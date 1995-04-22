GoldGuardian Pro MT5
- 专家
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Jerry Lawrence AnyauANAKAPAIFX
Algo Trading Technology & Automated Trading Solutions
Company Profile 2026
Founded by: Jerry Lawrence Anyau
Developer Identity: Righvex
Brand: Anakapaifx
Industry: Algorithmic Trading • Forex Automation • Expert Advisor Development
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About Anakapaifx
- 版本: 3.20
- 激活: 5
GoldGuardian is an automated XAUUSD trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for the M1 timeframe and cent hedging accounts.
Recommended minimum capital:
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30,000 cents
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Approximately USD 300
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Initial lot: 0.01
The EA is not recommended for standard accounts.
Trading Strategy
GoldGuardian places a Buy Stop and Sell Stop around the current Gold price.
When one pending order is activated, the opposite pending order is removed. If the market moves against the active position, the EA may open additional recovery positions in the same direction.
The recovery lot can use:
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Fibonacci progression
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Martingale progression
When two or more positions are open, the EA calculates a basket take-profit from the weighted average entry price.
The first position can also use break-even and trailing-stop protection without a fixed take-profit.
Main Features
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XAUUSD trading only
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M1 timeframe
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Cent hedging account
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Buy Stop and Sell Stop entry
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Fibonacci or Martingale recovery
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Two-stage grid distance
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Weighted-average basket take profit
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First-entry profit runner
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Break-even and trailing stop
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Capital-based lot limit
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Automatic lot reduction
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Free-margin protection
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Basket loss protection
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Maximum drawdown control
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Daily loss control
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Four trading sessions
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Friday closing protection
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Broker request cooldown
Risk Profiles
Safe
Lower exposure, wider grid spacing and higher free-margin reserve.
Balanced
Moderate grid, lot and margin settings.
Aggressive
Higher exposure and closer grid spacing. Requires stronger account margin.
Custom
Uses manually configured limits.
The profile names describe the EA settings only. They do not guarantee trading safety.Parameter Guide
General Settings
InpRiskProfile
Selects Safe, Balanced, Aggressive or Custom mode.
InpMagicNumber
Unique number used to identify the EA's orders.
InpSlippage
Maximum allowed execution deviation in points.
InpSpreadFilter
Maximum spread allowed before starting a new basket. Set to 0 to disable.
Capital Protection
InpMinimumTradingCapital
Minimum equity required to start a new basket. Recommended value for USD 300 cent capital: 30000 .
InpUseCapitalLotCap
Limits lot size according to account equity.
InpCapitalBlock
Capital amount represented by one lot calculation block. For USD 300 cent capital, use 30000 .
InpLotPerCapitalBlock
Lot permitted for each capital block.
InpFreeMarginReservePct
Percentage of free margin kept as reserve.
InpAllowLotReduction
Allows the EA to reduce the lot when margin is insufficient.
InpReserveBothPendingMargin
Reserves margin for both initial pending orders.
Broker Protection
InpMinRequestIntervalSec
Minimum interval between new trade requests.
InpNoMoneyCooldownMinutes
Pause after insufficient-margin errors.
InpFailureCooldownMinutes
Pause after repeated trading failures.
InpMaxConsecutiveFailures
Number of failures before cooldown begins.
InpTooManyRequestsCooldownMinutes
Pause after broker request-limit errors.
InpMinManagementIntervalSec
Minimum interval between stop-loss and take-profit modifications.
Lot Settings
InpLotSizingMethod
0 for Martingale and 1 for Fibonacci.
InpInitialLotSize
Starting lot size.
InpMartingaleMult
Lot multiplier used in Martingale mode.
InpLotMultiplier
Global multiplier applied to all calculated lots.
InpMaxGridSteps
Maximum number of positions in one basket.
InpMaxLots
Maximum lot allowed by the manual settings.
Entry and Grid Settings
InpStopOrderPips
Distance of the initial Buy Stop and Sell Stop from the market price.
InpGridStepPips
First recovery distance.
InpUseGridStep2
Enables the second recovery distance.
InpGridStepPips2
Second recovery distance.
InpGridStepSwitchLevel
Position count at which the second grid distance begins.
InpBasketTakeProfitPips
Basket take-profit distance from the weighted average entry.
InpBasketSLMoney
Maximum basket loss in account currency. Enter the value in cents.
InpStopLossPips
Individual position stop-loss. Set to 0 to disable.
First-Entry Runner
InpFirstEntryRunner
Allows the first position to run without a fixed take-profit.
InpRunnerActivationPoints
Profit required before trailing begins.
InpRunnerTrailDistancePts
Trailing-stop distance.
InpRunnerTrailStepPts
Minimum stop-loss movement before another modification.
InpRunnerBETriggerPts
Profit required before break-even activates.
InpRunnerBELockPts
Points locked beyond the entry price.
Risk Management
InpMaxDrawdownPercent
Maximum drawdown from peak equity. Set to 0 to disable.
InpMaxDrawdownBalance
Maximum drawdown from the starting capital base.
InpCapitalBase
Capital used for drawdown calculation. Enter the value in cents.
InpMaxDailyLossMoney
Maximum daily loss. Enter the value in cents.
InpTrailingStopPoints
Trailing stop used when multiple positions are open.
InpBreakEvenPoints
Break-even trigger used in basket mode.
Trading Sessions
Each session contains:
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Active or inactive control
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Start time
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End time
All session times use broker-server time.
InpSession1–4_Active
Enables the selected session.
InpSession1–4_Start
Session start time.
InpSession1–4_End
Session end time.
Other Settings
InpCloseFriday
Closes EA positions and stops trading on Friday.
InpFridayCloseHour
Friday closing hour in broker-server time.
InpPendingExpiration
Pending-order expiration in minutes. Set to 0 for no expiration.
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Symbol: XAUUSD
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Timeframe: M1
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Account: MT5 cent hedging account
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Minimum capital: 30,000 cents
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Initial lot: 0.01
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VPS recommended
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Test with the same broker conditions before live trading
GoldGuardian uses grid recovery and progressive lot sizing.
Additional positions can increase floating loss, margin usage and market exposure. Capital and margin controls reduce risk but cannot guarantee protection from losses, margin calls or stop-outs.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
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