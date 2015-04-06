Safe Averaging Pro

is a fully automated expert advisor that makes position averaging safe and profitable. Entry signals are generated by RSI (levels 20/55) with a volatility filter (candle ≤ 50 pips). The system uses averaging with an 800-pip step and a 1.6 lot multiplier, with a maximum of 5 orders per series. The first orders close at 100 pips, while the entire series closes at a common TP of 30 pips. The key advantage: lot size is automatically calculated from your balance using the formula

, which completely eliminates deposit overload. Just install and forget — the bot does everything for you.