A0 Break Quality is a free educational indicator for traders who want to understand how price interacts with support and resistance instead of following an unexplained buy or sell arrow.





The indicator evaluates confirmed swing levels using closed candles. It separates a simple touch from a wick sweep, a weak close, a body break, follow-through, a retest hold and a failed break. The chart panel explains the latest state in plain English and shows the currently tracked support and resistance.





Main features





- Confirmed swing support and resistance

- Closed-bar, non-forward-looking classification

- Touch and wick-sweep recognition

- Strong and weak close-break separation

- Follow-through, retest-hold and failed-break states

- Two-sided volatility warning

- Abnormal range and spread-stress context

- Bounded and spaced historical chart labels with density controls

- Optional popup, push and sound alerts

- Works on different symbols and chart timeframes





What this indicator does not do





A0 Break Quality never opens, modifies or closes trades. It is not a signal service, it does not promise profitability and it does not replace independent analysis or risk management.





Suggested learning workflow





1. Attach the indicator to a chart or run it in the Visual Strategy Tester.

2. Observe how price behaves near the displayed swing levels.

3. Compare wick sweeps with body-close breaks.

4. Check whether a break receives follow-through, holds a retest or fails.

5. Write down which states belong to your own trading rules before risking capital.