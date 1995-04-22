MACD Applied

The MACD Applied strategy uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) principles for short entries.

Strategy Rules
  • Trend Filter : Price must be above the 200 MA or 200 EMA.
  • MACD Crossover : The MACD line must cross above the signal line.
  • Location Constraint : This crossover must occur below the MACD zero line.
  • Trade Entry : Enter on the candle immediately following the crossover.
  • Stop Loss : Place the stop loss below the moving average.
  • Take Profit : Set the target at a 1:1.5 risk-to-reward ratio.
推荐产品
EU Striker
Jakrawut Pratoom
5 (1)
专家
Introducing EU STRIKER The Ultimate Trading Weapon — Engineered for EURUSD. Optimized for You. In the world of Forex trading, precision, timing, and strategy are everything. And when it comes to the most traded pair in the world — EURUSD — you need a tool that’s not just powerful, but also smart, reliable, and insanely easy to use. Say hello to EU STRIKER — the trading solution built from the ground up to give you a serious edge in EURUSD. Whether you're a beginner trying to take your first tra
CrossPluse Dynamic ATR
Steven Wong Sing Seng
专家
CrossPulse Dynamic ATR CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits. HOW IT WORKS ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
Predator On Steroids
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Predator On Steroids is a robust and highly adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered for consistent performance across all timeframes and a wide range of financial instruments. The robot is designed to open trades with high frequency using market, stop, or limit orders (order type is fully customizable by the user). One of its most powerful features is the ability to automatically adapt its trading strategy to the specific instrument being traded. For example: On metals → it act
SupeRobot
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
SupeRobot is a fully automated trend robot working on the long run based mainly on the stochastic signal improved to work best with the EURUSD pair. After the backtest, it gave promising results from 2019 until today. It's recommended to have at least 300 $ on your trading account before using this robot to trade. In order to get the best results : Set "MaxPositions" up to 10. it's set by default to 1. (it sets the number of the maximum opened positions at the same time) Set leverage to 1:500. M
Rsi EMA Pro
Kusal Hansaka Kelum Gunasinghe Hapugahamulle Gedara
专家
RSI EMA Pro — MQL5 Market Description SHORT DESCRIPTION (100 chars max) RSI + EMA Crossover EA | XAUUSD M3 | Alternate Signal Filter | Tuesday & Thursday Only FULL DESCRIPTION RSI EMA Pro — Smart Gold Scalper for XAUUSD M3 RSI EMA Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 (3-Minute) timeframe . It combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) applied directly to RSI values to generate high-precision
Made to Echo
Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
2.89 (9)
专家
遇见 Made to Echo 这是一个限时定价阶段。在销售数量低于10时以 99 购买。一旦达到此上限，新价格将为 120。当前已售出：9 份。 MQl5 频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy 说明：  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451   请联系以获取正确的回测设置 — 我会把所需的一切发送给您。 为重视简单性、稳定性和严格控制的交易者设计， Made to Echo 是您的单图表交易助手，旨在处理专营公司规则和私人账户管理。 Send a message to receive a demo-account trial build. EA 的工作原理 智能波动过滤器监控平均真实范围扩展，以检测突破环境。EA 在方向扩展的瞬间进入，同时避免横向震荡，从而增加强劲跟进的可能性。 智能风险管理 根据账户规模和回撤限制自动计算手数 选择固定手数或每笔交易风险逻辑 从不让您的账户暴露于不安全的风险水平  为专营公司挑战而建 一致的低回撤行为，确保稳定的权益曲线 易于使用
Sto
George Makram Fares Halim
专家
The Fibonacci Pulse: The Ultimate Precision Engine for Gold "Why Predict the Market When You Can Trade Its Pulse?" Hello, Traders! I am The Fibonacci Pulse , the high-intelligence algorithm designed for those who value mathematical precision over market noise. While others guess, I calculate. The Story My foundation is built on a unique synergy between Stochastic Momentum and the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci) . I don’t just follow trends; I wait for the market to breathe, identify the exact exh
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
Handy Ban
专家
Here is the revised, compliant description for Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced . I have applied the same compliance standards: Safety First: Removed the "️" symbol and replaced "recovery logic" warnings with a neutral "Risk Warning" section. Neutralized Language: Rephrased the strategy description to be purely technical, avoiding any implication of "guaranteed" entries. Logical Grouping: Grouped the input parameters into Risk , Strategy , and Order Settings for better readability as per the "Re
FREE
Etrend
Younes Bordbar
专家
Introducing Etrend – Identifying Strong Market Trends Etrend is an intelligent trading robot specifically designed to detect and trade strong market trends . It avoids trading in ranging markets and focuses on capitalizing on high-momentum movements. Why Choose Etrend? Trend-Based Trading – Only trades in trending markets and avoids ranging conditions. Optimized Risk Management – Uses a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio for better control over losses and maximizing potential gains. Minimum 2
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
专家
介绍Three Moving Averages Pro，这是一系列包括强大的自定义优化指标的移动平均策略，Three Moving Averages Pro帮助您找到低停滞和高净利润的最佳交易系统。 该策略使用两个入场条件和一个出场条件来执行精确和准确的交易。通过多种选项，例如在不同移动平均线上方或下方的开盘柱位置和不同方向的移动平均线交叉，您将拥有所需的所有控制权以进行盈利交易。 您可以通过将收益率和止损设置为价格的百分比来控制风险。此外，您还可以设置进入和关闭时间以增加对交易的控制。借助自定义优化指标，交易员可以找到具有高CAGR和低回撤以及低停滞的系统。 Three Moving Averages Pro的最佳功能之一是它提供了广泛的移动平均类型可供选择。这使得交易员可以灵活定制其交易策略以适应其个人需求。通过选项，例如简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）、平滑移动平均线（SMMA）、线性加权移动平均线（LWMA）、双指数移动平均线（DEMA）、三指数移动平均线（TEMA）、高低移动平均线（HiLo）、成交量加权移动平均价格（VWAP）和线性回归移动平均线（LINR
SmartFlow Pro 2
Mutaz Ali Ibrahim Abukhalil
专家
SmartFlow Pro 2 是一款专业的EA交易机器人，结合移动平均线交叉和RSI过滤器，在M15时间框架上寻找高概率交易机会。 功能特点： - EMA 10和EMA 30交叉判断趋势方向 - RSI过滤器（低于40买入，高于60卖出） - 高级风险管理，自动计算手数 - 每日和每周交易限制 - 信号反转时提前退出 - 移动止损锁定利润 - 支持多货币对 - 新闻过滤器 - 可选对冲功能 - 交易间隔冷却期 输入参数： - Lots: 0.1 - StopLoss: 100点 - TakeProfit: 200点 - TrailingStop: 50点 - MaxSpread: 50 - MaxRiskPercent: 2% - MaxDailyTrades: 3 - MaxWeeklyTrades: 10 - CooldownMinutes: 60 - RSIBuyLevel: 40 - RSISellLevel: 60 - UseEarlyExit: true - UseMulticurrency: true - UseNewsFilter: true - UseHedg
Yield Dynamics
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
专家
YieldDynamics 提供了一种结构化的、分析性的算法市场执行方法。该系统以纪律和风险管理为核心原则，为您提供了一个精确的框架，用于在复杂的市场环境中导航。体验清晰的操作稳定性，并发现先进的资本保护协议所带来的信心。 优势与特点 机构级执行框架（Institutional Edge）：通过严格监控最大点差和滑点容忍度来维持执行质量，确保您的订单在合适的市场条件下成交。 账户级权益保护（Account-Level Equity Guard）：通过持续追踪移动回撤来保护您的资金。如果达到您定义的风险阈值，系统将自动停止交易以保护您的余额。 自适应头寸规模（Adaptive Position Sizing）：采用智能成交量计算方法，包括动态凯利公式和波动率调整规模，使您的风险敞口与当前市场行为保持一致。 隐身安全协议（Stealth Security Protocols）：利用虚拟止损和止盈管理，将您的退出参数保留在系统内部。订单随机化逻辑引入自然执行延迟，以保持有机的交易痕迹。 集成新闻过滤器（Integrated News Filter）：在重大经济日历事件期间无缝暂停交易操作
Dow Dominator
Albi Zeka
专家
Introducing “ Dow Dominator ” , a US30 trading bot released in the markets after some times testing it in the background.  The bot uses stop loss and take profit, NO MARTINGALE and NO GRID system is used . SUPPORT : JOIN OUR PUBLIC CHAT LIVE SIGNAL The price will increase every 5 purchases by $50. About setup:  Required Balance : Minimum required balance is $150 Timeframe:  Timeframe recommended for this strategy is 15 minutes (m15)  Broker : Make sure to use broker with low spread for the be
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Moving Average Cross Pro
Abdallah Lagrab
专家
================================================================   MOVING AVERAGE CROSS PRO — MQL5 MARKET DESCRIPTION   Compliant with MQL5 Market Rules Part IV   Updated username: @Haydra_ceo ================================================================ PRODUCT TITLE: Moving Average Cross Pro — Free Edition SHORT TAGLINE (shown under title on MQL5): A complete moving average crossover system with trend filter, news filter, session control, smart exits and full risk management. Free. =====
Momentum Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
1 (1)
专家
This EA is based on momentum strategy.  It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable. From today your money does not sleep and rise every week. Advantage:    - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
专家
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO Overview MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines a Double Smoothed SuperTrend methodology with an additional trend-confirmation layer based on Hybrid Heiken Ashi calculations. The EA uses closed-bar signal processing and configurable trade management functions to automate trend-following trading decisions according to user-defined settings. Trading Logic The trading engine consists of two internal calculation components. Primary Tr
Alex Gold Scalper M15
Alex Patricio Caicho Guaman
专家
BOT ALEX PRO M15 – Scalper de alta precisión para XAUUSD BOT ALEX PRO M15 es un Asesor Experto (EA) avanzado y totalmente automatizado, diseñado y optimizado específicamente para operar en el Oro (XAUUSD) en el marco temporal de M15 . Con una lógica de ejecución de alta velocidad y precisión de nivel institucional, este EA es perfecto tanto para cuentas personales como para superar los desafíos de Empresas de Fondeo (Prop Firms) . La estrategia se centra en aprovechar los movimientos rápidos d
AURUM Gold Shield
Younes Kechid
专家
Aurum Gold Shield MT5 is an advanced, fully automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Combining the mathematical precision of the Keltner Channel and dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this Expert Advisor is built to capture institutional-grade gold trends while deploying a multi-layered shield to protect your capital. Unlike dangerous grid or aggressive martingale systems, Aurum Gold Shield operates under strict defensive parameters,
Xau Apollo Precision Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU APOLLO PRECISION MATRIX  Elite Gold Trading Intelligence Built for Consistency Xau Apollo Precision Matrix  is a precision scalping and trend-following machine developed specifically for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market. Engineered for traders with a long-term vision who approach the market with discipline and respect: strict 1 position at a time, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, max 1 trade per day, and no unnecessary overtrading. Inspired by the god of light and truth, Apollo
Golden Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (3)
专家
Golden Eagle Pro EA 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业自动交易顾问，具有多框架市场分析、Smart Risk 资本管理系统、受控网格策略和灵活的风险管理工具。 描述 Golden Eagle Pro EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易机器人（Expert Advisor），专为全自动交易而设计，使用多框架市场分析、灵活的持仓管理和现代风险控制工具。 该交易顾问独立分析市场状况，根据所选设置开立新仓位并管理已开仓交易。内置保护机制有助于自动化交易管理，而广泛的参数范围允许将交易顾问的运行适应各种交易工具和个人交易风格。 Golden Eagle Pro EA 的主要特点之一是 Smart Risk 资本管理系统。与增加每个新仓位交易量的经典网格系统不同，Smart Risk 根据余额大小自动计算初始仓位交易量，并逐渐减少后续网格订单的交易量。这种方法允许更保守地使用网格策略，并提供更平衡的风险管理。 为了增加灵活性，交易顾问支持交易方向选择（仅买入、仅卖出或双向）、按星期几和一天中时间可配置的时间过滤器、每日交易限额、最大点差控制，以
Drone of Market MT5
Marta Gonzalez
专家
Drone of Market It is a system, which analyzes the market with perspective and performs surgical operations where there is a greater chance of success, has a multilotage algorithm that helps to win the battle against the market. This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Drone of Market is a multiple trade and multiple lot system, adjusting these parameters within the algorithm to ge
Shiruken Swing
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
专家
The 'Shuriken' breakout strategy is not only simple but also highly effective! It enters a position based on the previous day's high or low when the market is uncertain, in anticipation of a breakout in one direction.  One of the key features of Shuriken is its dollar-based stop loss and profit target, rather than relying on pips. This approach ensures a more confident and decisive trading experience, allowing traders to take control of their trades. This strategy can be used for both swing and
DanT Trading Panel
Daniel Musango Nthale
专家
DanT Trading Panel EA Smart. Fast. Clean. Built for disciplined traders. The DanT Trading Panel EA is a powerful yet lightweight trade-management tool designed to make manual trading on MetaTrader 5 faster, safer, and more organized. It provides a clean, intuitive interface that allows you to execute and manage trades directly from the chart — without distractions or unnecessary complexity. Built for traders who value precision and structure, this panel helps turn every trade into a well-doc
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
专家
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
专家
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Kristi Flip
Akinkunle Akingbala
专家
Kristi Flip EA — Turn $20 Into $52,000 With AI That Learns Every Step The smarter way to compound your way to financial freedom. What Is Kristi Flip? Kristi Flip is an advanced AI-powered Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute a structured compounding challenge — starting from as little as 2,000 cents ($20 on a cent account / $2,000 on a standard account) and systematically growing your balance to $52,000 through disciplined, intelligent trading. Choose your path: the aggres
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
Hyper Scalper PRO EA
Jakir Hussain Shaikh
专家
Hyper Scalper PRO EA Hyper Scalper PRO EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture fast market opportunities using an EMA crossover strategy combined with smart pending order trap logic. The EA analyzes price movement using a Fast EMA and Slow EMA to detect trend changes. When a crossover signal appears, the EA automatically opens a market trade and can place pending limit orders to capture better entries during pullbacks. This allows the system to trad
VIOP Breakout Robotu
Hakan Sari
专家
This robot is designed for work on BORSA ISTANBUL Option Stock Market. You can earn good profit on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs The Robot gets good performance on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs and M15 period. Trading strategy is based price action trading model. Optimization results are profitable on test. So the risk of loss is very low. Robot earns good and stable money with swing trading model. This is the strategy of Market Maker. Robot opens an order, closes. Then opens a new order. Does not col
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
筛选:
无评论
回复评论