EntropySuperStar

EntropySuperStar is an advanced market‑structure indicator engineered to determine with precision whether a breakout is false or authentic. Using a proprietary entropy‑based evaluation model, it measures disorder, volatility pressure, structural imbalance, and liquidity displacement to expose fakeouts before they unfold.

Where retail indicators rely on simple triggers and lagging formulas, Entropy operates on a multi‑factor truth‑classification engine. It reads the underlying “chaos signature” of the market and identifies whether a breakout is supported by real momentum or merely a trap designed to sweep liquidity. Every signal is filtered through calibrated structural metrics, ensuring that only true breakout events are validated while false moves are instantly flagged.


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Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Btc Trailblazer
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Turn chaos into clarity. Trade with precision. Bitcoin’s volatility can be your greatest ally — or your fastest downfall. Btc Trailblazer is your AI‑inspired market scout, designed to decode BTC’s behaviour in real‑time and flag the traps before you step into them . Harnessing an ensemble of advanced, pre‑defined technical algorithms, this indicator goes far beyond basic buy/sell alerts: AI‑inspired analysis engine blending trend, momentum, volatility, market structure, and regime context. Fals
ZeroLag Pro
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Any indicator that’s calculated on past bars inevitably “lags” behind current price. Zerolag Pro c alculates on 0 (current) bar using Bid / Ask or Close[0] and lets you “preview” possible signal shifts without waiting for bar close. Zerolag Pro  trading indicator engineered to capture market shifts as they happen. By blending adaptive moving averages, volatility‑based tuning, and momentum confirmation, it delivers cleaner, faster signals without the drag of traditional tools — helping traders a
GannVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Designed for precision-minded traders, GannVision fuses time-tested geometric forecasting with modern analytics to deliver unparalleled market insights. Harnessing the power of Gann angles, time cycles, and price harmonics, this tool helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit points, forecast trend reversals, and decode the hidden structure of market movements.  Key Features: Gann Angle Mapping for trend strength and direction Time Cycle Forecasting to anticipate turning points
SilverSentinel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
How SilverSentintel indicator   empowers the silver trader: Regime-aware: differentiates trend vs range so you don’t trade breakouts in chop or fade strong trends blindly. Action gating: only prints arrows when confidence is high and false-probability is low. Risk framing: immediate ATR-based SL/TP suggestions for disciplined execution. Mean-reversion context: intraday VWAP tells you when price is stretched. Silver Sentinel indicator (MQL4, XAG-only, 30m focus) This indicator is engineered for
IQ6KPower
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
IQ6kPower — Market Intelligence Redefined IQ6kPower is not just another technical indicator. It’s the distilled essence of adaptive trading logic, refined to operate at what we call an effective market IQ of 6000 . This isn’t a marketing flourish — it’s a statement of precision, adaptability, and insight at a scale few tools can match. Proven Performance: IQ6kPower has been battle‑tested in live market conditions and rigorous simulated environments — including successfully navigating multiple
Bitcoin Manager
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
Bitcoin Manager Panel is designed for traders to take advantage of automated trading and catch in a fast mode strategy positions which reach to fibonacci levels. It is mostly created for crypto currency trading because of high volatility and fibonacci retracement respecting levels. All in all it has a module Fibo as it can be seen on the panel which if clicked it will plot fibonacci indicator automatically and trade only when an important level of fibo is found and broken.
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Choppy Market Detector — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Main Statement: 90% of traders lose money — not because they misread trends, but because they trade during choppy, indecisive markets. This premium indicator helps you avoid that trap by detecting when the market is choppy, so you can stay out of low-probability trades and protect your capital. What It Does: Identifies Choppy Conditions: Uses advanced volatility filters and price action analysis to detect sideways or erratic market be
BitChoppyVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Barometer20 – Precision Market Sentiment & Volatility Gauge Barometer20 is a cutting‑edge market analysis tool designed to take the guesswork out of short‑term trading. By evaluating the last 20 price bars with adaptive weighting, it acts like a finely tuned “market weather report,” instantly revealing whether conditions favor a bullish push, a bearish slide, or a period of choppy indecision. Key Advantages: High‑Probability Insights – Measures weighted sentiment to identify trade setups wit
IntelligenceAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The Intelligence Adapter is not just another chart add‑on – it’s a multi‑layered market analysis engine that adapts in real time to changing conditions. Whether you trade forex, indices, or commodities, this tool reads volatility, trend strength, and market “mood” to give you a decisive advantage. Key Features: Adaptive Market Regime Detection – Instantly identifies whether conditions are trending, ranging, breaking out, or reversing. Quantum‑Style Oscillator – Reveals hidden momentum shifts tha
IQ7KSurge
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
IQ6000 Adaptive Edge Plus Harness Adaptive Intelligence for Next‑Level Market Timing The IQ7000 Adaptive Edge Plus is not just another oscillator — it’s a next‑generation, multi‑factor market scoring system engineered for precision, speed, and resilience. Built on an adaptive core and battle‑tested to pass even the most demanding Strategy Tester validations, it delivers a crystal‑clear view of market conditions without the distractions of false signals or unstable performance. Adaptive Kaufman
Reactive Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels — Trade Smarter, React Faster Unlock the power of precision trading without guessing the future. Our Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels indicator is built for traders who value confirmed market action over risky prediction. It identifies tight consolidation zones, waits for a clean breakout on a closed bar , and then marks the chart with clear, visually appealing signals. On top of that, it automatically draws professional Fibonacci retracement and extens
Gas Equity Turbo
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Gas Equity Turbo — Fibonacci‑Powered Market Intelligence Gas Equity Turbo is a high‑performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to deliver rapid, actionable market insights by harnessing the precision of Fibonacci mathematics . Designed for traders who demand both speed and depth, it identifies key retracement and extension zones with pinpoint accuracy, helping you anticipate potential turning points before the market shifts. Key Advantages: Fibonacci‑Driven Analysis – Calculates and plots ma
Aurora Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Aurora Fibonacci — Illuminating the Golden Path of Market Structure Aurora Fibonacci is a next‑generation MetaTrader indicator that transforms the timeless elegance of Fibonacci mathematics into a powerful, real‑time trading compass. By mapping natural ratios and price symmetries with exceptional clarity, it helps traders navigate complex market terrain and identify high‑probability trade zones before they emerge. Key Features & Benefits Golden Ratio Precision – Harnesses the proven accuracy
FiboNavigator
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboNavigator  — Adaptive Golden Ratio Intelligence Aurora Fibonacci Advanced is not just another retracement tool — it’s a smart market analysis engine built on the unshakable foundations of Fibonacci mathematics , enhanced with proprietary algorithms that evaluate special market conditions in real time. What sets it apart Context‑Aware Analysis – Goes beyond static levels by factoring in volatility shifts, session timing, and trend strength before signalling critical Fibonacci zones. Dy
FiboAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboAdapter — Intelligent Fibonacci Precision for Modern Markets FiboAdapter  redefines Fibonacci‑based technical analysis with next‑generation adaptability and data‑driven intelligence . Engineered for traders who demand more than static retracement lines, it transforms raw price action into actionable, market‑aware Fibonacci levels that evolve with every tick. Core Advantages Dynamic Volatility Calibration — Anchors Fibonacci grids using adaptive swing windows, fine‑tuned by real‑time ATR
LuxFibo Matrix
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
LuxFibo Matrix Where Golden Geometry Meets Market Mastery LuxFibo Matrix is a cutting‑edge Fibonacci‑driven market intelligence system designed for traders who demand precision, elegance, and an edge. Built on the timeless golden ratio and enhanced with proprietary adaptive algorithms, LuxFibo Matrix goes beyond standard retracements — mapping complex Fibonacci price structures into a seamless matrix of opportunities. Its core technology fuses advanced volatility filters, multi‑timeframe patt
Prism Phi
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
FiboNinja
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboNinja — Precision Strikes with the Golden Ratio FiboNinja is a next‑generation trading indicator that blends the stealth and precision of a ninja with the timeless power of Fibonacci mathematics . Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and adaptability, it identifies high‑probability price zones where the market is most likely to react — and does it with surgical clarity. Key Advantages Stealth‑Level Entry Points — Pinpoints Fibonacci retracements and extensions before they’re ob
SmarterTrade Engine
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
EA Important Setup Requirement SmarterTrade Engine: Before running the EA, ensure the following property parameters are configured: Fibonacci Settings: All options must be enabled . Special Function: Use Dynamic Fibonacci Adaptation must be turned ON . With these settings active,  SmarterTrade Engine Fibonacci Pro will operate at full analytical capacity, providing: Automatic detection of swing highs/lows and optimal Fibonacci anchors. Real‑time adjustment of retracement and extension levels.
Paragon Accelerator Prime
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Whether you’re sc alping intraday swings or timing precision entries in trending markets , Paragon Accelerator Prime acts as your real‑time market radar — scanning, filtering, and highlighting opportunities with the discipline and clarity of an institutional trading desk. Key Advantages: Ultra‑fast pattern detection for early market entries. False‑signal filtration using multi‑layer trend and volatility checks. Optimized for small & medium timeframes without sacrificing accuracy. Professional‑
Advanced Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
DominusAI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAI  is a next‑generation market‑assessment tool designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their decision‑making. Instead of relying on a single indicator or lagging signal, this system blends multiple analytical perspectives into one unified interface, helping traders understand the market’s current condition and potential directional bias. This indicator does not repaint, does not rely on fixed patterns, and does not use any form of optimization curve‑fitti
DominusAIRocket
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAIRocket evaluates the market through several independent analytical lenses and merges them into a single decision output. The internal logic is proprietary, but the system is designed to mimic the layered reasoning approach used in advanced AI models. Unified BUY/SELL/WAIT Signal All analytical layers are combined into a single, easy‑to‑read decision displayed on the panel. This is not a simple moving‑average crossover or a repackaged indicator. The indicator uses a layered analytica
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