфреймы по горизонтали. Каждая ячейка показывает текущее значение Stochastic
FREE
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5
Atsushi Katayama
Индикаторы
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 — индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет направление тренда на нескольких таймфреймах, относительную силу и волатильность на основе ATR в одной панели. Он помогает быстро оценить рыночную среду перед самостоятельным решением или использованием другой торговой системы. Индикатор не открывает, не изменяет и не закрывает сделки. Он не показывает стрелки входа, уровни TP/SL, процент выигрышных сделок или прогноз прибыли. Основные функции Классифи
FREE
Swap Scanner Pro MT5
Zhen Yu Zheng
Индикаторы
Swap Scanner — информационная панель, которая считывает ставки свопа, публикуемые брокером, и представляет их в форме, пригодной для сравнения между инструментами. Панель не ограничивается показом исходных значений свопа: каждая ставка пересчитывается в валюту депозита, приводится к годовому виду относительно номинальной стоимости одного лота и размещается рядом с реализованной волатильностью и направлением дневного тренда того же инструмента. Панель не открывает, не изменяет и не закрывает орд
FREE
Multi Pair Scanner Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (2)
Эксперты
Multi-Pair Scanner Ultimate: See the Whole Market at Once Stop flipping through 28 charts. The   Multi-Pair Scanner Ultimate   is a professional-grade dashboard that monitors   28 Forex pairs + Gold   simultaneously. It gives you a "God Mode" view of the market—Trend, Momentum, Currency Strength, and Signals—all in one lightweight panel that   never freezes your terminal.     NOTE: This is a Scanner, not an Auto-Trader Why This Scanner is Different Most dashboards lag and crash MT5 because they
FREE
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
Индикаторы
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator
Husain Haider Zaidi
Индикаторы
QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator — Универсальный информационный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator — чистый, профессиональный многоцелевой индикатор для MetaTrader 5. Превращает ваш терминал в информационную рабочую станцию с рыночными данными, таймингом волатильности и ключевыми институциональными уровнями. Почему трейдеры выбирают QuantumAlgo Basic Indicator Чистый профессиональный интерфейс — Glassmorphism, оптимизирован для светлых графиков Рыночные данные в реальном времени Т
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. VERSION MT 4 -  Больше полезных индикаторов Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме. Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же
FREE
Visual correlation MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Поведение разных валютных пар взаимосвязано. Индикатор Visual Correlation позволяет на 1 графике отображать разные инструменты с сохранением масштаба. Вы можете определить положительную, отрицательную корреляцию или ее отсутствие. Некоторые инструменты начинают движение раньше остальных. Такие моменты можно определить при наложении графиков. Для отображения инструмента на графике в поле Symbol необходимо ввести его название. Версия для МТ4  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/33063
FREE
RealCost XAU Basket Quality
Song Bo Zhong
Эксперты
RealCost XAU 免费 — 包括 MetaTrader 5、其他软件。 Он разработан для трейдеров, желающих протестировать поведение торговой системы XAUUSD на таймфрейме M1 с очень небольшим объемом。 Бесплатная версия использует реальную торговую логику, но объем торгов жестко ограничен 0,01 лота в коде。 Эта версия подходит для тестирования на демо-счете, проверки совместимости с брокерами и наблюдения за форвардными сделками перед использованием большего объема торгов。 Основные особенности: - Создан для XAUUSD/золота н
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв