MACD Applied

The MACD Applied strategy uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) principles for short entries.

Strategy Rules
  • Trend Filter : Price must be above the 200 MA or 200 EMA.
  • MACD Crossover : The MACD line must cross above the signal line.
  • Location Constraint : This crossover must occur below the MACD zero line.
  • Trade Entry : Enter on the candle immediately following the crossover.
  • Stop Loss : Place the stop loss below the moving average.
  • Take Profit : Set the target at a 1:1.5 risk-to-reward ratio.
Рекомендуем также
EU Striker
Jakrawut Pratoom
5 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing EU STRIKER The Ultimate Trading Weapon — Engineered for EURUSD. Optimized for You. In the world of Forex trading, precision, timing, and strategy are everything. And when it comes to the most traded pair in the world — EURUSD — you need a tool that’s not just powerful, but also smart, reliable, and insanely easy to use. Say hello to EU STRIKER — the trading solution built from the ground up to give you a serious edge in EURUSD. Whether you're a beginner trying to take your first tra
CrossPluse Dynamic ATR
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Эксперты
CrossPulse Dynamic ATR CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits. HOW IT WORKS ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
Predator On Steroids
Dragan Drenjanin
Эксперты
Predator On Steroids is a robust and highly adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered for consistent performance across all timeframes and a wide range of financial instruments. The robot is designed to open trades with high frequency using market, stop, or limit orders (order type is fully customizable by the user). One of its most powerful features is the ability to automatically adapt its trading strategy to the specific instrument being traded. For example: On metals → it act
SupeRobot
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Эксперты
SupeRobot is a fully automated trend robot working on the long run based mainly on the stochastic signal improved to work best with the EURUSD pair. After the backtest, it gave promising results from 2019 until today. It's recommended to have at least 300 $ on your trading account before using this robot to trade. In order to get the best results : Set "MaxPositions" up to 10. it's set by default to 1. (it sets the number of the maximum opened positions at the same time) Set leverage to 1:500. M
Rsi EMA Pro
Kusal Hansaka Kelum Gunasinghe Hapugahamulle Gedara
Эксперты
RSI EMA Pro — MQL5 Market Description SHORT DESCRIPTION (100 chars max) RSI + EMA Crossover EA | XAUUSD M3 | Alternate Signal Filter | Tuesday & Thursday Only FULL DESCRIPTION RSI EMA Pro — Smart Gold Scalper for XAUUSD M3 RSI EMA Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 (3-Minute) timeframe . It combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) applied directly to RSI values to generate high-precision
Made to Echo
Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
2.89 (9)
Эксперты
Познакомьтесь с Made to Echo Это ограниченная фаза ценообразования. Получите это за 99 при менее чем 10 продажах. Как только этот предел будет достигнут, новая цена составит 120. В настоящее время продано: 9 копии. канал MQl5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy Инструкции:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451   Свяжитесь для правильных настроек обратного тестирования — я отправлю вам все необходимое. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ценят простоту, стабильность и строги
Sto
George Makram Fares Halim
Эксперты
The Fibonacci Pulse: The Ultimate Precision Engine for Gold "Why Predict the Market When You Can Trade Its Pulse?" Hello, Traders! I am The Fibonacci Pulse , the high-intelligence algorithm designed for those who value mathematical precision over market noise. While others guess, I calculate. The Story My foundation is built on a unique synergy between Stochastic Momentum and the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci) . I don’t just follow trends; I wait for the market to breathe, identify the exact exh
Gold Spot Pending Buy Advance
Handy Ban
Эксперты
Here is the revised, compliant description for Gold Spot Pending Buy Advanced . I have applied the same compliance standards: Safety First: Removed the "️" symbol and replaced "recovery logic" warnings with a neutral "Risk Warning" section. Neutralized Language: Rephrased the strategy description to be purely technical, avoiding any implication of "guaranteed" entries. Logical Grouping: Grouped the input parameters into Risk , Strategy , and Order Settings for better readability as per the "Re
FREE
Etrend
Younes Bordbar
Эксперты
Introducing Etrend – Identifying Strong Market Trends Etrend is an intelligent trading robot specifically designed to detect and trade strong market trends . It avoids trading in ranging markets and focuses on capitalizing on high-momentum movements. Why Choose Etrend? Trend-Based Trading – Only trades in trending markets and avoids ranging conditions. Optimized Risk Management – Uses a 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio for better control over losses and maximizing potential gains. Minimum 2
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
Эксперты
Представляем вам Three Moving Averages Pro - коллекцию стратегий, основанных на скользящих средних с мощными настраиваемыми метриками оптимизации, которые помогут вам найти лучшие торговые системы с низким замедлением и высоким чистым доходом. Данная стратегия использует два условия входа и одно условие выхода для выполнения сделок с высокой точностью и точностью. Благодаря разнообразию вариантов, таких как позиция входа при открытии бара выше или ниже различных скользящих средних и пересечение
SmartFlow Pro 2
Mutaz Ali Ibrahim Abukhalil
Эксперты
SmartFlow Pro 2 - профессиональный советник, сочетающий пересечение скользящих средних с фильтром RSI для высоковероятностных сделок на таймфрейме M15. ОСОБЕННОСТИ: - Пересечение EMA 10 и EMA 30 для определения направления тренда - Фильтр RSI (покупка ниже 40, продажа выше 60) - Продвинутый риск-менеджмент с авто-расчетом лота - Ежедневные и еженедельные лимиты на сделки - Досрочный выход при развороте сигнала - Трейлинг-стоп для фиксации прибыли - Поддержка нескольких валютных пар - Фильтр но
Yield Dynamics
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
YieldDynamics предоставляет структурированный, аналитический подход к алгоритмическому исполнению рыночных ордеров. Разработанный на основе дисциплины и управления рисками в качестве ключевых принципов, эта система предлагает вам точную основу для навигации в сложных рыночных условиях. Ощутите четкую операционную стабильность и обретите уверенность, которую дают продвинутые протоколы защиты капитала. Преимущества и особенности Институциональное преимущество (Institutional Edge): Поддерживает к
Dow Dominator
Albi Zeka
Эксперты
Introducing “ Dow Dominator ” , a US30 trading bot released in the markets after some times testing it in the background.  The bot uses stop loss and take profit, NO MARTINGALE and NO GRID system is used . SUPPORT : JOIN OUR PUBLIC CHAT LIVE SIGNAL The price will increase every 5 purchases by $50. About setup:  Required Balance : Minimum required balance is $150 Timeframe:  Timeframe recommended for this strategy is 15 minutes (m15)  Broker : Make sure to use broker with low spread for the be
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Moving Average Cross Pro
Abdallah Lagrab
Эксперты
================================================================   MOVING AVERAGE CROSS PRO — MQL5 MARKET DESCRIPTION   Compliant with MQL5 Market Rules Part IV   Updated username: @Haydra_ceo ================================================================ PRODUCT TITLE: Moving Average Cross Pro — Free Edition SHORT TAGLINE (shown under title on MQL5): A complete moving average crossover system with trend filter, news filter, session control, smart exits and full risk management. Free. =====
Momentum Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
1 (1)
Эксперты
This EA is based on momentum strategy.  It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable. From today your money does not sleep and rise every week. Advantage:    - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
Эксперты
MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO Overview MSX AI Hybrid SuperTrend PRO is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines a Double Smoothed SuperTrend methodology with an additional trend-confirmation layer based on Hybrid Heiken Ashi calculations. The EA uses closed-bar signal processing and configurable trade management functions to automate trend-following trading decisions according to user-defined settings. Trading Logic The trading engine consists of two internal calculation components. Primary Tr
Alex Gold Scalper M15
Alex Patricio Caicho Guaman
Эксперты
BOT ALEX PRO M15 – Scalper de alta precisión para XAUUSD BOT ALEX PRO M15 es un Asesor Experto (EA) avanzado y totalmente automatizado, diseñado y optimizado específicamente para operar en el Oro (XAUUSD) en el marco temporal de M15 . Con una lógica de ejecución de alta velocidad y precisión de nivel institucional, este EA es perfecto tanto para cuentas personales como para superar los desafíos de Empresas de Fondeo (Prop Firms) . La estrategia se centra en aprovechar los movimientos rápidos d
AURUM Gold Shield
Younes Kechid
Эксперты
Aurum Gold Shield MT5 is an advanced, fully automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Combining the mathematical precision of the Keltner Channel and dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this Expert Advisor is built to capture institutional-grade gold trends while deploying a multi-layered shield to protect your capital. Unlike dangerous grid or aggressive martingale systems, Aurum Gold Shield operates under strict defensive parameters,
Xau Apollo Precision Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU APOLLO PRECISION MATRIX  Elite Gold Trading Intelligence Built for Consistency Xau Apollo Precision Matrix  is a precision scalping and trend-following machine developed specifically for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market. Engineered for traders with a long-term vision who approach the market with discipline and respect: strict 1 position at a time, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, max 1 trade per day, and no unnecessary overtrading. Inspired by the god of light and truth, Apollo
Golden Eagle Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (3)
Эксперты
Golden Eagle Pro EA Профессиональный автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5 с многофреймовым анализом рынка, системой управления капиталом Smart Risk, контролируемой сеточной стратегией и гибкими инструментами управления рисками. ОПИСАНИЕ Golden Eagle Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для полностью автоматической торговли с использованием многофреймового анализа рынка, гибкого управления позициями и современных инструментов контроля р
Drone of Market MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Drone of Market It is a system, which analyzes the market with perspective and performs surgical operations where there is a greater chance of success, has a multilotage algorithm that helps to win the battle against the market. This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Drone of Market is a multiple trade and multiple lot system, adjusting these parameters within the algorithm to ge
Shiruken Swing
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Эксперты
The 'Shuriken' breakout strategy is not only simple but also highly effective! It enters a position based on the previous day's high or low when the market is uncertain, in anticipation of a breakout in one direction.  One of the key features of Shuriken is its dollar-based stop loss and profit target, rather than relying on pips. This approach ensures a more confident and decisive trading experience, allowing traders to take control of their trades. This strategy can be used for both swing and
DanT Trading Panel
Daniel Musango Nthale
Эксперты
DanT Trading Panel EA Smart. Fast. Clean. Built for disciplined traders. The DanT Trading Panel EA is a powerful yet lightweight trade-management tool designed to make manual trading on MetaTrader 5 faster, safer, and more organized. It provides a clean, intuitive interface that allows you to execute and manage trades directly from the chart — without distractions or unnecessary complexity. Built for traders who value precision and structure, this panel helps turn every trade into a well-doc
ALL IN Trading System MT5
Renato Takahashi
5 (1)
Эксперты
ALL IN Trading System MT5  is an expert advisor that used  3 Stochastic Oscillator  indicator. While 2 stochastic oscillators are used for  trend detection , the other one is used for  entry signals . Takeprofit and Stoploss can be configured as fixed one or a  trade out  system can be configured using stochastic oscillator. OBV can be configured as trade in filter. Recomm. symbol:  EURUSD ,  GBPUSD ,  USDJPY ,  AUDUSD Recomm. timeframe:   M15
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Эксперты
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Kristi Flip
Akinkunle Akingbala
Эксперты
Kristi Flip EA — Turn $20 Into $52,000 With AI That Learns Every Step The smarter way to compound your way to financial freedom. What Is Kristi Flip? Kristi Flip is an advanced AI-powered Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed to execute a structured compounding challenge — starting from as little as 2,000 cents ($20 on a cent account / $2,000 on a standard account) and systematically growing your balance to $52,000 through disciplined, intelligent trading. Choose your path: the aggres
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Эксперты
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
Hyper Scalper PRO EA
Jakir Hussain Shaikh
Эксперты
Hyper Scalper PRO EA Hyper Scalper PRO EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture fast market opportunities using an EMA crossover strategy combined with smart pending order trap logic. The EA analyzes price movement using a Fast EMA and Slow EMA to detect trend changes. When a crossover signal appears, the EA automatically opens a market trade and can place pending limit orders to capture better entries during pullbacks. This allows the system to trad
VIOP Breakout Robotu
Hakan Sari
Эксперты
This robot is designed for work on BORSA ISTANBUL Option Stock Market. You can earn good profit on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs The Robot gets good performance on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs and M15 period. Trading strategy is based price action trading model. Optimization results are profitable on test. So the risk of loss is very low. Robot earns good and stable money with swing trading model. This is the strategy of Market Maker. Robot opens an order, closes. Then opens a new order. Does not col
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв