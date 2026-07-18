MACD Applied
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.1
- Активации: 5
The MACD Applied strategy uses Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) principles for short entries.
Strategy Rules
- Trend Filter : Price must be above the 200 MA or 200 EMA.
- MACD Crossover : The MACD line must cross above the signal line.
- Location Constraint : This crossover must occur below the MACD zero line.
- Trade Entry : Enter on the candle immediately following the crossover.
- Stop Loss : Place the stop loss below the moving average.
- Take Profit : Set the target at a 1:1.5 risk-to-reward ratio.