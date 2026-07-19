GoldGuardian Pro MT5

  • Experts
  • Jerry Lawrence Anyau
    Jerry Lawrence Anyau

    Jerry Lawrence Anyau

    ANAKAPAIFX
    Algo Trading Technology & Automated Trading Solutions
    Company Profile 2026
    Founded by: Jerry Lawrence Anyau
    Developer Identity: Righvex
    Brand: Anakapaifx
    Industry: Algorithmic Trading • Forex Automation • Expert Advisor Development

    About Anakapaifx
  • Version: 3.20
  • Activations: 5
ANAKAPAIFX GoldGuardian EA

GoldGuardian is an automated XAUUSD trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for the M1 timeframe and cent hedging accounts.

Recommended minimum capital:

  • 30,000 cents

  • Approximately USD 300

  • Initial lot: 0.01

The EA is not recommended for standard accounts.

Trading Strategy

GoldGuardian places a Buy Stop and Sell Stop around the current Gold price.

When one pending order is activated, the opposite pending order is removed. If the market moves against the active position, the EA may open additional recovery positions in the same direction.

The recovery lot can use:

  • Fibonacci progression

  • Martingale progression

When two or more positions are open, the EA calculates a basket take-profit from the weighted average entry price.

The first position can also use break-even and trailing-stop protection without a fixed take-profit.

Main Features

  • XAUUSD trading only

  • M1 timeframe

  • Cent hedging account

  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop entry

  • Fibonacci or Martingale recovery

  • Two-stage grid distance

  • Weighted-average basket take profit

  • First-entry profit runner

  • Break-even and trailing stop

  • Capital-based lot limit

  • Automatic lot reduction

  • Free-margin protection

  • Basket loss protection

  • Maximum drawdown control

  • Daily loss control

  • Four trading sessions

  • Friday closing protection

  • Broker request cooldown

Risk Profiles

Safe

Lower exposure, wider grid spacing and higher free-margin reserve.

Balanced

Moderate grid, lot and margin settings.

Aggressive

Higher exposure and closer grid spacing. Requires stronger account margin.

Custom

Uses manually configured limits.

The profile names describe the EA settings only. They do not guarantee trading safety.

Parameter Guide

General Settings

InpRiskProfile
Selects Safe, Balanced, Aggressive or Custom mode.

InpMagicNumber
Unique number used to identify the EA's orders.

InpSlippage
Maximum allowed execution deviation in points.

InpSpreadFilter
Maximum spread allowed before starting a new basket. Set to 0 to disable.

Capital Protection

InpMinimumTradingCapital
Minimum equity required to start a new basket. Recommended value for USD 300 cent capital: 30000 .

InpUseCapitalLotCap
Limits lot size according to account equity.

InpCapitalBlock
Capital amount represented by one lot calculation block. For USD 300 cent capital, use 30000 .

InpLotPerCapitalBlock
Lot permitted for each capital block.

InpFreeMarginReservePct
Percentage of free margin kept as reserve.

InpAllowLotReduction
Allows the EA to reduce the lot when margin is insufficient.

InpReserveBothPendingMargin
Reserves margin for both initial pending orders.

Broker Protection

InpMinRequestIntervalSec
Minimum interval between new trade requests.

InpNoMoneyCooldownMinutes
Pause after insufficient-margin errors.

InpFailureCooldownMinutes
Pause after repeated trading failures.

InpMaxConsecutiveFailures
Number of failures before cooldown begins.

InpTooManyRequestsCooldownMinutes
Pause after broker request-limit errors.

InpMinManagementIntervalSec
Minimum interval between stop-loss and take-profit modifications.

Lot Settings

InpLotSizingMethod
0 for Martingale and 1 for Fibonacci.

InpInitialLotSize
Starting lot size.

InpMartingaleMult
Lot multiplier used in Martingale mode.

InpLotMultiplier
Global multiplier applied to all calculated lots.

InpMaxGridSteps
Maximum number of positions in one basket.

InpMaxLots
Maximum lot allowed by the manual settings.

Entry and Grid Settings

InpStopOrderPips
Distance of the initial Buy Stop and Sell Stop from the market price.

InpGridStepPips
First recovery distance.

InpUseGridStep2
Enables the second recovery distance.

InpGridStepPips2
Second recovery distance.

InpGridStepSwitchLevel
Position count at which the second grid distance begins.

InpBasketTakeProfitPips
Basket take-profit distance from the weighted average entry.

InpBasketSLMoney
Maximum basket loss in account currency. Enter the value in cents.

InpStopLossPips
Individual position stop-loss. Set to 0 to disable.

First-Entry Runner

InpFirstEntryRunner
Allows the first position to run without a fixed take-profit.

InpRunnerActivationPoints
Profit required before trailing begins.

InpRunnerTrailDistancePts
Trailing-stop distance.

InpRunnerTrailStepPts
Minimum stop-loss movement before another modification.

InpRunnerBETriggerPts
Profit required before break-even activates.

InpRunnerBELockPts
Points locked beyond the entry price.

Risk Management

InpMaxDrawdownPercent
Maximum drawdown from peak equity. Set to 0 to disable.

InpMaxDrawdownBalance
Maximum drawdown from the starting capital base.

InpCapitalBase
Capital used for drawdown calculation. Enter the value in cents.

InpMaxDailyLossMoney
Maximum daily loss. Enter the value in cents.

InpTrailingStopPoints
Trailing stop used when multiple positions are open.

InpBreakEvenPoints
Break-even trigger used in basket mode.

Trading Sessions

Each session contains:

  • Active or inactive control

  • Start time

  • End time

All session times use broker-server time.

InpSession1–4_Active
Enables the selected session.

InpSession1–4_Start
Session start time.

InpSession1–4_End
Session end time.

Other Settings

InpCloseFriday
Closes EA positions and stops trading on Friday.

InpFridayCloseHour
Friday closing hour in broker-server time.

InpPendingExpiration
Pending-order expiration in minutes. Set to 0 for no expiration.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Account: MT5 cent hedging account

  • Minimum capital: 30,000 cents

  • Initial lot: 0.01

  • VPS recommended

  • Test with the same broker conditions before live trading

Risk Warning

GoldGuardian uses grid recovery and progressive lot sizing.

Additional positions can increase floating loss, margin usage and market exposure. Capital and margin controls reduce risk but cannot guarantee protection from losses, margin calls or stop-outs.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.



XAUUSD Gold EA MT5 Expert Advisor Gold Trading Grid EA Fibonacci EA Automated Trading Forex Robot Risk Management


XAUUSD

Gold EA

MT5 Expert Advisor

Gold Trading

Grid EA

Fibonacci EA

Automated Trading

Forex Robot

Risk Management

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Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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