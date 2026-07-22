ConfluenceArrow for mt2trading

ConfluenceArrows is a non-repaint arrow indicator built specifically for

generating binary-options signals on the MT2Trading platform. It plots a clean

UP or DOWN arrow the moment a candle closes, so you always know your entry in

advance — enter on the open of the very next bar.



The signal is a three-factor confluence: it combines trend (EMA), momentum

(RSI) and volatility (Bollinger Bands). An arrow only appears when all three

line up, which keeps you out of low-quality setups and focuses on high-

probability reversals in the direction of the trend.



WHY TRADERS LIKE IT



- 100% non-repaint. Arrows are calculated on closed bars only and never move,

vanish, or re-paint after the fact. What you see in history is exactly what

you would have traded live.

- Built for MT2Trading signal generation and fully tested end to end.

- Clear entry timing. A built-in candle-close countdown timer shows exactly how

long until the current bar closes, so you never miss the next-bar entry.

- Alerts your way: on-screen pop-up, push notification to your phone, email, and

sound — one alert per signal.

- Fully parameterized. Every period, level, colour, arrow, filter and alert is an

input, so you can adapt it to your own style or leave it on the tested defaults.



TESTED PERFORMANCE (author's testing)



- Expiries: fully tested on 5-minute and 15-minute expiries.

- Instruments: all major forex pairs and XAU/USD (Gold).

- Signal frequency: about 3–5 signals per day per pair on 5M, and 1–3 signals

per day per pair on 15M.

- Accuracy: more than 70% in the author's testing, best results using a single

martingale step on the next signal.



Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trade on a demo account

first and use proper risk management.



MT2TRADING CONFIGURATION GUIDE



1. Set the expiry to 5M or 15M.

2. Use it only on major forex pairs or XAU/USD.

3. Enter a trade on the new bar after an arrow appears.

4. Use a 1-step martingale configuration.



RECOMMENDED CHART SETTINGS



- Timeframe: M5 (for 5-minute expiry) or M15 (for 15-minute expiry).

- One chart per instrument.

- Leave the confluence filters (trend, RSI, bands) enabled for the tested logic.



INPUTS OVERVIEW



- Trend: EMA fast/slow period, MA method, applied price.

- Momentum: RSI period, oversold (buy-below) and overbought (sell-above) levels.

- Volatility: Bollinger period, deviation, shift, applied price.

- Filters: turn trend / RSI / band-touch rules on or off individually; band touch

by wick or by close.

- Arrows: up/down symbol codes, colours, size, gap from candle.

- Alerts: pop-up, push, email, sound.

- Candle timer: show/hide, corner, colour, font, size, position, label text.



WHAT YOU GET



A single, lightweight indicator that runs on any symbol and timeframe but is

tuned for M5/M15 binary trading. It draws signals and alerts only — it does not

place trades, so you stay in full control and simply mirror each arrow into

MT2Trading.



SUPPORT



Questions or setup help? Message me through my MQL5 profile and I'll be glad to

assist.



Risk warning: trading binary options carries a high level of risk and can result

in the loss of your capital. This tool is provided for signal generation and

education. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose.