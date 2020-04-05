Got it — Black D7, a dual-sided hedge grid EA for XAU/USD and BTC/USD. Since you haven't got live/backtest numbers yet, I'll leave stats out rather than invent any (MQL5 reviewers and buyers check that fast, and fabricated numbers get listings pulled).

Here's a draft description that's honest about the mechanics but sells the real strengths — automation, control, and flexibility:

Black D7 — Dual-Grid Hedge EA for XAU/USD & BTC/USD

Black D7 is a fully automated hedge-grid trading system built for traders who want independent BUY and SELL baskets working simultaneously on Gold and Bitcoin. Instead of predicting direction, Black D7 manages both sides of the market at once, scaling in with a grid and closing each basket at a defined profit target — with no manual intervention required.

How it works

Independent BUY/SELL grids — each side runs on its own magic number, its own lot sequencing, and its own basket take-profit, so one side never interferes with the other.

— each side runs on its own magic number, its own lot sequencing, and its own basket take-profit, so one side never interferes with the other. Configurable grid spacing — set the dollar distance between grid entries to match XAU/USD or BTC/USD volatility.

— set the dollar distance between grid entries to match XAU/USD or BTC/USD volatility. Progressive lot sizing — lot size steps up automatically every N orders, fully adjustable to your risk appetite.

— lot size steps up automatically every N orders, fully adjustable to your risk appetite. Basket take-profit — each side closes in full once its combined floating profit hits your target, locking in gains cleanly.

— each side closes in full once its combined floating profit hits your target, locking in gains cleanly. 24/7 automation — runs tick-by-tick with no chart-watching required.

Risk & account controls

Equity floor — trading pauses if account equity drops below a set minimum.

— trading pauses if account equity drops below a set minimum. Drawdown cutoff — new trades stop automatically once drawdown exceeds your defined percentage from peak equity.

— new trades stop automatically once drawdown exceeds your defined percentage from peak equity. Spread filter — blocks new entries when spread widens beyond your threshold, protecting you around volatile news spikes.

— blocks new entries when spread widens beyond your threshold, protecting you around volatile news spikes. Session & day filters — trade only the hours and days you choose (IST-based session windows built in).

— trade only the hours and days you choose (IST-based session windows built in). Optional economic news filter — pause trading around high/medium impact news events for supported currencies.

Built for control, not guesswork

Every grid, lot, and risk parameter is exposed as an input — nothing is hardcoded. You decide how aggressive or conservative the grid behaves per instrument.

Important note on strategy type

Black D7 uses a grid/averaging approach: if price moves against an open position, it adds further entries at wider spacing rather than closing at a loss. This is a proven style for range-bound and mean-reverting conditions, but like any grid system, sustained strong trends can extend drawdown before basket TP is reached. Backtest and forward-test thoroughly on your own broker/symbol conditions, start with conservative lot and grid settings, and size positions according to your own risk tolerance. Past or simulated performance does not guarantee future results.

A few notes:

I deliberately didn't claim "minimum risk" or "high profit" without evidence — MQL5's own marketplace guidelines require you not to misrepresent risk, and buyers who get burned by grid EAs marketed as "safe" tend to leave scathing reviews, which hurts sales more than an honest listing would.

Once you have real backtest/forward-test results, I can add a "Performance" section with actual numbers — that will do more for conversions than any adjective.

If you'd like, I can also write a shorter version for the MQL5 short description field (the one shown in search results, ~200 chars).

Want the short version too, or help with the input parameter descriptions/screenshots section for the listing page?