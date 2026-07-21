Discord SignalQP
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 8.1
- 激活: 20
Discord Signal & Performance Forwarder for MT5
Send your trades directly from MetaTrader 5 to your Discord server – modern, fully automated, and highly structured! Perfect for your trading community or personal journaling.
Key Features:
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Complete Signal Transmission: Automatically sends all Buy and Sell orders, including symbol, lot size, entry price, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP).
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Live Trade Updates: Instant notifications when a trade is moved to Break-Even (BE) or closed.
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Transparent Profit Breakdown: Displays gross profit, commission, swap fees, exact net profit, and the updated account balance upon trade closure.
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Flexible Performance Reports: Automatically posts daily, weekly, and monthly performance summaries.
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Dual Webhook Separation: Supports two separate Webhook links to keep trading signals and performance reports cleanly separated in different Discord channels.
Language & Customization:
The base version is provided in German. Depending on demand or individual request, additional language versions and custom feature expansions can be provided.