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Safe Averaging Pro is a fully automated expert advisor that makes position averaging safe and profitable. Entry signals are generated by RSI (levels 20/55) with a volatility filter (candle ≤ 50 pips). The system uses averaging with an 800-pip step and a 1.6 lot multiplier, with a maximum of 5 orders per series. The first orders close at 100 pips, while the entire series closes at a common TP of 30 pips. The key advantage: lot size is automatically calculated from your balance using the formula  (Balance × Risk) / 20000 , which completely eliminates deposit overload. Just install and forget — the bot does everything for you.
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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