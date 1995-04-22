El Mared Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

The EA is specifically optimized to operate on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe only, using a disciplined scalping strategy focused on precision, controlled risk, and stable trade execution.

Main Features

Fully automated trading.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

Optimized for the M5 timeframe only.

Smart and conservative trade management.

Easy to install and configure.

Suitable for VPS operation.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Recommended Deposit

Minimum recommended deposit: $250 USD.

If your trading capital is below $250, using a Cent Account is highly recommended for better money management and lower trading risk.

Risk Notice

Trading financial markets involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits under all market conditions. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading on a live account.

El Mared Scalping EA