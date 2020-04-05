Black D 7

Got it — Black D7, a dual-sided hedge grid EA for XAU/USD and BTC/USD. Since you haven't got live/backtest numbers yet, I'll leave stats out rather than invent any (MQL5 reviewers and buyers check that fast, and fabricated numbers get listings pulled).

Here's a draft description that's honest about the mechanics but sells the real strengths — automation, control, and flexibility:

Black D7 — Dual-Grid Hedge EA for XAU/USD & BTC/USD

Black D7 is a fully automated hedge-grid trading system built for traders who want independent BUY and SELL baskets working simultaneously on Gold and Bitcoin. Instead of predicting direction, Black D7 manages both sides of the market at once, scaling in with a grid and closing each basket at a defined profit target — with no manual intervention required.

How it works

  • Independent BUY/SELL grids — each side runs on its own magic number, its own lot sequencing, and its own basket take-profit, so one side never interferes with the other.
  • Configurable grid spacing — set the dollar distance between grid entries to match XAU/USD or BTC/USD volatility.
  • Progressive lot sizing — lot size steps up automatically every N orders, fully adjustable to your risk appetite.
  • Basket take-profit — each side closes in full once its combined floating profit hits your target, locking in gains cleanly.
  • 24/7 automation — runs tick-by-tick with no chart-watching required.

Risk & account controls

  • Equity floor — trading pauses if account equity drops below a set minimum.
  • Drawdown cutoff — new trades stop automatically once drawdown exceeds your defined percentage from peak equity.
  • Spread filter — blocks new entries when spread widens beyond your threshold, protecting you around volatile news spikes.
  • Session & day filters — trade only the hours and days you choose (IST-based session windows built in).
  • Optional economic news filter — pause trading around high/medium impact news events for supported currencies.

Built for control, not guesswork

Every grid, lot, and risk parameter is exposed as an input — nothing is hardcoded. You decide how aggressive or conservative the grid behaves per instrument.

Important note on strategy type

Black D7 uses a grid/averaging approach: if price moves against an open position, it adds further entries at wider spacing rather than closing at a loss. This is a proven style for range-bound and mean-reverting conditions, but like any grid system, sustained strong trends can extend drawdown before basket TP is reached. Backtest and forward-test thoroughly on your own broker/symbol conditions, start with conservative lot and grid settings, and size positions according to your own risk tolerance. Past or simulated performance does not guarantee future results.

A few notes:

  • I deliberately didn't claim "minimum risk" or "high profit" without evidence — MQL5's own marketplace guidelines require you not to misrepresent risk, and buyers who get burned by grid EAs marketed as "safe" tend to leave scathing reviews, which hurts sales more than an honest listing would.
  • Once you have real backtest/forward-test results, I can add a "Performance" section with actual numbers — that will do more for conversions than any adjective.
  • If you'd like, I can also write a shorter version for the MQL5 short description field (the one shown in search results, ~200 chars).

Want the short version too, or help with the input parameter descriptions/screenshots section for the listing page?


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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