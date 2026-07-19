GoldGuardian Pro MT5

ANAKAPAIFX GoldGuardian EA

GoldGuardian is an automated XAUUSD trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for the M1 timeframe and cent hedging accounts.

Recommended minimum capital:

30,000 cents

Approximately USD 300

Initial lot: 0.01

The EA is not recommended for standard accounts.

Trading Strategy

GoldGuardian places a Buy Stop and Sell Stop around the current Gold price.

When one pending order is activated, the opposite pending order is removed. If the market moves against the active position, the EA may open additional recovery positions in the same direction.

The recovery lot can use:

Fibonacci progression

Martingale progression

When two or more positions are open, the EA calculates a basket take-profit from the weighted average entry price.

The first position can also use break-even and trailing-stop protection without a fixed take-profit.

Main Features

XAUUSD trading only

M1 timeframe

Cent hedging account

Buy Stop and Sell Stop entry

Fibonacci or Martingale recovery

Two-stage grid distance

Weighted-average basket take profit

First-entry profit runner

Break-even and trailing stop

Capital-based lot limit

Automatic lot reduction

Free-margin protection

Basket loss protection

Maximum drawdown control

Daily loss control

Four trading sessions

Friday closing protection

Broker request cooldown

Risk Profiles

Safe

Lower exposure, wider grid spacing and higher free-margin reserve.

Balanced

Moderate grid, lot and margin settings.

Aggressive

Higher exposure and closer grid spacing. Requires stronger account margin.

Custom

Uses manually configured limits.

The profile names describe the EA settings only. They do not guarantee trading safety.

General Settings

Parameter Guide

InpRiskProfile

Selects Safe, Balanced, Aggressive or Custom mode.

InpMagicNumber

Unique number used to identify the EA's orders.

InpSlippage

Maximum allowed execution deviation in points.

InpSpreadFilter

Maximum spread allowed before starting a new basket. Set to 0 to disable.

Capital Protection

InpMinimumTradingCapital

Minimum equity required to start a new basket. Recommended value for USD 300 cent capital: 30000 .

InpUseCapitalLotCap

Limits lot size according to account equity.

InpCapitalBlock

Capital amount represented by one lot calculation block. For USD 300 cent capital, use 30000 .

InpLotPerCapitalBlock

Lot permitted for each capital block.

InpFreeMarginReservePct

Percentage of free margin kept as reserve.

InpAllowLotReduction

Allows the EA to reduce the lot when margin is insufficient.

InpReserveBothPendingMargin

Reserves margin for both initial pending orders.

Broker Protection

InpMinRequestIntervalSec

Minimum interval between new trade requests.

InpNoMoneyCooldownMinutes

Pause after insufficient-margin errors.

InpFailureCooldownMinutes

Pause after repeated trading failures.

InpMaxConsecutiveFailures

Number of failures before cooldown begins.

InpTooManyRequestsCooldownMinutes

Pause after broker request-limit errors.

InpMinManagementIntervalSec

Minimum interval between stop-loss and take-profit modifications.

Lot Settings

InpLotSizingMethod

0 for Martingale and 1 for Fibonacci.

InpInitialLotSize

Starting lot size.

InpMartingaleMult

Lot multiplier used in Martingale mode.

InpLotMultiplier

Global multiplier applied to all calculated lots.

InpMaxGridSteps

Maximum number of positions in one basket.

InpMaxLots

Maximum lot allowed by the manual settings.

Entry and Grid Settings

InpStopOrderPips

Distance of the initial Buy Stop and Sell Stop from the market price.

InpGridStepPips

First recovery distance.

InpUseGridStep2

Enables the second recovery distance.

InpGridStepPips2

Second recovery distance.

InpGridStepSwitchLevel

Position count at which the second grid distance begins.

InpBasketTakeProfitPips

Basket take-profit distance from the weighted average entry.

InpBasketSLMoney

Maximum basket loss in account currency. Enter the value in cents.

InpStopLossPips

Individual position stop-loss. Set to 0 to disable.

First-Entry Runner

InpFirstEntryRunner

Allows the first position to run without a fixed take-profit.

InpRunnerActivationPoints

Profit required before trailing begins.

InpRunnerTrailDistancePts

Trailing-stop distance.

InpRunnerTrailStepPts

Minimum stop-loss movement before another modification.

InpRunnerBETriggerPts

Profit required before break-even activates.

InpRunnerBELockPts

Points locked beyond the entry price.

Risk Management

InpMaxDrawdownPercent

Maximum drawdown from peak equity. Set to 0 to disable.

InpMaxDrawdownBalance

Maximum drawdown from the starting capital base.

InpCapitalBase

Capital used for drawdown calculation. Enter the value in cents.

InpMaxDailyLossMoney

Maximum daily loss. Enter the value in cents.

InpTrailingStopPoints

Trailing stop used when multiple positions are open.

InpBreakEvenPoints

Break-even trigger used in basket mode.

Trading Sessions

Each session contains:

Active or inactive control

Start time

End time

All session times use broker-server time.

InpSession1–4_Active

Enables the selected session.

InpSession1–4_Start

Session start time.

InpSession1–4_End

Session end time.

Other Settings

InpCloseFriday

Closes EA positions and stops trading on Friday.

InpFridayCloseHour

Friday closing hour in broker-server time.

InpPendingExpiration

Pending-order expiration in minutes. Set to 0 for no expiration.

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Account: MT5 cent hedging account

Minimum capital: 30,000 cents

Initial lot: 0.01

VPS recommended

Test with the same broker conditions before live trading

Recommended SetupRisk Warning

GoldGuardian uses grid recovery and progressive lot sizing.

Additional positions can increase floating loss, margin usage and market exposure. Capital and margin controls reduce risk but cannot guarantee protection from losses, margin calls or stop-outs.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.