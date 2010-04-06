El Mared Scalping

El Mared Scalping EA
El Mared Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.
The EA is specifically optimized to operate on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe only, using a disciplined scalping strategy focused on precision, controlled risk, and stable trade execution.
Main Features
Fully automated trading.
Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
Optimized for the M5 timeframe only.
Smart and conservative trade management.
Easy to install and configure.
Suitable for VPS operation.
Recommended Trading Conditions
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)
Recommended Deposit
Minimum recommended deposit: $250 USD.
If your trading capital is below $250, using a Cent Account is highly recommended for better money management and lower trading risk.
Risk Notice
Trading financial markets involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.
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5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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