Supply and Demand Power
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Supply And Demand Power (SND) is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) and automated trading tool specifically designed for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) markets on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Combining futuristic AI technology with price action analysis based on Supply & Demand zones, this EA is engineered to detect high-liquidity areas with precision and execute trades with maximum accuracy.
Key Features
-
Smart Supply & Demand Mapping: Advanced algorithms automatically map fresh supply and fresh demand zones to identify high-probability trend reversal or continuation points.
-
AI-Powered Precision: Equipped with intelligent signal-filtering logic to minimize fakeouts and avoid entries in weak liquidity zones.
-
Gold & Major Forex Pairs Optimization: Specially calibrated for high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) as well as major Forex pairs.
-
Integrated Risk Management: Features adaptive lot-sizing, drawdown protection, and automated risk management parameters to safeguard your account equity.
-
User-Friendly Dashboard: An on-chart visual information panel displaying system status, market conditions, and position information in real-time.
Competitive Advantages
-
24/5 Automated Execution: Operates seamlessly without emotional human intervention, capturing market opportunities every second.
-
Flexible Customization: Parameter settings friendly to both novice and professional traders (tailorable from conservative to aggressive risk profiles).
-
Professional & Lightweight Design: Does not slow down your MT5 terminal, running smoothly with optimal performance.
Technical Specifications
-
Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
-
Market : Forex, Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Recommended Timeframes : M5, M15, H1, or H4
-
Minimum Deposit : Depends on account type (Cent accounts recommended for initial testing or standard ECN accounts)