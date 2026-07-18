EntropySuperStar is an advanced market‑structure indicator engineered to determine with precision whether a breakout is false or authentic. Using a proprietary entropy‑based evaluation model, it measures disorder, volatility pressure, structural imbalance, and liquidity displacement to expose fakeouts before they unfold.

Where retail indicators rely on simple triggers and lagging formulas, Entropy operates on a multi‑factor truth‑classification engine. It reads the underlying “chaos signature” of the market and identifies whether a breakout is supported by real momentum or merely a trap designed to sweep liquidity. Every signal is filtered through calibrated structural metrics, ensuring that only true breakout events are validated while false moves are instantly flagged.