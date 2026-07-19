Multi Day Volume Profile

Fixed Range Volume Profile Pro builds a single volume profile over a period you choose — the last N days or a fixed date range — and pins it to the left or right edge of the chart. The panel stays anchored to the screen while you scroll and zoom, so your key reference levels are always in view.

KEY FEATURES

Free period selection: last N days, or an explicit start/end date range.

Screen-anchored panel: stays fixed to the left or right edge, independent of chart scrolling.

Bars align to their real price level and reposition automatically on zoom and scroll.

Point of Control, Value Area High and Value Area Low for the whole selected range.

Ideal for multi-day / swing context: see where the market built value over a week at a glance.

Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Automatic volume source (Real / Tick) with the active source shown on the chart.

Full color and bin-size control.

TYPICAL USES

Higher-timeframe bias: multi-day value area as the backdrop for intraday decisions.

Swing levels: multi-day POC and value-area edges as support/resistance and targets.

Pairs naturally with a session profile: range profile for context, session profile for timing.

IMPORTANT — VOLUME DATA The indicator automatically uses Real Volume when your broker provides it, and falls back to Tick Volume otherwise. On most Forex/CFD brokers only Tick Volume is available. For true exchange volume, use a broker with real volume data. The active source is displayed on the chart.

Not a signal generator or an auto-trader — an analytical tool that visualizes where volume traded.