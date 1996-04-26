Supply and Demand Power

Supply And Demand Power (SND) is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) and automated trading tool specifically designed for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) markets on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Combining futuristic AI technology with price action analysis based on Supply & Demand zones, this EA is engineered to detect high-liquidity areas with precision and execute trades with maximum accuracy.

Key Features

  • Smart Supply & Demand Mapping: Advanced algorithms automatically map fresh supply and fresh demand zones to identify high-probability trend reversal or continuation points.

  • AI-Powered Precision: Equipped with intelligent signal-filtering logic to minimize fakeouts and avoid entries in weak liquidity zones.

  • Gold & Major Forex Pairs Optimization: Specially calibrated for high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) as well as major Forex pairs.

  • Integrated Risk Management: Features adaptive lot-sizing, drawdown protection, and automated risk management parameters to safeguard your account equity.

  • User-Friendly Dashboard: An on-chart visual information panel displaying system status, market conditions, and position information in real-time.

Competitive Advantages

  1. 24/5 Automated Execution: Operates seamlessly without emotional human intervention, capturing market opportunities every second.

  2. Flexible Customization: Parameter settings friendly to both novice and professional traders (tailorable from conservative to aggressive risk profiles).

  3. Professional & Lightweight Design: Does not slow down your MT5 terminal, running smoothly with optimal performance.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Market : Forex, Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Recommended Timeframes : M5, M15, H1, or H4

  • Minimum Deposit : Depends on account type (Cent accounts recommended for initial testing or standard ECN accounts)

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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Master Volume profile
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Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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